The Glebelands Eight make their way to the holding cells at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. They have been convicted of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder. (Photo: Mandla Langa)

Judge Nkosinathi Chili read his judgment on the Glebelands Eight into the record at the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week over 2½ days. It came after more than 70 court days, with protracted delays due to Covid-19 lockdowns and the inability of some of the accused to pay their legal counsel. The trial started in August 2019.

The State revealed at the start of proceedings that year that three potential witnesses to some of the killings had been murdered, and that veteran State prosecutor advocate Dorian Paver had been allocated protection after receiving death threats. Security at the court was tight, particularly at the start of the trial, with the gallery cleared after attempts by spectators and family members of the accused to intimidate witnesses.

One of the witnesses told the court that he had been on the run and in hiding since he fled the hostel in 2016, the consequence of being shot in the arm for “disturbing” the “hitmen” — Mdweshu, Khayelihle Mbuthuma, Vukani Mcobothi, Eugene Wonderboy Hlophe, Ncomekile Ntshangase, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, Mondli Mthethwa and Bongani Mbhele.

The State alleged the men were part of the hostel’s feared Hlophe gang, led by Mdweshu and Bonga Hlophe (shot dead at Glebelands in 2015).

Mdweshu was convicted of the attempted murders of rival Mthembu gang members Bongani Penuel Mthembu, William Mthembu (the leader of the gang, gunned down outside a supermarket the following year), Mandlakayise Jacob Dyanthi and Lucas Mbekelwa, during an attack at the notorious R Block of the sprawling hostel complex in 2014.

Supporters of the Glebelands Eight previously told Daily Maverick they believed the men were “targeted” for prosecution because they were part of the gang that did not enjoy police and political protection, as those of the Mthembu gang allegedly had.

Nevertheless, it became clear at the outset of the trial that if there was only one charge that would stick as far as Mdweshu — accused number one — was concerned, it would be the Block R shootout. The attack took place at a garage near that block on the night of 19 August 2014. It was in this area, the State said, that Mdweshu, brandishing an illegally purchased R5, was injured by retaliatory fire from William Mthembu and consequently left a blood sample that was matched via DNA.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The court heard that Mdweshu purchased the R5 that he used in the attack from a police colleague. Various witnesses said Mdweshu was known to carry the “big gun” and fire it into the air at the hostel to intimidate residents into handing over “collections” — essentially protection money. It was this money that the Hlophe and Mthembu gangs fought over. One witness described how Mdweshu would cradle the gun while calling it “beautiful”.

The trial was complex, with several witnesses clearly involved in some of the crimes the eight had been charged for, or involved in other criminal activities at the hostel, or they were related to several of the accused.

Mdweshu was allegedly not the only dirty cop involved in the crimes at the hostel. The court heard testimony from witnesses that they were only willing to make statements years after the attempted murders, murders and extortion because of mistrust of officers at the Umlazi police station. This only changed when Colonel Bhekumuzi Sikhakhane and his team took over the case and managed to resuscitate investigations.

All the accused were acquitted of racketeering, a crime usually associated with an organised crime syndicate. The State had unsuccessfully argued that this made all the men jointly responsible for the seven attempted murders and nine murders committed between 2014 and 2016.

Mdweshu was further cleared of managing the criminal enterprise as well as charges of extortion.

While six of the murder charges were pinned on the various accused, the Umlazi murders of Deric Ncayiyana on 27 March 2015 and Sipho Ndovela on 18 May 2015 as well as the murder of Themba Pina, who was killed in Umbilo on 5 June 2015, remain unsolved.

The matter has been postponed to 16 January 2023 for sentencing.

How the charges stack up

Accused No 1, Bhekukwazi Louis Mdweshu, was convicted for his role in the R Block attack on 19 August 2014 which included conspiracy to commit the crime of murder and four attempted murders. He was acquitted of managing and being part of a criminal enterprise, extortion and the murders of Sipho Ndovela on 18 May 2015 in Umlazi and of William Mthembu and Thokozani Machi on 12 September 2015 in Montclair. The court heard that R160,000 had been collected from the extortion of residents to fund the murders of Mthembu and Machi.

Accused No 2, Khayelihle Mbuthuma, was convicted for his role in the murder of Sunnyboy Ndovela on 14 July in Umlazi and for his participation in the murders of William Mthembu and Thokozani Machi on 12 September 2015 in Montclair. He was acquitted of the racketeering charges and on all charges related to the R Block attack in August 2014.

Accused No 3, Vukani Mcobothi, was found guilty of preparing for and being involved in the R Block attack on 14 August 2014, the murder of Thulani Kati on 10 April 2015 in Umlazi and of participating in the murders in Montclair of William Mthembu and Thokozani Machi on 12 September 2015. Mcobothi was acquitted of a racketeering charge, the Umlazi murders of Deric Ncayiyana on 27 March 2015, Sipho Ndovela on 18 May 2015 and Sunnyboy Ndovela on 14 July 2015. He was also acquitted of the murder of Themba Pina in Umbilo on 5 June 2015.

Accused No 4, Eugene Wonderboy Hlophe (brother of the murdered co-leader of the Hlophe gang), was convicted for his role in the R Block attack in August 2014 but was acquitted on the racketeering charge and for the murder of Sipho Ndovela on 18 May 2015 in Umlazi.

Accused No 5, Ncomekile Ntshangase (cousin of disgraced cop Mdweshu), was convicted for his role in the R Block attack but acquitted on the racketeering charge.

Accused No 6, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, was convicted for the murders of Mzwandile Gawuza and Lucky Lehlonono Mtwa on 26 March 2016 in Umlazi but was acquitted on the racketeering charge and for his involvement in the R Block attack in August 2014.

Accused No 7, Mondli Mthethwa, was convicted of two attempted murders on 19 August 2014 and for the murders of Mzwandile Gawuza and Lucky Lehlonono Mtwa. He was also found guilty of being in the unlawful possession of a 9mm pistol and ammunition. He was acquitted on one attempted murder charge.

Accused No 8, Bongani Mbhele, was convicted for his role in the double murder in Montclair of William Mthembu and Thokozani Machi on 12 September 2015 but was acquitted of the racketeering charge. DM