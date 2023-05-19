Defend Truth

Agoa and Pepfar could become collateral damage if Washington turns sour on the ANC. SA’s poor reading literacy results can’t be blamed on learners and a heart-wrenching article inspired DM readers to pledge wheelchairs in the Eastern Cape.

Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage

The view in Washington is that the delegation headed by National Security Advisor Sydney Mufamadi was hastily arranged, badly timed and did not get to meet the A team in DC.

By Phillip van Niekerk

 

 

 

 

 

The kids are alright – why SA’s poor reading literacy results can’t be blamed on learners

I was blessed to be born into a family with no manners. Reading was such a religion for us as a family, that it was not only expected we would read in the evening, but we would bring our books to the supper table and read while we ate. No time to waste!

By Tim Cohen

TRAINSPOTTER: The Eleventh Baby — the unmaking of South African reality

President Ramaphosa, along with his cohort of friends and enemies, has broken South African reality. Can we get it back?

By Richard Poplak

A passion born in silence – how childhood mutism and a love of reading produced a master of languages

Until he was about six years old, Gibson Ncube did not utter a word, much to his parents’ consternation. Now he speaks seven languages, has a PhD in French and teaches it at university level.

By Joel Ontong

There cannot be any confidence in Zimbabwe’s upcoming polls ‒ and their quality matters enormously

An audit of the country’s pre-election environment through a series of election policy discussions on every aspect of the electoral process came to unanimously negative conclusions.

By Tony Reeler and Ibbo Mandaza

‘Shift in conservation thinking’: A new biodiversity White Paper could make SA a world leader if it becomes law

It’s excellent legislation, but faces enormous challenges, not least from wildlife breeders who are sharpening their knives.

By Don Pinnock

‘Daisy de Melker’ by Ted Botha is a true-crime classic

Newspapers in London, Shanghai and New York ran with the news – including a feature in Vanity Fair – and the streets rang out with ‘Daisy, Daisy, give me some arsenic do’. Ted Botha recounts the trial of Daisy de Melker.

By Ted Botha

 

 

 

 

Five steps, fast: This plastic sheet and pouch can stop thousands of women from dying after giving birth

Researchers have found a way to drastically reduce the incidence of fatal bleeding after childbirth by 60%, according to a study presented at the International Maternal Newborn Health Conference in Cape Town last week. 

By Zano Kunene

Heart-wrenching article inspires Daily Maverick readers to pledge wheelchairs in Eastern Cape​

The donation of wheelchairs to vulnerable members of society shows how the power of stories has inspired citizens to rally together and make a difference.

By Estelle Ellis

Heroic SA seafarer Kirsten Neuschäfer plots her next adventure after sailing around the world

The Eastern Cape seafarer is taking in her stunning victory in the Golden Globe Race – and lots of fresh fruit – as she ponders her next adventure. A hiking trip in SA might give her some ideas.

By Yanga Sibembe

Stand Up! Business

Russian ship debacle, Eskom book debacle, and looking good in court.

Investment banker Mark Barnes and Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen unwrap the news. A new edition of StandUp!Business midweek, every week.

The Making of Mozzarella in South Africa

For the pioneers of authentic Italian artisan mozzarella and burrata in South Africa, Puglia Cheese, it’s been a roller coaster ride, as owner Davide Ostuni recounts.

By Kit Heathcock

