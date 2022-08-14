First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

The All Blacks Springboks clash of Ellis Park in pictur...

Sport

PHOTO ESSAY

The All Blacks Springboks clash of Ellis Park in pictures

A Safair Fly over before the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Emirates Airline Park on August 13, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)
By Daily Maverick
14 Aug 2022
0

The All Blacks produced a performance of brutal physicality and smart running to reclaim the Freedom Cup for a 12th straight year at Ellis Park on Saturday. They ended a three match-losing streak and stopped the Springboks from winning the Freedom Cup for the first time since 2009. The All Blacks now also have a better than even chance of winning the Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks reverted to the Ka Mate version of the Haka for the return clash against the Springboks at Ellis Park. (Photo: EPA-EFE / KIM LUDBROOK)
Will Jordan (left) is too late to stop Makazole Mapimpi from beating him on the outside and scoring in the corner. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images / Getty Images)
Centre Lukhanyo Am in action during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Emirates Airline Park on August 13, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)
Eyes on the prize: Makazole Mapimpi is almost unstoppable in space. (Photo : Lee Warren / Gallo Images / Getty Images)
Springbok supporters singing the national anthem of South Africa during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Emirates Airline Park on August 13, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)
Handre Pollard and Makazole Mapimpi celebrate the latter’s try which brought the Boks back into the game midway through the second half. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images / Getty Images)
Eben Etzebeth struggles under the high ball as the All Blacks give the Boks a taste of their own medicine. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images / Getty Images)
Selfie time! Eben Etzebeth with fans after the match. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images)
Damian Willemse cuts down All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea with Jordie Barrett and Richie Mo’unga in support.(Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images / Getty Images)
A desperate Will Jordan could not stop wing Makazole Mapimpi skinning him on the outside for the Boks’ second try. It was Mapimpi’s 21st Test try. (Photo: EPA-EFE / KIM LUDBROOK)
A packed Emirates Airline Park. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)
Makazole Mapimpi fights for possession with opposite number Will Jordan. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images / Getty Images)
Centre Lukhanyo Am gave one of the greatest displays by an outside back in Bok colours, despite being forced to play on the wing after an early injury to Jesse Kriel.(Photo: EPA-EFE / KIM LUDBROOK)
The Boks celebrate Makazole Mapimpi’s second half try against the All Blacks. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images / Getty Images)
All Black centre Quinn Tupaea (centre) celebrates after the final whistle of another Ellis Park classic. The All Blacks won 35-23. (Photo: EPA-EFE / KIM LUDBROOK)
All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor (left) and lock Sam Whitelock (right) congratulate the Bok trio of Damian de Allende, Malcolm Marx and Willie le Roux. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images / Getty Images)
The victorious All Blacks after retaining the Freedom Cup for a 12th consecutive season. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images / Getty Images)
New Zealand captain Sam Cane (C-R) holds the Freedom Cup after his side beat the Springboks 35-23 at Ellis Park to retain the trophy. (Photo: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK)
