The Weekend Wrap

The Springboks did well, but Busisiwe Mkhwebane did better. Reflections on the brutal assault on Gaza and how to reduce our exposure to the health hazard of microplastics.

The Springboks did well, but Busisiwe Mkhwebane did better

Dear Sis Joyce, I trust this email finds you well and truly liberated from the “chain of satanism”. I just had to write this short message to let you know how heartening it was to see that you too found great inspiration in the Springboks’ recent World Cup quarterfinal match. Inspiration to, at least in your case, attempt to snatch victory from the jaws of definite defeat. 

By Malibongwe Tyilo

Brutal assault on Gaza has profound implications for how the world views Israel

Two weeks into the greatest crisis in the Middle East for at least 50 years, the broader geopolitical outlook has rarely looked so bleak. What had been clearly black and white, until recently, is now suddenly all in shades of grey.

By Natale Labia

 

 

 

Julius Malema has opened himself to criminal charges of ‘scandalising the court’

Malema’s claims outside the East London Magistrates’ Court were intended to delegitimise the trial and its outcome, and to intimidate the court into ruling in his favour.

By Pierre de Vos

Using food surpluses to address the hunger and malnutrition crisis in SA

South African food producers ‘lose’ or waste about 10 million tonnes of good-quality food a year, while more than 20 million people go hungry every day. Along with the food a “huge opportunity” is lost.

By Adèle Sulcas

Reflections on Gaza — fear, insecurity and repression is not a recipe for lasting peace

Freedom, justice and peace are indivisible concepts. What is just for one people should be just also for the other people. What is unjust for the one is unjust also for the other.

By Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana

Mexican celebration as Día de los Muertos comes to Stanford for the first time

Few locals in Stanford have ever heard of Día de los Muertos. And come to think of it, why should they have? But now they do know about it — and there’s a dilemma. Should they honour their deceased with a special event, which they’ve never done before, or should they join in with a new Mexican “honouring the dead” vibe that’s come to the village?

By Liz Clarke

Microplastics can poison our health and living environment — here’s how to reduce our exposure to them

About 10 billion tons of plastic have been produced to date, of which around six billion tons have been discarded as waste. This is a severe threat to the environment, particularly oceans and lakes.

By Neil Thomas Stacey

‘Rwanda did not leave me. The images and memories, never go away, even after nearly 30 years’

Three decades have passed and the shock of it all never goes away. Rwanda did not leave me. It remained for me, and for the world, an unforgotten testament to the ultimate breaking of the human heart, to the depths of barbarity to which humankind could sink.

By Hamilton Wende

Rassie is odd, but that may be his best leadership quality

There is a kind of paradox of leadership, in which success and leadership get intermingled, and sometimes it is impossible to distinguish one from the other.

By Tim Cohen

From a leap of faith to a life calling, Jarryd Watson dances to the tune of social upliftment

When Jarryd Watson agreed to take over the Wentworth Arts and Culture Organisation at a young age, he already understood the importance of a place for the young people of Wentworth to learn self-expression and creativity.

By Thom Pierce

Stand Up! Business

The two kinds of people in the world; CEO departures; and the debt sweet spot

Listen to the latest episode here

Parents make mistakes. So what does ‘good enough parenting’ look like?

You do not have to be perfect in order to do a good job of raising a child. In fact, it may be better if you are not.

By Cher McGillivray

Small town, big dreams – quest by Touws River’s Haleema and Shanidea to fund their education through writing

In the small town of Touws River in the rural Western Cape two young girls have captured the hearts of their community and beyond, becoming published authors at the age of 13.

By Jim Mohlala

Here’s my latest dessert recipe – how about yours?

I made a Peppermint Crisp Tart this week in order to set a challenge for you. It’s dedicated to our Springboks as they take on New Zealand. We want them to win – and you as well. Here’s how you can be a winner too…

By Tony Jackman

Tony Jackman’s peppermint crisp caramel tart. Now you can have a turn at sending us your best dessert... (Photo: Tony Jackman)

