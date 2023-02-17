Defend Truth

The Weekend Wrap

Eskom’s uncontrolled pollution wreaks havoc, SA will not be getting the new bivalent Covid-19 vaccines and Rassie Erasmus seems to be untouchable.

Something stinks – Eskom’s uncontrolled pollution emissions cost thousands of lives and billions of rands

A lack of implementation and monitoring of sulphur dioxide emissions at Eskom power plants have caused air pollution to climb to some of the most toxic levels in the world, further threatening the health of those who breathe the polluted air.

By Onke Ngcuka

An EU point of view on Putin’s war lies and SA’s neutral stance

Despite its proclaimed non-aligned position, South Africa publicly appeared to be rather accommodating of Russia’s positions when Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the country recently

By Josep Borrell

2023_02_07_STAND_UP MAIN TILE@0.5x

How crowdfunding platforms are stepping in to alleviate South Africa’s student debt crisis

With no solution in sight for student debt in South Africa’s higher education system — reported to be more than R16.5bn — many students are turning to crowdfunding platforms for help.

By Michelle Banda and Alinaswe Lusengo

Here’s why SA will not be getting the new bivalent Sars-CoV-2 vaccines

The Department of Health is not planning to buy the new Covid-19 bivalent booster vaccines, specifically tailored to target Omicron variants, anytime soon.

By Adele Baleta

Rooi Els: Where ‘back to basics’ never looked or felt better

The Kogel Bay Resort, a campsite with uninterrupted views, has a rustic element that whispers “back to basics” – after all, there is always something unique about eating dinner at a campfire lit up only by the Milky Way.

By Carmen Clegg

As Nigeria’s crucial election closes in, chaos and uncertainty spawn deeply troubled decisions

If the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria, a few weeks before elections, to engender a political crisis by replacing all the country’s banknotes with new ones was an attempt to blow up its democracy, it could not have been better timed.

By Phillip van Niekerk

Saving private rhino — non-government owners of the animals succeed in stemming poaching carnage

Private owners of rhinos last year stemmed the carnage – while hardly putting a stop to it – as the shift of poaching to KZN’s state-run reserves picked up momentum.

By Ed Stoddard

Five years ago, 80% of Stellenbosch medical students said they were mistreated — a new report suggests little has changed

By Dave Chambers

Rassie’s latest Twitter rant shows he is untouchable at SA Rugby

South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus took to his favourite social media platform to blast former Bok coach Nick Mallett this week, underlining that he remains a law unto himself.

By Craig Ray

The sensational Martian canals — life on the Red Planet as perceived by Percival Lowell

The discovery of life on Mars could truly be said to have depended on the eye of the beholder.

By Don Pinnock

V&A Waterfront: consuming itself, a greedy bite at a time

It’s the Monaco of Cape Town, a playground for the super-rich in a city infamously neglectful of its poor. Cut off, more than ever, from the city of which it is supposedly a part.

By Tony Jackman

Here comes the sun – why vitamin D is known as the ‘sunshine vitamin’

Vitamin D has many health benefits, and not having enough of it could lead to potentially severe issues. Luckily for us, the vitamin has one special quality that sets it apart from the rest: its power to harness the sun and synthesise in our skin when exposed to UV radiation.

By Sarah Hoek

Support DM
