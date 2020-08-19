CORONAVIRUS DAILY DIGEST #127

Gauteng’s dealings raise red flags, PE doctors thrive against the odds, and schools come under pressure to perform

By Christi Nortier 19 August 2020

Compilation image by Sahra Heuwel.

On Wednesday, Gauteng’s Covid-19 Expenditure Disclosure Report raised red flags. Meanwhile, some of the doctors who held a maternity ward together against the odds in Nelson Mandela Bay have passed their exams to become specialists. A survey has found that a fair share of South Africans always wears masks in public – but this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 19 August at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments. Limpopo did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

Almost a month ago, six doctors kept the maternity services at Dora Nginza Hospital going for several days and nights as colleagues fell ill or stayed away from work. In addition, patients came from other clinics as they closed due to Covid-19. Three of the doctors were still studying for their final exams to qualify as specialists. This week, all three passed. Estelle Ellis spoke to the team about their journey to the hospital’s maternity services and how they kept it going against the odds. 

From left to right, Lunga Magaga, Dr Simphiwe Made, Mfesane Qobo and Dr Moses Mandaha. In front is Professor Mfundo Mabenge. (Photo: Theo Jeptha)

 According to a recent survey, 73% of South African adults always wear a mask when they leave home. The survey found that who wears a mask and where varies considerably across age, income, education and type of residential area. Researchers from the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council unpack the numbers and why it matters.

Masks – Who wears them and Why it matters

It’s just under two weeks to go before all grades will be back at school. Meanwhile, matrics are preparing for their exams. According to a policy brief, the 40 days of school closures could result in the loss of 50 days’ worth of learning. The researchers estimate this could result in below-expected Grade 12 outcomes lasting into at least 2022, but as far as 2031. Ayanda Mthethwa spoke to educators and students about the unprecedented challenges they face to squeeze in the syllabus under immense pressure.

Quality of education suffers as teachers rush through the syllabus

