Our Burning Planet

ASSESSMENT

‘Shift in conservation thinking’: A new biodiversity White Paper could make SA a world leader if it becomes law

‘Shift in conservation thinking’: A new biodiversity White Paper could make SA a world leader if it becomes law
Campaign Against Canned Hunting activists march in Johannesburg against canned lion hunting on 15 March 2014. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-ann Palmer)
By Don Pinnock
16 May 2023
0

It’s excellent legislation, but faces enormous challenges, not least from wildlife breeders who are sharpening their knives.

Changing a country’s legal paradigm on conservation is like turning a supertanker at sea – it takes time and space. And though the just-released draft White Paper on the Conservation and Sustainable use of South Africa’s Biodiversity sets a new course, it’s not yet law and the ship is only beginning to turn. There will be battles up ahead, but the new shoreline is at least in sight.

Its vision – both lofty and wordy – is of “an inclusive, transformed society living in harmony with nature, where biodiversity conservation and sustainable use ensure healthy ecosystems, with improved benefits that are fairly and equitably shared for present and future generations”.

It envisions a world centred on Ubuntu, where all people have a high quality of life, a voice and a nurturing earth supporting them.

The problem with these admirable goals yet to be embedded in law is what bedevils so many such reports – implementation. The White Paper admits that to become effective, it will take considerable redirection of funds plus strategic integration of the ideas into all departments, both national and local.

According to Wilderness Foundation Africa, the White Paper provides long overdue, comprehensive definitions of sustainable use and conservation.

“In our view, not having such clear and unambiguous definitions in our environmental law has led to conflicting approaches and interpretations within the biodiversity sector.

“The Paper enshrines the environmental duty of care principle and entrenches the requirement for activities, methods or actions involving wild animals to be humane and to consider their wellbeing.”

We have been here before

Although limited popping of corks is in order, it comes with a caution. A White Paper with similar goals was tabled in Parliament in 1997, but stalled.

Had that White Paper been cast into law, the environmental field would have been very different now. It recognised that the goal of using biological resources sustainably was to ensure that it minimised the adverse impact on biodiversity. It also insisted that biodiversity considerations be integrated into all national policy. Pity it hit the skids.

These issues lay dormant for many years and their re-emergence was in relation to the growing abhorrence of captive lion breeding and hunting.

As a result, mainly, of calls from conservation NGOs, Parliament’s portfolio committee on environmental affairs convened a two-day colloquium in 2018 and concluded that canned lion hunting should end.

That broke the logjam of business-as-usual in the government’s approach to the treatment of wild animals.

In 2019, new environment minister Barbara Creecy established a high-level panel to review policies, regulatory measures, practices and policy positions related to hunting, trade, captive keeping, management and handling of elephant, lion, leopard and rhino.

Its conclusions didn’t please everyone, particularly wildlife breeders and hunters, but it was a giant step in a new direction for wildlife protection.

Most importantly, it changed the language of conservation, which, through the policy position that followed, found its way into other avenues of wildlife policy.

One was the National Environmental Management Laws Amendment Bill which contains a vital wellbeing clause, but it has been hanging around since 2018 without forward movement. Could it be because game breeders have indicated that they will challenge the clause in court?

Last year, Creecy appointed a panel to look into the voluntary exits of lion breeding facilities – five years after the colloquium call. She has just extended the deadline for a further 60 days – breeders are clearly not clamouring to give up their outfits.

Another roadblock was the withdrawal this year of the new Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS) regulations. Gazetted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE), it was arguably the most progressive wildlife protection legislation yet drafted in South Africa. It seemed like good news for beleaguered wildlife.

But just before it was to become law, game breeder and hunter organisations applied for an urgent interdict to halt it. DFFE responded with a convincingly argued defence of its legislation.

At the last minute, in a secret, out-of-court settlement, the department withdrew the proposed TOPS regulations as well as related norms and standards amendments and agreed to pay the applicants’ legal costs. Breeders had clearly found a legal loophole and closed it down.

Biodiversity White Paper

The White Paper on sustainable use of biodiversity is the latest to signal a shift in government conservation thinking. As mentioned above, its bite is in its definitions.

The highest on the list is “sustainable use”, a term hitherto undefined and employed by those more interested in use than sustainability. The White Paper nails it down and probably provides the world’s best definition.

The use of any component of biodiversity, it states, must ensure that it is:

  • Ecologically, economically and socially sustainable;
  • Does not contribute to its long-term decline in the wild or disrupt the genetic integrity of the population;
  • Does not disrupt the ecological integrity of the ecosystem in which it occurs;
  • Ensures continued benefits to people in a manner that is fair, equitable and meet the needs and aspirations of present and future generations; and
  • Ensures a duty of care towards all components of biodiversity for thriving people and nature.

Sustainable use of biodiversity, it states, “implies the careful and equitable use of nature so that all current and future generations of people get the full benefit of what they value from nature”.

A second important definition – which is a nod to the sentience of animals – is the notion of “animal wellbeing”. This is defined as “the holistic circumstances and conditions of an animal or population of animals which are conducive to their physical, physiological and mental health and quality of life, including their ability to cope with their environment”.

Human interventions and activities, according to the White Paper, must consider animal wellbeing, not only of individual animals, but also of groups and whole populations of animals. This is because the wellbeing of individual animals is entwined with the biodiversity of the space in which they live.

For this reason, measures must be taken “to prevent harm from occurring to biodiversity within the environment and ecosystems that they are part of.”

This is in line with the notion of Ubuntu, which acts as the White Paper’s guiding principle. Ubuntu, it states, emphasises the environmental duty-of-care principle in which actions should be humane and ensure quality of life within its environment.

An important principle is the creation of linkages,  corridors and connectivity between wild spaces to ensure genetic variation and expand the natural footprint, both on land and in the ocean.

Infertile ground

Just how difficult it will be to implement the excellent recommendations of the White Paper can be seen from a survey by the Environmental Wildlife Trust entitled, The State of Provincial Reserves in South Africa – Challenges and Recommendations.

There are 400 provincial parks and reserves covering three million hectares of South Africa and it is there – not just the large parks like Kruger – that the rubber of biodiversity hits the road. Many of these are falling apart because of a shortage of money, poor management or lack of political will.

The most common problem in all provinces, says the report, are inadequate budgets for nature and wildlife conservation. In some reserves, as much as 80-90% of budgets are consumed by staff salaries – leaving little funding for day-to-day conservation.

The survey respondents also lamented the lack of capacity – including staff who were “not dedicated, motivated or passionate about what they do”.

The report adds: “The adoption of funding models that centralise financial flows in government, and the gradual but significant decrease in government budget allocation to conservation efforts, have combined to put pressure on protected areas to generate the necessary funds for their management and protection.”

The new Biodiversity White Paper comes with a detailed implementation plan as it heads, hopefully, into law.

First, key stakeholders in the environmental field will be identified and consulted. This will be followed by intergovernmental consultations to work out implementation processes. If all goes well and the White Paper is not watered down or sidelined, South Africa could end up with some impressive biodiversity protections on paper.

However, for it to grow beyond law into implementation, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment – with all other departments for which biodiversity is important – will have to till and fertilise the ground upon which the White Paper can grow its plans.

That will take political will and a good deal of cash allocated to conservation, and not fat staff salaries and top-heavy “management”. That will be another supertanker that needs to turn. DM/OBP

For tickets to Daily Maverick’s The Gathering Earth Edition, click here.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Maverick News

Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Mantashe raises red flag over lack of grid capacity, re-introduces nuclear power to mix
Maverick News

Mantashe raises red flag over lack of grid capacity, re-introduces nuclear power to mix
D-Day for Ramatlakane over luxury Prasa property rental in Cape Town
Maverick News

D-Day for Ramatlakane over luxury Prasa property rental in Cape Town
Ramaphosa calls Zuma’s private prosecution ‘frivolous’, Zuma accuses president of delaying tactics
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Zuma’s private prosecution ‘frivolous’, Zuma accuses president of delaying tactics

TOP READS IN SECTION

Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute ‘special directive’ from SA government
South Africa

Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute ‘special directive’ from SA government
TRAINSPOTTER: The Eleventh Baby — the unmaking of South African reality
South Africa

TRAINSPOTTER: The Eleventh Baby — the unmaking of South African reality
Ukraine President Zelensky warns Ramaphosa against selling arms to Russia
Ukraine Crisis

Ukraine President Zelensky warns Ramaphosa against selling arms to Russia
‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa
DM168

‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa
Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
DM168

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.