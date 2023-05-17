DM168

PUTTING WHEELS IN MOTION

Heart-wrenching article inspires Daily Maverick readers to pledge wheelchairs in Eastern Cape

Heart-wrenching article inspires Daily Maverick readers to pledge wheelchairs in Eastern Cape
Daily Maverick is hoping to deliver a wheelchair to gogo Nomalwandle Gosa from Rasmeni Village in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape soon. (Photo: Siyabonga Kamnqa)
By Estelle Ellis
17 May 2023
0

The donation of wheelchairs to vulnerable members of society shows how the power of stories has inspired citizens to rally together and make a difference.

On 18 April Daily Maverick published the story “It’s not nice being me” — a heartbreaking snapshot of the struggle for those, often the elderly and children, who rely on public health services in the Eastern Cape to access wheelchairs.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘It is not nice being me’ — more than 5,000 people in Eastern Cape wait for wheelchairs

The Eastern Cape’s waiting list is a hundred times longer than any other province in South Africa. The Eastern Cape Department of Health blames Covid-19 and medicolegal claims, as always.

The same struggle is repeated when people need crutches and walkers.

The stories then kept coming. A 10-year-old girl is being pushed to school in a wheelbarrow. A boy with amputated legs has not been out of the house in months.

Yet the heartbreak of these stories was turned to hope, as we were inundated with people wanting to help, even in these tough economic times.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman called to say he has 800 wheelchairs and will soon be ready to distribute them. Marilyn Basson from Boikanyo The Dion Herson Foundation called to get names and numbers to help the children.

A member of Rotary phoned to pledge 50. Many other readers emailed to ask how they can help.

We are helping where we can to link donors and recipients, and we will soon publish a celebratory story on those who have regained their mobility and their dignity. Because, in these dark times, the power of our stories still underscores that as a people, we are so much more than our government. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
Maverick News

Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
Medical scheme members hobbled by R38-billion pothole
Maverick News

Medical scheme members hobbled by R38-billion pothole
Joburg’s new mayor defends allegations of dodgy dealings and lack of tertiary education
Maverick News

Joburg’s new mayor defends allegations of dodgy dealings and lack of tertiary education

TOP READS IN SECTION

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
DM168

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa
DM168

‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa
Eskom grid failure — ‘Sasria’s job is to find an insurance solution’
DM168

Eskom grid failure — ‘Sasria’s job is to find an insurance solution’
The Finance Ghost: Pain for Transaction Capital and Quantum shareholders; TFG reports retail turnover growth
DM168

The Finance Ghost: Pain for Transaction Capital and Quantum shareholders; TFG reports retail turnover growth
A passion born in silence – how childhood mutism and a love of reading produced a master of languages
DM168

A passion born in silence – how childhood mutism and a love of reading produced a master of languages

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.