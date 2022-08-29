Brian Molefe’s tall tales of State Capture
The Guptas treated Eskom and Transnet as cash cows and Brian Molefe led both companies during their State Capture project. Testifying at the Zondo Commission, Molefe denied he was complicit. We unpack some of his most controversial comments.
By Greg Nicolson
How Brian Molefe blew R150m of Transnet money on the Guptas’ newspaper
Procurement processes were flagrantly flouted at Brian Molefe’s behest to support the Gupta family’s ‘The New Age’ newspaper and media platforms. This extraordinary support cost the South African taxpayer nearly R150-million in wasteful expenditure.
By Ray Mahlaka
amaBhungane & Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: How Anoj Singh sang for his supper
Anoj Singh is in big trouble. Evidence in the #GuptaLeaks and elsewhere points to a criminal conspiracy to defraud South Africans of billions. Singh was a central and willing player as CFO at Transnet and then Eskom – while accepting a secret offshore company, hospitality and seemingly large amounts of cash from the Guptas.
By amaBhungane & Scorpio
Eskom pension: Pay back the money, Brian Molefe — all R31.4m
After four-and-a-half years of stalling, in July this year former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has been ordered to pay back monies that he received illegally from the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund after he famously resigned and took early retirement from Eskom, at the age of 50, after just 16 months of service.
By Sasha Planting
Brian Molefe says he trusted Anoj Singh on Regiments’ R78m fee boost
Former Transnet boss Brian Molefe had no reason to doubt his CFO Anoj Singh when he proposed increasing payments to Gupta-linked firm Regiments by R78m, State Capture Commission hears.
By Greg Nicolson
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet