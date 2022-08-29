First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Molefe, Singh arrest: Five stories to bring you up to s...

South Africa

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh arrest: Five stories to bring you up to speed

Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh during a meeting with Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) on May 30, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander)
By Daily Maverick
29 Aug 2022
0

Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh were arrested and granted R50 000 bail on Monday. Here are five stories to fill you in on some of the background to the Transnet graft case, and others.

Brian Molefe’s tall tales of State Capture

Brian Molefe appears at the State Capture Commission


The Guptas treated Eskom and Transnet as cash cows and Brian Molefe led both companies during their State Capture project. Testifying at the Zondo Commission, Molefe denied he was complicit. We unpack some of his most controversial comments.

By Greg Nicolson

 

How Brian Molefe blew R150m of Transnet money on the Guptas’ newspaper

Procurement processes were flagrantly flouted at Brian Molefe’s behest to support the Gupta family’s ‘The New Age’ newspaper and media platforms. This extraordinary support cost the South African taxpayer nearly R150-million in wasteful expenditure.

By Ray Mahlaka

 

amaBhungane & Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: How Anoj Singh sang for his supper

Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh have been arrested


Anoj Singh is in big trouble. Evidence in the #GuptaLeaks and elsewhere points to a criminal conspiracy to defraud South Africans of billions. Singh was a central and willing player as CFO at Transnet and then Eskom – while accepting a secret offshore company, hospitality and seemingly large amounts of cash from the Guptas.

By amaBhungane & Scorpio

Eskom pension: Pay back the money, Brian Molefe — all R31.4m

Jacob Zuma and Brian Molefe at an Eskom press conference


After four-and-a-half years of stalling, in July this year former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has been ordered to pay back monies that he received illegally from the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund after he famously resigned and took early retirement from Eskom, at the age of 50, after just 16 months of service.

By Sasha Planting

 

Brian Molefe says he trusted Anoj Singh on Regiments’ R78m fee boost

Anoj Singh appears at the State Capture Commission


Former Transnet boss Brian Molefe had no reason to doubt his CFO Anoj Singh when he proposed increasing payments to Gupta-linked firm Regiments by R78m, State Capture Commission hears.

By Greg Nicolson

 

