Advocate Jeanette Neveling’s intention to call a clinical psychologist in her shoplifting trial emerged in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mmabatho on Tuesday.

Legal experts told Daily Maverick the defence would most likely look at Neveling’s behaviour and state of mind on the day the accused allegedly stole goods from a Mmabatho mall.

It also emerged on Tuesday that Neveling has a hearing problem. She was initially granted permission to sit at the front of the court, next to her legal representative. However, this privilege was soon withdrawn.

According to North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame, “The magistrate ruled that she sits in the dock as she disrespected the court’s decorum by frequently conversing with her attorney and texting on her cellphone.”

Neveling allegedly stole clothing and food items valued at about R3,000 from a shop at the Crossing Shopping Centre in Mmabatho on 16 February 2021. She is on R500 bail.

The trial began in June, when Neveling pleaded not guilty to charges of theft. The State has provided Neveling with a copy of a video reportedly showing the alleged offence taking place.

At the time of her arrest, Neveling was leading the prosecution in a corruption case involving former North West Finance MEC, Wendy Nelson. In November 2021, Nelson and the former head of the health department, Andrew Lekalakala, were acquitted in the North West High Court on fraud charges.

Neveling resigned from the NPA at the end of October last year.

On Tuesday, the State was ready to proceed with witness testimonies. However, a police captain scheduled to testify failed to appear — reportedly due to illness — resulting in the matter being postponed.

Mamothame said: “The court has issued a warrant of arrest for the witness, pending the provision of a medical certificate… The defence is also expected to call on a clinical psychologist when the matter resumes.”

So far the court has heard from two witnesses who were working in the store on the day of the alleged incident. They testified that Neveling took items from the shelves and put them into her trolley, then left the shop without paying. She was speaking on her phone at the time.

Neveling is due back in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court on 6 November. DM