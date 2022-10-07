Henco Venter of Cell C Sharks wins a lineout from Alan O'Connor of Ulster during the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Cell C Sharks at Kingspan Stadium on 20 May, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile/Gallo Images)

The South African United Rugby Championship (URC) teams have perfect records against their European opposition in the three rounds of tournament action thus far. This is an incredible improvement on their 33% win rate at the same point last season.

The Lions kickstart this weekend’s action with a tough match against Edinburgh in the Scottish capital tonight. The Johannesburg side is in fine form after two superb away victories to Welsh sides Cardiff (31-18) and Ospreys (28-27) in the two previous rounds.

Read more in Daily Maverick: South African teams rampage through the URC

Head coach Ivan van Rooyen has made two changes to his run-on side that beat Cardiff last week.

​​The first change is a rotational switch in the pack, where junior Springbok loose forward Ruan Venter will start, with Emmanuel Tshituka dropping down to the bench.

The other sees Stean Pienaar come in on the wing for Edwill van der Merwe who suffered a concussion last week and has flown back to South Africa.

The halfback pairing of Sanele Nohamba and Gianni Lombard is trusted once more this week, ahead of Morné van den Berg and Jordan Hendrikse.

The Lions’ match against Edinburgh kicks off at 8:35pm tonight.

Stormers in Parma

The Stormers and Zebre’s fortunes are currently in opposite directions with the Western Cape-based side unbeaten thus far this season while Zebre are yet to pick up their first win.

However, this is the Stormers’ first game abroad this season and they will know the importance of starting well, having started slowly against Edinburgh at home last weekend.

Head coach John Dobson has rung the changes. His hand was partially forced in the backline with newly acquired fullback Clayton Blommetjies unavailable this weekend due to his wedding on Saturday.

Springbok utility back Damian Willemse takes the No 15 jumper as he shifts from inside centre. Junior Springbok captain Sacha Mngomezulu will play in the No 12 jersey in a switch Dobson describes as a “like-for-like replacement”.

Another off-season buy, Samoan Alapati Leiua will partner Mngomezulu in midfield in what will be his first appearance for the blue and white side.

Meanwhile, another Springbok, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies will make his first start of the season, after coming off the bench against Edinburgh last week.

There are a handful of changes in the pack as Willie Engelbrecht and Junior Pokomela replace Hacjivah Dayimani and the rested Deon Fourie respectively.

Adré Smith comes into the second row in place of last weekend’s captain Marvin Orie, with Salmaan Moerat taking over the leadership reins in Parma.

“This is a team full of potential, just looking at some of the combinations we have out there,” said Dobson.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“It is fantastic to have someone of Salmaan’s stature to step in as captain and we are excited to see what the likes of Alapati, Sacha, Willie and Herschel can do as they all make their first starts of the campaign.”

The Stormers kick off their match at 4pm on Saturday against Zebre.

Sharks in Dublin

It’s a battle of the undefeated in Dublin on Saturday when the Sharks face Leinster.

Both Leinster and the Sharks have found it tough going in the preliminary rounds of the URC, but have managed to win their respective matches.

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt has kept the changes to a minimum from the side that ran out 20-19 victors against the Dragons last weekend.

The two changes to his starting side are rotational and in the forward pack. With Springbok Sikhumbuzo Notshe coming in for Phepsi Buthelezi at No 8 and Hyron Andrews replacing Reniel Hugo in the second row.

Notshe will be accompanied by James Venter and Dylan Richardson at the back of the scrum.

“As coaches, we’re really excited with what we’ve seen [with the loose trio] over the last couple of weeks, it’s been phenomenal, and we know there’s going to be even more improvement in that department as we progress in the competition,” said Sharks assistant coach Warren Whiteley.

There is also some excitement on the replacements bench with former Stellenbosch University (Maties) star Nevaldo Fleurs in line to make his URC debut for the Sharks.

The 22-year-old covers flyhalf, fullback and centre. Fleurs was the top points-scorer in this year’s Varsity Cup with 118. The exciting playmaker might still play an integral role for the side down the line with both Curwin Bosch and Lionel Cronje recovering from broken arms.

The Sharks take on top of the log Leinster at 6:05pm on Saturday.

Bulls in Glasgow

Like the Stormers, the Bulls will play their first match on foreign soil this weekend when they face Scottish outfit Glasgow Warriors.

The Bulls are unbeaten thus far, having claimed all three of their victories at Loftus. On the contrary, Glasgow have only claimed one victory so far — an emphatic 52-24 win over Cardiff at home.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has been forced into making several changes to the side that beat Connacht 28-14 last week, mostly due to injury.

Springbok wingers Canan Moodie and Sbu Nkosi have not travelled with the Pretoria-based due to injuries sustained in the match, with influential hooker Johan Grobbelaar also staying home.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who can play in all three positions across the front row, will make his first start of the season at hooker on Saturday in place of the injured Grobbelaar.

The revamped backline sees Chris Smith back at flyhalf after Johan Goosen’s stint last week. Meanwhile, Lionel Mapoe starts at outside centre. Cornal Hendricks and Stedman Gans head up the wings, as Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse continues his role at fullback.

“I am very happy with how the guys have trained this week, in tricky weather conditions,” said White.

“We are in a good space as a team and have the wonderful opportunity to go out there against Glasgow and do what we need to do. Continuing to build on the momentum we already have from this campaign.

“It is still early days in this new campaign but if we continue to do the basics right week in and week out, everything else will also fall into place.”

The Bulls have experience to call upon from the bench with Bismarck Du Plessis and Morné Steyn among the replacements.

The match between the Bulls and Glasgow Warriors is at 8:35pm on Saturday. DM