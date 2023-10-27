Malema’s claims outside the East London Magistrates’ Court were intended to delegitimise the trial and its outcome, and to intimidate the court into ruling in his favour.
By Pierre de Vos
The Springboks did well, but Busisiwe Mkhwebane did better. Reflections on the brutal assault on Gaza and how to reduce our exposure to the health hazard of microplastics.
Dear Sis Joyce, I trust this email finds you well and truly liberated from the “chain of satanism”. I just had to write this short message to let you know how heartening it was to see that you too found great inspiration in the Springboks’ recent World Cup quarterfinal match. Inspiration to, at least in your case, attempt to snatch victory from the jaws of definite defeat.
By Malibongwe Tyilo
Two weeks into the greatest crisis in the Middle East for at least 50 years, the broader geopolitical outlook has rarely looked so bleak. What had been clearly black and white, until recently, is now suddenly all in shades of grey.
By Natale Labia
Malema’s claims outside the East London Magistrates’ Court were intended to delegitimise the trial and its outcome, and to intimidate the court into ruling in his favour.
By Pierre de Vos
South African food producers ‘lose’ or waste about 10 million tonnes of good-quality food a year, while more than 20 million people go hungry every day. Along with the food a “huge opportunity” is lost.
By Adèle Sulcas
Freedom, justice and peace are indivisible concepts. What is just for one people should be just also for the other people. What is unjust for the one is unjust also for the other.
By Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana
Few locals in Stanford have ever heard of Día de los Muertos. And come to think of it, why should they have? But now they do know about it — and there’s a dilemma. Should they honour their deceased with a special event, which they’ve never done before, or should they join in with a new Mexican “honouring the dead” vibe that’s come to the village?
By Liz Clarke
Few locals in Stanford have ever heard of Día de los Muertos. And come to think of it, why should they have? But now they do know about it — and there’s a dilemma. Should they honour their deceased with a special event, which they’ve never done before, or should they join in with a new Mexican “honouring the dead” vibe that’s come to the village?
By Liz Clarke
About 10 billion tons of plastic have been produced to date, of which around six billion tons have been discarded as waste. This is a severe threat to the environment, particularly oceans and lakes.
By Neil Thomas Stacey
Three decades have passed and the shock of it all never goes away. Rwanda did not leave me. It remained for me, and for the world, an unforgotten testament to the ultimate breaking of the human heart, to the depths of barbarity to which humankind could sink.
By Hamilton Wende
There is a kind of paradox of leadership, in which success and leadership get intermingled, and sometimes it is impossible to distinguish one from the other.
By Tim Cohen
When Jarryd Watson agreed to take over the Wentworth Arts and Culture Organisation at a young age, he already understood the importance of a place for the young people of Wentworth to learn self-expression and creativity.
By Thom Pierce
When Jarryd Watson agreed to take over the Wentworth Arts and Culture Organisation at a young age, he already understood the importance of a place for the young people of Wentworth to learn self-expression and creativity.
By Thom Pierce
You do not have to be perfect in order to do a good job of raising a child. In fact, it may be better if you are not.
By Cher McGillivray
In the small town of Touws River in the rural Western Cape two young girls have captured the hearts of their community and beyond, becoming published authors at the age of 13.
By Jim Mohlala
I made a Peppermint Crisp Tart this week in order to set a challenge for you. It’s dedicated to our Springboks as they take on New Zealand. We want them to win – and you as well. Here’s how you can be a winner too…
By Tony Jackman
I made a Peppermint Crisp Tart this week in order to set a challenge for you. It’s dedicated to our Springboks as they take on New Zealand. We want them to win – and you as well. Here’s how you can be a winner too…
By Tony Jackman
Subscribe to First Thing to receive the Weekend Wrap in your inbox every Sunday morning.
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved