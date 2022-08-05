First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Payment options

South Africa

POLITICAL SHIFTS

KZN ANC accepts resignation of Premier Sihle Zikalala ‘with ‘pain and difficulty’

Sihle Zikalala, KZN Premier, has resigned. (Photo: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
By Victoria O'Regan
05 Aug 2022
0

Zikalala has resigned as KwaZulu-Natal Premier after failing to secure another term to helm the party in the province, at the ANC provincial conference in July. 

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has on Friday “welcomed” KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala’s resignation, and put forth three names, including finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, to be considered to replace Zikalala as premier. 

Zikalala informed the provincial executive committee (PEC) of his resignation on Thursday, 4 August, which the ANC in the province has accepted. 

Zikalala’s resignation comes after his defeat at the ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference in July, where his rival – former ANC provincial youth league leader, from former president Jacob Zuma’s “Taliban” slate — Siboniso Duma, received 930 of the 1,595 votes. 

Read in Daily Maverick: A blow to Ramaphosa as Zuma’s ‘Taliban’ slate sweep KZN elections

Lesser-known Duma and his “Taliban” slate of candidates swept the floor at the recent KZN provincial ANC elective conference — a huge blow to Zikalala’s “Ankole” slate aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Duma’s win saw Zikalala having to relinquish the chairperson position.

Sihle Zikalala with Siboniso Duma
Former KZN ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala (left) congratulates new chairperson Siboniso Duma after the announcement of the results in Durban on 24 July 2022. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

After accepting Zikalala’s resignation, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was instructed to recommend three names to the party’s national committee, who will undergo an interview process to be considered to replace Zikalala. 

“The names of comrades Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer were submitted and they are going for interviews tomorrow,” the PEC said on Friday. 

“The ANC accepted Comrade Zikalala’s resignation with pain and difficulty as he was still doing a great job in the province since he took over,” it added. 

On Friday, the ANC in KZN thanked Zikalala for “his dedication to serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” adding that his tenure as premier has come with “a lot of good in the province, including a number of provincial government departments receiving unqualified audit outcomes for the first time.” 

Read in Daily Maverick: “KZN political fallout continues while scandals dog flood relief efforts” and “A stunning reversal after KZN floods — the ANC now guilty until proven innocent”

A new Premier will be sworn in once the interviews are concluded and once Zikalala’s resignation is confirmed by the provincial legislature. DM

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

 

