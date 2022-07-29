The State alleges that former head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit, advocate Jeannette Neveling, stole clothing and food valued at R3,000 from the Crossing Shopping Centre in Mmabatho on 16 February 2021.

Neveling, who was also the deputy director of senior prosecutors in the province, appeared in court on Thursday, and the trial was postponed to 6 and 7 September. Neveling, who resigned from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on 30 October 2021, is out on bail of R500.

The trial began in June when Neveling pleaded not guilty. The State has provided Neveling with a copy of the video depicting the alleged offence taking place.

NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said: “Two of the State witnesses, who are employees of the retail store where the alleged crime happened, have completed giving testimony. The State is expected to call more witnesses.”

State prosecutor advocate Mashudu Mudau from the Limpopo Division is presiding over the matter. Mamothame said this was to avoid any perceived conflict of interest or bias.

At the time of her arrest, Neveling led the prosecution in the corruption case of former North West Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development MEC Wendy Nelson and former North West Health Department head Andrew Lekalakala.

In November 2021, Nelson and Lekalakala were acquitted in the Mahikeng High Court. Lekalakala still faces charges relating to the irregular appointment of the Gupta-owned Mediosa to provide mobile health clinic services in North West. DM