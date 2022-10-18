Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was emotional on Tuesday after being denied access to former ANC Northern Cape chair John Block, who is serving a 15-year sentence for fraud and money laundering.

“I must say, on arrival here when the prison authorities were informed that I was coming to see John Block they said they did not have any provision in the law for a minister to visit a prisoner, which is not true. Reverend [Allan] Boesak, myself and friends of John Block had come to see him. But pivotally, I had come to see him as a relative of his. Reverend Boesak had come to see him as a pastor. And that is allowed by the correctional services legislation.

“It was a slap in the face that I was not able to see him. I was looking forward to seeing John. I had learnt that other ministers had seen John with no snide remarks,” said Sisulu.

This morning we went to see him. I was accompanied by my staff and by Reverend Allan Boesak. We had wanted to be with him (John Block) and it is his constitutional right to have visitors, and it is also my right to have access to him if the law allows that. — Lindiwe Sisulu (@LindiweSisuluSA) October 18, 2022

During a briefing at the Protea Hotel in Upington, she said she and cleric and anti-apartheid stalwart Boesak had attempted to see the former Northern Cape Finance MEC, but they were both turned away after waiting for almost an hour. Sisulu believes it was an infringement of Block’s rights.

Boesak said it was a ploy against Sisulu and claimed that it was because Block had previously refused to see President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul.

“We received permission on Monday and were given a time of 11am and then waited for an hour, then you are not allowed… [This] shows the little difference between the government of Cyril Ramaphosa and the apartheid government of PW Botha,” he said.

Sisulu said she would consider suing the state and would assist Block if he also intended to take legal action. She accused the state of purposefully removing Block’s name from a list of prisoners who were supposed to be released from jail at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to her controversial article ‘Hi Mzansi, have you seen justice?’, in which she criticised the Constitution, she said: “Earlier this year I had written an article which provoked a great deal of response. Today I experienced that same injustice — that same lack of care for other people’s rights that I had been talking about. I’m tempted to write Hi Mzansi… Part Two about our experiences with the prison authorities today.”

Sisulu was the National Executive Committee official sent by the ANC to tell Block and members of the Northern Cape ANC of his imminent arrest in 2018. She says it was a “painful” experience. Despite having been saddened by his incarceration, Sisulu was visiting Block for the first time.

In response to Sisulu’s claims, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) issued a statement saying no member of society could be denied an opportunity to visit an inmate in line with the prescribed procedures as outlined in the Correctional Services Act. The statement did not, however, confirm or deny Sisulu’s allegations.

JUST IN: The Correctional Services Department weighs in on Minster Lindiwe Sisulu’s claims: There were enquiries on inmate John Block being on the list of those who were granted parole, and it was clarified that he was never on the list as he did not meet the stipulated criteria. pic.twitter.com/4c1nL6omAH — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) October 18, 2022

“The 243 correctional centres across the country allow the public to make bookings to visit both remand detainees and sentenced inmates, with dates and times allocated for such visits. There is nothing in law prohibiting ministers from visiting inmates; however, it has to be stated that the same procedures meant for members of the public apply equally to the executive and individuals who may want to provide spiritual support.

“The Correctional Services Act calls for inmates to be treated equally and it will be unfortunate if some are to be treated differently due to their proximity in whatever capacity to certain leaders and prominent people in society. DCS is a security department, hence the need to implement and follow procedures as prescribed,” the statement reads.

It further disputes allegations that Block was overlooked for parole and added that Sisulu’s claims were “wholly unfounded” and “unfortunate”.

“DCS did explain in detail how inmates were being considered for the Covid-19 parole dispensation and the Special Remission of Sentences. There were enquiries on inmate John Block being on the list of those who were granted parole, and it was clarified that he was never on the list as he did not meet the stipulated criteria,” the statement said.

This is not the first time there has been controversy around Block since his incarceration. In 2020, the Department of Correctional Services dismissed claims by EFF leader Julius Malema that Block had been released from jail. Last month Block attended a funeral, which also sparked speculation about his release.

Block was found guilty of fraud, corruption and money laundering by the Northern Cape High Court in 2016. DM