GAUTENG (UN)HEALTH

Images reveal how water shedding brings disease and indignity to two major Johannesburg hospitals

Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sydney Seshibedi)
By Mark Heywood
04 Oct 2022
0

Two major Johannesburg hospitals, Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, have been without a stable water supply for more than a week. Between them they have about 800 inpatients, more than 120 of them children.

Last week the Gauteng health department took the unusually proactive step of admitting the problem in a press statement on 27 September. It attributed the problems to “challenges experienced by Johannesburg Water”, but said water tanks and mobile toilets had been provided to “ensure that there is minimal impact on critical services”.

It also said the hospital borehole “is supplying water to some areas, including the kitchen, so cooking services for patients have not been affected”.

However, according to one doctor, “the portable toilets barely helped (they placed them outside, which was miles from where the patients could get to!)” Also, while “last year, the Gift of the Givers did try to sink a borehole, it’s only ever been able to provide a few thousand litres a day, unfortunately. A drop in the ocean for a big hospital. But still, every bit helps, and we are of course very grateful.”

A few kilometres down the road at Rahima Moosa, made “famous” earlier this year by the heartfelt open letter from Dr Tim De Maayer about the conditions at the hospital, it was an equally desperate situation. 

On Friday morning a senior doctor there sent a message to his staff “requesting that every staff member bring in water in bottles (any quantity) to help with the toilets and washing hands, etc. Thank you.”  

A week later, the problem is still not resolved. There is no water today in the outpatient department at Rahima Moosa, while a doctor’s cry and photos taken this morning at Helen Joseph tell the sad story there:

“Water out again for much of the hospital this weekend. Staff morale low. When the tankers are here the water improves for a bit, but seldom to the top floors or to the emergency department. 

“Hygiene is terrible without water, as you can imagine, and the toilet situation is disgusting.”

Blocked, dirty toilets at Helen Joseph Hospital. (Photo: Supplied)
A blocked basin with bloody water at Helen Joseph Hospital. (Photo: Supplied)

According to information circulated to staff yesterday, “the taps are dry on floors 5, 6, 7, ICU and Theatre”. 

This morning’s “water report” brought no relief, noting: “The water level in the tanks is dropping, the pressure from the municipality is still low. Currently our tanks are standing at 30%. Pumping truck is on site but the water tankers have not arrived.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: “While taps run dry, generators malfunction and health workers despair, Gauteng children’s hospital CEO denies a crisis

Asked what the effects of the water shortages are on the health and well-being of patients and staff, a doctor explained:

“(1) terrible lack of infection control – can’t wash hands properly (can use alcohol-based solutions but not for all indications), can’t clean equipment or floors properly, even when they’re soiled with faeces or blood. 

“(2) Toilets unusable and extremely unpleasant. 

“(3) Multiple staff in the emergency department have contracted gastroenteritis recently, likely linked to poor sanitation from unflushed toilets and absence of water to wash hands. Worse for patients too, many of whom can’t walk long distances to find a working toilet on a different floor.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

One sad thing is that these problems are not new, and yet there is still no evidence of advance planning to ameliorate water shortages.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Rahima Moosa hospital problem ‘has metastasised throughout the healthcare system in South Africa’

On Tuesday afternoon, Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatele Modiba acknowledged the problem, saying: “Yes we are affected. The two facilities have boreholes (however, the current electricity situation is not helpful when it comes to water pressure), Joburg Water has isolated two towers supplying the facilities and they have water tankers on site. They will also update on the situation and will share as soon as we have that.”

Dry blood on a bed at Helen Joseph Hospital. (Photo: Supplied)
The shocking state of the Trauma Unit at Helen Joseph Hospital (Photo: Supplied)

Modiba added that the “frustrations are understandable, but there is no easy solution. We are dependent on other agencies and need to find a new way of looking at the integration of health services.” 

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Fire and no water: Johannesburg’s hospitals are in critical condition and need urgent help

Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital was made ‘famous’ by the heartfelt open letter from Dr Tim De Maayer about the conditions there. (Photo: Supplied)

In recent days, much attention has been given to a petition calling on Eskom to exempt hospitals from rolling blackouts, signed by 42,000 people, and subsequent efforts by the health minister to make this happen. But no attention has been given to the equally precious resource of water, whose supply is perhaps even more essential to patient healthcare and dignity. DM/MC

