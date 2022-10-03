First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
South African teams rampage through the URC

Sport

RUGBY

South African teams rampage through the URC

Joseph Dweba of the Stormers celebrates scoring a try during the United Rugby Championship match against Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium on 1 October 2022. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
03 Oct 2022
0

For the second weekend in a row, all four South African United Rugby Championship sides won their matches against their European opposition.

The Stormers and Bulls won at home while the Lions and Sharks clinched victories away, securing 19 out of a possible 20 points — the Sharks the only side to not earn a bonus point against the Dragons.

While the South African teams were still playing in Super Rugby, they found winning abroad, in Australasia, particularly challenging, claiming a 20% win percentage in New Zealand and 30% win percentage in Australia. 

There are a few factors for South African sides’ change in fortunes playing abroad in the United Rugby Championship (URC) in comparison, but perhaps the most simple is that Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy are all in similar time zones to South Africa. So, the South African teams face no jet lag when playing away. 

Easy run for Bulls

south africa urc bulls
Johan Goosen of the Bulls on a run during the United Rugby Championship match against Connacht at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 30 September 2022. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images)

In the first match of the weekend, the Bulls made light work of Connacht, defeating the Irish outfit 28-14 at Loftus on Friday.

The match was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests, with the Bulls taking a 21-0 lead into halftime before Connacht secured two late converted tries in the second period. 

Unfortunately for the Bulls, they sustained three key injuries in the match. Hooker Johan Grobbelaar suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury before halftime and limped off the field.

Springbok wingers Canan Moodie (hamstring) and Sbu Nkosi (concussion) also sustained injuries in the second half.

“It was a tough game,” said Bulls director of rugby Jake White.

“Everyone gets injuries, so it’s about handling it. Canan and Johan can probably only get their scans on Saturday. Then we’ll assess.

south africa urc bulls
Marcel Coetzee of the Bulls on the charge during the United Rugby Championship match against Connacht at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 30 September 2022. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images)

“At least they’re not all long-term injuries. These aren’t cruciate or Achilles problems. Hopefully, we’ll get some good news.”

After three wins at home, the Bulls will now embark on a three-match European tour, starting with a clash against Glasgow Warriors next week.

Lions roar

Also on Friday evening, the Lions put on a stunning showing against Cardiff to defeat them 31-18 in the Welsh capital. 

The victory makes it two wins from two on their tour to Europe after they edged past Ospreys 28-27 last week.

The Lions had only around 30% possession and territory in the first half, but stood up strongly in defence, going into the sheds 13-10 behind. 

The side from Johannesburg came out positively in the second half, running in three tries. Scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba, who recently made the move from the Sharks, ran the show for the Lions with his crisp distribution and tactical nous.

Nohamba’s halfback partnership with Gianni Lombard is beginning to blossom after another terrific outing for the pair as last season’s preferred No 9/10 combination of Morne van den Berg and Jordan Hendrickse are forced to play second fiddle.

The Lions have another Friday night clash next week as they travel to Scotland to face Edinburgh at home.

Stormers stutter then style

The Stormers scrapped their way to a 34-18 victory over Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Stormers were far from their URC champion-level best, especially in the first half. They were lucky to go into the changerooms only 10-7 behind.

The Stormers were reduced to 14 men three times in the game and spent the last three minutes playing with 13 players, but still managed to secure a bonus point win against the Scots.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Promising 19-year-old winger Suleiman Hartzenberg, who played outside centre last weekend, scored a second-half brace of tries as he continues to enhance his reputation.

south africa urc stormers
Suleiman Hartzenberg of the Stormers on his way to score one of his two tries during the United Rugby Championship match against Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium on 1 October 2022. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Like a fine wine, Deon Fourie just keeps getting better with age. In his first URC match of the season, the veteran flanker exhibited his skill set with grinding tackles, hard running and his signature ball-stealing ability. The nuggety loose forward was rewarded with an excellently worked try off the back of a rolling maul.

After playing their first two matches at home, the Stormers will now travel to Parma to face Zebre.

Sharks hang on 

In the final game of round three, the Sharks left it late to seal a 20-19 victory over the Dragons in Newport on Saturday evening.

A stunning and storming run by substitute No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe broke the Dragons’ defensive line before flying winger Thaakir Abrahams dotted the ball down to take the score to 18-19 to the Dragons with five minutes on the clock.

The ice-cool Boeta Chamberlain slotted the conversion to secure the win for the Durban-based side. 

This is the second consecutive close result for the Sharks after they narrowly held out Zebre 42-37 last week. 

However, a poor second-half showing was the reason for the Sharks’ near loss last week, whereas the match against the Dragons was an arm wrestle from the start. 

The Sharks forwards stood up against the tough Dragons’ big men, putting in big hits and lung-busting shifts. Scrumhalf Grant Williams, who received his maiden Test cap against Wales earlier this season, had another good showing behind his courageous pack.

The Sharks continue their European tour with a tough task against Leinster in Dublin next week. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted