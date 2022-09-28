The hefty sentences were handed down on Wednesday, 28 September in the Mpumalanga High Court. The sentencing of the white supremacist comes after he was found guilty in June 2022 by Judge Johanna Mthimunye.

Knoesen had been convicted on five counts on Monday, 6 June in the Middelburg High Court: the contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities Act 33 of 2004, incitement to carry out a terrorist attack in South Africa, soliciting support/recruitment of persons to carry out terrorist attacks in South Africa, and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Knoesen, who bestowed on himself the title of general, is the self-professed leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM), also known as the Crusaders.

Regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa, in confirming the sentence, said:

“The accused’s application for leave to appeal against his sentence and conviction was also dismissed.”

His plot to overthrow the government was set to take place on 28 November 2019. On the day of his planned insurrection, his followers, armed with AK-47 assault rifles, hand grenades and RPG7 rocket launchers, would have caused mayhem in the country.

Knoesen did not know that intelligence had got wind of his plot. On the day all hell was supposed to break out, police pounced on him.

Knoesen was initially charged with the Abrahams brothers, Errol and Eric. The brothers received an eight-year sentence in December 2020. Another accomplice, Riana Heymans, was also arrested in November 2019, but the charges against her were withdrawn in August 2020.

Evidence heard during the trial showed that extreme perceptions of farm killings, threats from Black First Land First (BLF) to take “their” land, the perception that the white race was under serious threat because of Julius Malema’s renditions of the Struggle song, Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer, were driving forces behind Knoesen’s plot to overthrow the government.

There was also evidence of a deep-rooted hatred that Knoesen harboured towards black people.

One message he posted on a voice note on social media on 16 November 2019 reads: “The Crusaders, NCRM are really close…. to hitting and governing this country. These murderers, rapists, todures, [sic] and dark rubbish of the earth… are going to die in their many thousands… Stand by me… Influence other [sic]… Use your firearm, walk out of your gate and bring the numbers down. I take responsibility for anything you do under my banner.”

Knoesen had also explored the possibility of using a biological weapon to infect and kill members of the African population and bring the numbers of black people down, from South Africa to the equator.

Nyuswa said Knoesen had sought to justify his beliefs on religious grounds, claiming that God had ordained that he should reclaim South Africa for white people.

The evidence against Knoesen was overwhelming, and included weapons and ammunition, and information on digital devices, audio clips and videos that he made for social media.

Director of Public Prosecutions in Mpumalanga, advocate Nkebe Kanyane, welcomed the sentence and lauded the sterling work done by the prosecution team. She said she hoped the harsh sentence would serve as a deterrent. DM