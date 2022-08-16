Libbie Janse van Rensburg of the Springboks during the Women's International match between South Africa and Spain at Emirates Airline Park on August 13, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

South Africa’s senior women’s rugby side scaled to new heights in the past week as they continue to make strides in pursuit of matching the men’s side by becoming a global powerhouse. Of course, the men have a century-long head start.

However, the current generation of Springbok women – carrying the torch from those who lost 8-6 to Wales in their first international Test on 29 May 2004 – wants to leave its own imprint and ensure those who take the baton from them have an even more solid foundation to build on.

Pain to Spain

The Bok women, captained by Western Province lock Nolusindiso Booi, romped to a 44-5 triumph over Spain at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, 13 August – a precursor to the Springboks’ clash with New Zealand’s All Blacks.

Though the men suffered defeat against a currently staggering and stumbling All Blacks bunch, the South African women lived up to their billing, crushing the Spaniards to record their first win against the Europeans, much to the satisfaction of the head coach Stanley Raubenheimer.

“It has to do with the confidence of winning as well – we have now beaten Japan for the first time and Spain for the first time. That builds belief in what we want to achieve,” said the coach, who has been at helm since 2018.

“This is a Spain team in transition, but you cannot take anything away from our squad, who delivered big time.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Women need to feel welcome in rugby structures, says Lynne Cantwell”

With the team coming off that first win over Japan a fortnight ago – in the Asian nation’s own backyard no less – SA Rugby announced that FNB had banked on the women’s rugby game and come in as a headline sponsor for the senior side.

Flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg, who played a perfect game in the victory against Spain (contributing 19 points by slotting all eight of her attempts at goal with five conversions and three penalty goals) shared her thoughts on the milestones achieved recently.

“It was a massive week for us, and this win was even better,” she said.

“To play at this iconic stadium was such an amazing feeling and we could feel the energy coming from the crowd. We were already boosted by the FNB sponsorship announcement earlier in the week, knowing that such a flagship brand wanted to be associated with us… We had so much support and encouragement this week.”

Bigger picture

Next for the South Africans is the second and final clash with their European counterparts. The Bok women take on Spain on Friday, 19 August, at the Fanie du Toit Stadium in Potchefstroom.

Bok prop Babalwa Latsha is hopeful that she and her teammates can once again record a morale-boosting victory, with the team’s eyes firmly fixed on the women’s World Cup.

The rugby spectacle takes place in New Zealand from 8 October to 12 November 2022 after being postponed by a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Trailblazing Bok prop Babalwa Latsha is making her mark – on and off the field”

“We have continued our upward curve. I was part of a young and inexperienced team that played Spain a few years ago and our progress since then has been particularly good. We are improving with every game we play and that is very encouraging,” said Latsha.

“Every time we go out there, it is a building process with the bigger picture in mind. That is 8 October, when we play the opening game of the Rugby World Cup against France at Eden Park in Auckland.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: “The All Blacks Springboks clash of Ellis Park in pictures”

Entry to Friday’s Test in Potchefstroom is free, but spectators are encouraged to bring along a pack of sanitary products, as the Springbok women and SA Rugby have joined hands with the Menstruation Foundation – headed by Latsha – to provide sanitary products to girls who do not have the means to buy their own. DM