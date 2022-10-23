X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

...but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? How valuable is our journalism to you?

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can. R6.57 a day (or R200) a month will get you Uber vouchers to that value straight back. And that warm fuzzy feeling that you are doing something to help South Africa. Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Become an Insider
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 9.8 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.2%

Become part of that 0.2% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
ANC ‘conspirators’ are lambasted by Ronald Lamaola for...

Defend Truth

POLITICS

Justice Minister Lamola: ANC ‘conspirators’ who accuse the President of using the NPA to settle scores, must come forward,

Justice minister Ronald Lamola The original photo has been altered. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)
By Queenin Masuabi
23 Oct 2022
0

Minister of Justice and ANC deputy president hopeful Ronald Lamola has warned against the creation of a certain narrative around the work of the National Prosecuting Authority.

With the ANC national conference just less than two months away, ANC deputy president hopeful Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola hit back at those who have accused him and President Cyril Ramaphosa of using the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to settle political scores. 

Speaking at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation Inclusive Growth Forum in the Drakensberg over the weekend, the minister said the country is in the age of accountability which means that political elites and corporations are not exempt from facing the might of the law.  

https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/opinionista/2022-08-24-dear-ronald-lamola-did-you-not-get-the-concourt-memo-to-parliament-on-establishing-an-integrity-commission/ 

“It is given in any society or democracy that there will be conspiracies that there is interference in the work of the prosecuting authority – there is someone behind the scene like Lamola or the President who is telling the NPA to arrest this one and not to arrest this one,” he said.

Lamola dared those who have made accusations against him and the President to use the NPA Act to take them to task. “…Anyone who does not do so is a conspirator, is a liar and a fraudster. There must be accountability in the country and we will not allow conspiracies to derail us from doing the job,” he said. 

“I challenge anyone who is part of this political cynicism in the ruling party, where those who are called into account run behind conspiracies. They ha sections that can help them, I can be arrested, the President of the republic can be arrested. So this section of the NPA is very clear, anyone who has got evidence that I have interfered with the NPA, they can report me – I am liable to be prosecuted.

“I would have not done my duty if I did not quote this important section of the National Prosecuting Authority. The NPA section 32(b) says subject to this Constitution and act, no organ of state, employee or member nor any other person may improperly interfere, hinder the prosecuting authority or any member thereof in carrying out its powers and duties of functions.

Read with section 4(1) of the same act – any person that contravenes the provisions of 32(1)(b) shall be guilty of an offence and liable of  a conviction or crime or imprisonment …” he said.

https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2022-06-10-free-state-asbestos-corruption-case-ace-magashule-claims-delays-deliberate-ahead-of-ancs-elective-conference/ 

Ramaphosa’s 2017 campaign focused on ending corruption within the party. This led to the implementation of the controversial step-aside rule which has affected some prominent politicians in the governing party.

In the past year, the NPA has cracked the whip on those alleged to have committed serious crimes. This has seen a number of high-profile politicians being charged, including suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. The latest group of individuals to be arrested include former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, former Transnet group chief financial officer Anoj Singh and former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.

In a Daily Maverick article, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu raised her concerns about the NPA, saying that it was applying selective justice. 

Earlier this week the ANC Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal structures held a joint press briefing at which they said the ANC’s step-aside guidelines were being used to fight factional battles. They are planning to have the guidelines completely scrapped at the national conference in December. The guidelines state that anyone who has been criminally charged can no longer serve in any capacity within the party and should step aside from their position in government or the party.

“We have also agreed that the step-aside rule is weakening the ANC and de-focusing all of us from ensuring that our organisation remains a vehicle for socioeconomic transformation,” Limpopo secretary Reuben Madadzhe said at the joint presser. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted