The view in Washington is that the delegation headed by National Security Advisor Sydney Mufamadi was hastily arranged, badly timed and did not get to meet the A team in DC.
By Phillip van Niekerk
Agoa and Pepfar could become collateral damage if Washington turns sour on the ANC. SA’s poor reading literacy results can’t be blamed on learners and a heart-wrenching article inspired DM readers to pledge wheelchairs in the Eastern Cape.
The view in Washington is that the delegation headed by National Security Advisor Sydney Mufamadi was hastily arranged, badly timed and did not get to meet the A team in DC.
By Phillip van Niekerk
I was blessed to be born into a family with no manners. Reading was such a religion for us as a family, that it was not only expected we would read in the evening, but we would bring our books to the supper table and read while we ate. No time to waste!
By Tim Cohen
South Africa’s ambassador to Washington, Nomaindia Mfeketo, has been missing in action for more than two months through this crisis. And the view in Washington is that the delegation headed by National Security Advisor Sydney Mufamadi was badly timed and did not get to meet the A team in DC.
By Phillip van Niekerk
President Ramaphosa, along with his cohort of friends and enemies, has broken South African reality. Can we get it back?
By Richard Poplak
I was blessed to be born into a family with no manners. Reading was such a religion for us as a family, that it was not only expected we would read in the evening, but we would bring our books to the supper table and read while we ate. No time to waste!
By Tim Cohen
Until he was about six years old, Gibson Ncube did not utter a word, much to his parents’ consternation. Now he speaks seven languages, has a PhD in French and teaches it at university level.
By Joel Ontong
An audit of the country’s pre-election environment through a series of election policy discussions on every aspect of the electoral process came to unanimously negative conclusions.
By Tony Reeler and Ibbo Mandaza
An audit of the country’s pre-election environment through a series of election policy discussions on every aspect of the electoral process came to unanimously negative conclusions.
By Ilana Sharlin Stone
It’s excellent legislation, but faces enormous challenges, not least from wildlife breeders who are sharpening their knives.
By Don Pinnock
Newspapers in London, Shanghai and New York ran with the news – including a feature in Vanity Fair – and the streets rang out with ‘Daisy, Daisy, give me some arsenic do’. Ted Botha recounts the trial of Daisy de Melker.
By Ted Botha
Researchers have found a way to drastically reduce the incidence of fatal bleeding after childbirth by 60%, according to a study presented at the International Maternal Newborn Health Conference in Cape Town last week.
By Zano Kunene
The donation of wheelchairs to vulnerable members of society shows how the power of stories has inspired citizens to rally together and make a difference.
By Estelle Ellis
The Eastern Cape seafarer is taking in her stunning victory in the Golden Globe Race – and lots of fresh fruit – as she ponders her next adventure. A hiking trip in SA might give her some ideas.
By Yanga Sibembe
Investment banker Mark Barnes and Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen unwrap the news. A new edition of StandUp!Business midweek, every week.
For the pioneers of authentic Italian artisan mozzarella and burrata in South Africa, Puglia Cheese, it’s been a roller coaster ride, as owner Davide Ostuni recounts.
By Kit Heathcock
Subscribe to First Thing to receive the Weekend Wrap in your inbox every Sunday morning.
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved