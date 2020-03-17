A police officer stands guard as inspections take place at Glebelands Hostel. (Photo: Des Erasmus)

Community members gather to show support for murder accused at Glebelelands Hostel complex.

A police and correctional services convoy snaked its way into the filthy, dilapidated Glebelands Hostel complex in Umlazi on Tuesday morning (17 March) and stopped alongside its infamous blocks 51 and 52, just short of a peaceful gathering of about 100 community members standing in the road.

The fleet was escorting the so-called Glebelands Eight – a group of former hostel residents charged with running an extortion racket at the massive complex that allegedly involved murder and attempted murder – and the legal minds involved in their trial currently underway at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The first session of 2020 started on Monday with Legal Aid South Africa defence attorney Xolani Sindane making an application for the in loco inspection.

Senior state prosecutor, advocate Dorian Paver, put forth no objection to the application but said it was imperative that the accused be part of the inspection.

Residents told Daily Maverick they had gathered to show their “love” for the accused: former Durban Central detective Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, allegedly the ringleader of the cabal; Khayelihle Mbuthuma, Vukani Mcobothi, Eugene Wonderboy Hlophe, Ncomekile Ntshangase, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, Mondli Mthethwa and Bongani Mbhele.

The eight were barely visible as they sat in the back of Correctional Services vehicles, and could be heard laughing and joking, something they often do in court during recesses.

One of the accused, who on Monday winked at this journalist in court, was jovial as he extended greetings through the small, caged opening in the restrictive van.

The presence of the accused in their former stamping ground elicited excitement from some of the protesting residents – particularly women, while the others looked disinterested, some defiant, others fearful.

Daily Maverick was told that some people had been forced to join, under threat of reprisal.

Nevertheless, some of the protesters were eager to speak. “These are our brothers,” one man told Daily Maverick.

He said the reason the high profile case was shifted from the Durban High Court to Pietermaritzburg was “because [the authorities] know the community would support [the accused]. They know we are poor and we can’t afford to [travel to Pietermaritzburg].”

Said another woman: “You know why we support them? We still believe they are innocent. They don’t belong where they are. What I can tell you is that they are innocent. I am done talking now.”

She was hoisting a crudely constructed sign, along with two other women, that read: “We are 100% supporting you guys as Glebelands community KZN. Justice system is captured by politicians. Burger [a reference to social justice activist Vanessa Burger] is one of the biggest liar, fake community activist. We want Glebelands truth commission”.

One man said the protesters would “challenge Vanessa Burger because she calls herself a community activist, but we never saw Burger [visiting the old blocks at the complex]. When she is here, she goes to the other blocks, other side.”

The insinuation is that Burger – who for years has been creating public awareness about the killings and living conditions at the complex – is aligned to some of the remaining members of the so-called Mthembu gang.

The Mthembu gang, according to the state, often clashed with the rival so-called Hlophe gang, allegedly for control of the spoils that could be extracted through the extortion of residents.

The Hlophe gang was, according to the indictment, led by the since murdered Bonga Hlophe, and disgraced cop Mdweshu. The leader of the Mthembu gang, William Mthembu, has also since been murdered.

The protection allocated to the visiting legal minds on Tuesday was of ridiculous proportions, as is usually the case when those in authority visit the hostel for an hour or two.

Last year Paver had to be provided with personal protection because a hit was allegedly commissioned on his life from one of the accused, via his prison cell.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili and his assessors, joined the inspection, as did defence advocate Martin Krog, acting for Mdweshu and his cousin Ncomekile Ntshangase.

Legal Aid South Africa’s advocate Dianne Franklin and attorney Sindane were also part of the tour. Sindane represents Mbuthuma, Mcobothi, Mkhize, Mthethwa and Mbhele. Franklin represents Hlophe, brother of the murdered Bonga Hlophe.

The men are facing 22 counts that include nine of murder and seven of attempted murder, alleged to have taken place between 2014 and 2016 in and outside the hostel.

Tuesday’s visit gave the lawyers and Chili the opportunity to understand the landscape mentioned in some of the disputed testimony given by the in-camera witnesses that have thus far appeared in court. The last witness in particular, who appeared in September, had testified to being able to place some of the accused at or near crime scenes.

His statements were disputed by the accused represented by Sindane. In one particular case, the men said it would be impossible for the witness to have identified anyone from his flat because of the presence of trees and insufficient lighting.

Sindane further said his clients believed the witness was responsible for the death of a known hitman at the complex, and that he had turned state witness to shift attention from himself, thus saving his skin.

Upon leaving the hostel, the convoy drove past the gathered residents, who had by this stage shifted from the road. As the accused were ferried past, there was ululating, clapping, and giggling from some of the women Daily Maverick recognised as girlfriends of the accused, who had previously attended court proceedings.

“We love you”, said one beaming young woman, waving her hands in the air.

The trial continues on Wednesday in Pietermaritzburg, where a witness deemed crucial to the case is set to take the stand. DM

