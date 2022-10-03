Joseph Dweba of the Stormers celebrates scoring a try during the United Rugby Championship match against Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium on 1 October 2022. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

The Stormers and Bulls won at home while the Lions and Sharks clinched victories away, securing 19 out of a possible 20 points — the Sharks the only side to not earn a bonus point against the Dragons.

While the South African teams were still playing in Super Rugby, they found winning abroad, in Australasia, particularly challenging, claiming a 20% win percentage in New Zealand and 30% win percentage in Australia.

There are a few factors for South African sides’ change in fortunes playing abroad in the United Rugby Championship (URC) in comparison, but perhaps the most simple is that Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy are all in similar time zones to South Africa. So, the South African teams face no jet lag when playing away.

Easy run for Bulls

In the first match of the weekend, the Bulls made light work of Connacht, defeating the Irish outfit 28-14 at Loftus on Friday.

The match was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests, with the Bulls taking a 21-0 lead into halftime before Connacht secured two late converted tries in the second period.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, they sustained three key injuries in the match. Hooker Johan Grobbelaar suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury before halftime and limped off the field.

Springbok wingers Canan Moodie (hamstring) and Sbu Nkosi (concussion) also sustained injuries in the second half.

“It was a tough game,” said Bulls director of rugby Jake White.

“Everyone gets injuries, so it’s about handling it. Canan and Johan can probably only get their scans on Saturday. Then we’ll assess.

“At least they’re not all long-term injuries. These aren’t cruciate or Achilles problems. Hopefully, we’ll get some good news.”

After three wins at home, the Bulls will now embark on a three-match European tour, starting with a clash against Glasgow Warriors next week.

Lions roar

Also on Friday evening, the Lions put on a stunning showing against Cardiff to defeat them 31-18 in the Welsh capital.

The victory makes it two wins from two on their tour to Europe after they edged past Ospreys 28-27 last week.

The Lions had only around 30% possession and territory in the first half, but stood up strongly in defence, going into the sheds 13-10 behind.

The side from Johannesburg came out positively in the second half, running in three tries. Scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba, who recently made the move from the Sharks, ran the show for the Lions with his crisp distribution and tactical nous.

Nohamba’s halfback partnership with Gianni Lombard is beginning to blossom after another terrific outing for the pair as last season’s preferred No 9/10 combination of Morne van den Berg and Jordan Hendrickse are forced to play second fiddle.

The Lions have another Friday night clash next week as they travel to Scotland to face Edinburgh at home.

Stormers stutter then style

The Stormers scrapped their way to a 34-18 victory over Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Stormers were far from their URC champion-level best, especially in the first half. They were lucky to go into the changerooms only 10-7 behind.

The Stormers were reduced to 14 men three times in the game and spent the last three minutes playing with 13 players, but still managed to secure a bonus point win against the Scots.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Promising 19-year-old winger Suleiman Hartzenberg, who played outside centre last weekend, scored a second-half brace of tries as he continues to enhance his reputation.

Like a fine wine, Deon Fourie just keeps getting better with age. In his first URC match of the season, the veteran flanker exhibited his skill set with grinding tackles, hard running and his signature ball-stealing ability. The nuggety loose forward was rewarded with an excellently worked try off the back of a rolling maul.

After playing their first two matches at home, the Stormers will now travel to Parma to face Zebre.

Sharks hang on

In the final game of round three, the Sharks left it late to seal a 20-19 victory over the Dragons in Newport on Saturday evening.

A stunning and storming run by substitute No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe broke the Dragons’ defensive line before flying winger Thaakir Abrahams dotted the ball down to take the score to 18-19 to the Dragons with five minutes on the clock.

The ice-cool Boeta Chamberlain slotted the conversion to secure the win for the Durban-based side.

This is the second consecutive close result for the Sharks after they narrowly held out Zebre 42-37 last week.

However, a poor second-half showing was the reason for the Sharks’ near loss last week, whereas the match against the Dragons was an arm wrestle from the start.

The Sharks forwards stood up against the tough Dragons’ big men, putting in big hits and lung-busting shifts. Scrumhalf Grant Williams, who received his maiden Test cap against Wales earlier this season, had another good showing behind his courageous pack.

The Sharks continue their European tour with a tough task against Leinster in Dublin next week. DM