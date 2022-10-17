Eben Etzebeth was superb on debut for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship match against the Glasgow Warriors at Kings Park. (Photo: Steve Haag / Gallo Images)

Eben Etzebeth – in his first appearance in a Sharks jersey – was typically colossal in every attribute on his new home field on Saturday – leaving Kings Park Stadium with a well-deserved man-of-the-match award.

“He did his lineout homework because he was superb in the lineouts from an attacking and defensive perspective,” said Sharks coach Sean Everitt.

“There was much to be admired from his performance and it was a great start from him. He is one of the best players in the world, if not one of the best locks in the world.

“He certainly played like that and deserved his man-of-the-match award.”

The Sharks, however, didn’t have it all their own way, despite the flattering scoreline.

The Glasgow Warriors matched the Sharks in most departments in the first 40 minutes at the Shark Tank, trailing 13-7 at halftime with only the boot of flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain separating the sides.

However, Everitt had the luxury of bringing on a handful of Springbok players – Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Makazole Mapimpi – who showed their quality to run riot and ensure a bonus point for the home side.

It looked like men vs boys in the last 30 minutes of the encounter, with the Sharks breaking through the Glasgow defence at will. It was only through excellent last-ditch defence and final passes not sticking that the Sharks failed to rack up well more than 50 points.

“We knew it was going to be difficult in the first half, but we also had a lot of power coming off the bench,” said Everitt.

“The guys that played in the first 40 did the hard yards and the game opened up well for us in the second half. We played well off turnover ball, and we created a lot of opportunities. It was good that we got our attack together, so we’re happy with the result.”

Stormers’ winning streak over

Heading into Friday night’s encounter against Ospreys, the Stormers were on a 14-match winning streak – dating back to midway through last season – in the United Rugby Championship.

That all came to a halt when they played to a 16-16 draw in torrential rain in Swansea.

The Stormers remain unbeaten in the league, but a Mannie Libbok drop goal 2m to the left in the dying moments could have put them in the record books.

The Stormers have themselves to blame, however, as they failed to adapt to the conditions.

Despite the near-hazardous rainfall and slippery ball, John Dobson’s men stuck with their ball-in-hand approach throughout the encounter.

Fullback Clayton Blommetjies was superb under the high ball, considering the conditions, but the Stormers failed to exert the same pressure on their opposition with high hanging bombs. Instead, they stuck to the running rugby that served them well in their 14 previous successful matches.

Nevertheless, Libbok slotted all his kicks from the tee – including a 55m rocket – in the atrocious weather to spare the champions’ blushes.

Dobson has guided the Stormers excellently so far but will need to be more flexible in his side’s tactical decisions, especially when playing in the European winter one week and the South African summer the next in the URC.

Jukskei sides stutter

The Bulls suffered their second defeat in succession on their European tour, going down 31-17 to Munster.

The Bulls forwards were once again outworked, as they were last week at the hands of Glasgow. They lacked intensity where Munster showed it in bucket loads, as the Irish side took a 17-3 lead into halftime.

A microcosm of the two sides’ contrasting work rate was on show in their goal line defence. Munster only had to spend a few phases near the Bulls’ try line before breaking through and scoring, whereas the Irish side showed hunger and determination to repel the Bulls for several phases from their own 5m line.

Despite the result, director of rugby Jake White is undeterred in what he wants to achieve with his side.

“We’re still a long way from where we need to be,” said White. “I’m a realist about where we are as a team. This team has shown they can play… It’s not the end of the world. This time last year, we were in the same situation.

“Touring is very difficult. Away and home records are much in favour of the home teams and the reality is that they’ve got to learn and they can only learn by being put in these high-pressure situations, because I know over time they will get better.”

“We’ll get it right. We’ll learn from this and become a better team.”

Meanwhile, the Lions – coming off three successive wins in Europe – fell 39-37 to Ulster at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions of old – when they were under the guidance of Johan Ackermann in the Super Rugby days – seemed to back with another remarkable comeback.

At one point in the second half the home side were trailing 36-18.

A roaring fightback by the Lions, characterised by their fashionable running rugby, seemed for a second that it would drag the hosts from the clutches of defeat.

Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse – who has recently seen his playing time diminished because of the excellent form of Gianni Lombard – came off the bench and showed his mettle to help steer his side within one score of victory.

Although the match was highly entertaining for neutrals, the inconsistent performance, including a misfiring lineout and ill-discipline, will irk coach Ivan van Rooyen.

The Lions have now won three matches on the road and lost two at home in the five rounds of the URC so far. A peculiar yet unwanted record for the red-and-white outfit.

“I almost feel that we’re a little bit frantic at home,” said Van Rooyen after the encounter.

“Overseas, you’re almost a little bit calmer and you have to build the innings otherwise you aren’t going to be in the contest. Against the Bulls, and today, it just felt like we wanted to overpower them from minute one instead of building it gradually.”

“That’s part of the review process from our side in how to apply pressure so that in minute 60 or 70, the dam wall breaks.

“It’s like everyone is helter skelter instead of being calm, knowing the plan and executing. I felt overseas, that was one of our strong points where we took a step back, took a deep breath and then went onto the next thing.” DM