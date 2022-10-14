Eben Etzebeth of the Sharks during the Sharks' training session at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on October 11, 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

The South African sides have been in good form in the URC despite the Sharks and Bulls stuttering in away fixtures — against Leinster and Glasgow Warriors, respectively — last weekend.

All four South African teams still sit pretty on the URC log.

Heading into round five of the URC the four South African teams are in play-off positions, heading up the top eight of the standings.

The Sharks held their own against Leinster for 60 minutes last week before falling away in the last quarter to lose 54-34.

Head coach Sean Everitt has decided to recall his Springboks for the first time this season.

Etzebeth headlines the new faces as he slots into the locks alongside Hyron Andrews.

Jaden Hendrikse is the other recalled Springbok to the starting lineup while Grant Williams moves to the bench.

“We’d like to have a big influence, but within the Sharks’ DNA and fit in as smoothly as possible. A guy like Eben is super-excited to be playing,” said Hendrikse to the media this week.

The Sharks’ replacements bench is where the real venom lies, with five Springboks ready to be called upon.

Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Siya Kolisi and Makazole Mapimpi all line up amongst the substitutes while Sikhumbuzo Notshe will also be looking to make an impact after starting last week.

The Sharks clash against Glasgow Warriors is set for 4:05pm on Saturday.

Zas back

The Stormers are one of only two teams that are undefeated so far this season, along with Irish powerhouse Leinster. John Dobson’s side open this weekend’s fixtures with a tough encounter against Ospreys in Swansea on Friday night.

If they win against Welsh side the Ospreys this weekend, it would officially be the second-longest winning streak in URC/PRO12/14 history. Leinster hold the record of 26 straight wins in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Dobson has recalled last season’s top try scorer Leolin Zas, who will make his first appearance of the season after injuring his ankle in last season’s semi-final clash against Ulster.

The flying winger makes up an exciting back-three which includes Angelo Davids and Clayton Blommetjies.

Blommetjies replaces Springbok Damian Willemse at the back who has been rested, along with scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies — owing to workload management.

Paul de Wet starts in the No 9 jumper in place of Jantjies.

Exciting youngster Sacha Mngomezulu — who starred for the Stormers at inside centre last weekend — moves to the bench in the utility back role as Dobson elected a six/two split amongst the reserves.

Dan du Plessis takes Mngomezulu’s place in the 12 jersey.

Meanwhile, Springbok front rowers Joseph Dweba and Steven Kitshoff are also among the reserves.

“Of course to have players of Joseph and Steven’s quality coming off the bench is also something we are looking forward to,” said Dobson.

“It is a short turnaround this week playing on Friday night and we also lost a day travelling from Italy, so we are going to have to really lift ourselves against an Ospreys team which will be full of internationals having rested some of them last weekend.”

The Stormers’ encounter against Ospreys starts at 8:35pm tonight at Liberty Stadium.

Return of the ‘Bone Collector’

The Lions lost their opening match of the season against the Bulls but have since been in fine form, winning three consecutive matches in Europe.

The Lions return home this weekend with a clash against Irish outfit Ulster.

Fit-again Springbok utility forward Willem Alberts returns straight into the starting lineup at lock.

Elsewhere, Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen has made a few tweaks to the team that beat Edinburgh 22-19 last weekend.

There is only one change in the backline with fleet-footed winger Edwill van der Merwe returning to the starting lineup in place of Stian Pienaar.

Among the forwards, JP Smith starts at loosehead prop in place of Sti Sithole and Jaco Visagie comes in at hooker for PJ Botha.

Emmanuel Tshituka also starts at flanker in place of Sibusiso Sangweni. Sithole, Botha and Sangweni all take their place on the replacements bench.

The Lions take on Ulster at 2pm on Saturday at Ellis Park.

Wandi on the wing

Coming off a humbling 35-21 defeat to Glasgow Warriors last week where the Bulls were dominated upfront, director of rugby Jake White has decided to ring the changes for his side’s clash against Munster on Saturday.

Somewhat surprisingly, promising back Wandisile Simelane will run out at wing for the Bulls.

“We have lots and lots of centres in Harold, Lionel, Cornal, David Kriel, Chris Smith. So it’s not a case of Simelane playing on the wing for the sake of it,” said White.

“He is a good player and I want to see him in this backline, with those players around him.”

Other changes in the backs see Johan Goosen make a return to the starting side, replacing Chris Smith at flyhalf.

Embrose Papier will partner Goosen as he comes in for Zak Burger at scrumhalf while Harold Vorster replaces David Kriel at inside centre.

A new set of props will run out for the Bulls on Saturday as Simphiwe Matanzima and Mornay Smith come in for Gerhard Steenekamp and Francois Klopper respectively.

While in the back row WJ Steenkamp also takes the No 7 jumper from Springbok Marco van Staden, who will play off the bench.

Kick-off for the clash between the Bulls and Munster is at 8:35pm at Thomond Park. DM