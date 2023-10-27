TGIFOOD

Here’s my latest dessert recipe – how about yours?

Tony Jackman’s peppermint crisp caramel tart. Now you can have a turn at sending us your best dessert... (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
27 Oct 2023
I made a Peppermint Crisp Tart this week in order to set a challenge for you. It’s dedicated to our Springboks as they take on New Zealand. We want them to win – and you as well. Here’s how you can be a winner too…

Fancy your malva pudding as the best of them all? Is your ice cream creamier and dreamier than most? Do you have a winning way with a Cremora tart or bread-and-butter pudding? Maybe you’ve got a better Peppermint Crisp tart than mine?

Our new competition, the No Mere Trifle Festive Dessert Challenge, is designed just for you. And by “you” we mean those who have their own great recipes, whatever they may be (but there are some rules, read on…).

We want you to share them with us. Get your best family recipes out, whatever they may be. That golden sponge pudding your mom used to make. That perfect roly poly. The pudding your friends and family always rave about and ask you to make again.

Daily Maverick is after your family’s favourite desserts to savour during a festive lunch or as an after-dinner treat. Share your best creations for a chance to win festive prizes. My colleagues and I will assess all the submissions, and a shortlist will be created. Prizes await the top six winners, and the winning desserts will be showcased here and in our DM168 newspaper’s special December bumper edition.

The winning dessert can be either baked, fridge-set or a frozen dessert. Recipes must be simple, easy to make and concise, and suitable for a home cook to make.

Entrants must reside in any province of South Africa and only one entry (one recipe) per person may be entered. Please test your recipe by making it yourself at home before submitting it.

Recipes must be written accurately and ingredients easy to obtain. No expensive ingredients please. Recipes must be written accurately. Please double- and triple-check your written recipe before submission.

Entries must be written in English, clearly and concisely, and include a colour photo.

The cut-off date for entries is noon on Monday, 6 November 2023. Late entries will be disqualified.

You know where the kitchen is… let’s hear from you and we look forward to making your entry, if shortlisted, and with luck you’ll be a winner, just like the Bokke.

Enter here. DM

  • Arthur G says:
    27 October 2023 at 13:27

    This has again highlighted the unfortunate decision to discontinue Peppermint Crisp 150 gm bars. That size can be found on the Woolies website. With even a price, R28.99. No stock for an online order, but a lot of detail as to which stores are unlikely to have stock, which are likely to have stock, and which have low stock. But it all seems to be an unforgivable teaser. Just worsening the felony of promising availability.

