South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus at the national team's captain's run at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 4 November 2022. (Photo: Brendan Moran / Sportsfile / Gallo Images)

For a man who has earned two World Rugby suspensions in the past 18 months for his social media outbursts against rugby officials, Rassie Erasmus continues to display a cavalier attitude to further possible sanctions.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Erasmus posted an angry voice note to former Bok coach Nick Mallett about the latter’s comments relating to the director of rugby role.

That was strange. Why not call Mallett, or go for coffee and chat? I’m sure they have each other’s numbers and if not, the SA Rugby media department could’ve helped Rassie find it.

Sure, Mallett made his comments in a public forum, on SuperSport’s Final Whistle show, where he is paid to give strong opinions. It doesn’t automatically condone another Twitter rant by the man at the head of South Africa’s rugby pyramid.

This latest outburst following two infamous episodes in 2021 and 2022, which earned him suspensions, shows that Erasmus is not one for learning from past mistakes. But more glaringly, it underlines that he feels he is above sanction at SA Rugby and that he remains a law unto himself.

SA Rugby have not issued any statement condoning or even supporting Erasmus’ most recent public comments. Erasmus’ bosses also didn’t comment when he took to Twitter last November after the Boks lost to Ireland and France to castigate match officials just weeks after a nine-month suspension ended. There was just silence.

Remember, Mallett is employed by SuperSport and SuperSport, through the hundreds of millions they spend on buying TV rights to Springbok and other local rugby content, are a partner of SA Rugby’s. They are SA Rugby’s most important partner, in fact.

Mallet’s very mild criticism of Erasmus clearly hit a nerve and the response was childish.

Awkward

This is an awkward situation. Even SuperSport, whose content usually steers well clear of being overly critical of Springbok and SA Rugby for the above-mentioned reasons, can through someone as forthright as Mallett, cause some offence. And Erasmus, it seems, is easily offended.

Erasmus was stung by Mallett’s comments, which he perceived to be unfair and possibly ignorant of the reality of what’s actually happening.

Mallett asked what pathways there were for future coaches and referees and whether Erasmus’ time might be better spent on those issues instead of baiting officials on social media.

It was a strange comment from Mallett considering Erasmus had been silent on social media for several months. They were also not necessarily accurate comments either, although it’s easy to see how that perception might exist.

Most of us are not privy to SA Rugby’s inner workings on a day-to-day basis, and aspects such as producing quality coaches and referees are lengthy processes. But what Mallett remarked on was those of us on the outside see, or in this case, don’t see.

If the comments were inaccurate and unfair then Erasmus certainly had cause for some unhappiness. But he also holds an office where a few deep breaths are needed, not 4am voice notes posted for all the world to hear.

“His job is to bring coaches through and bring referees through. It’s a very big job that he has got,” Mallett, not unreasonably pointed out on the TV show.

“He shouldn’t be on social media talking about the Springboks. He should be doing his job properly.”

Erasmus, whose behaviour is worryingly becoming increasingly erratic, responded in a voice note of more than two minutes long.

Wish they will just ask for the truth first before they give ‘expert opinions’ pic.twitter.com/32dcX6m6Ng — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) February 11, 2023

“When you start saying things like, I must get the referees right and stop tweeting [about] the Springboks. The Springboks are the most important thing, that’s my first priority, and I will do anything to make the Springboks win,” said Erasmus.

“So, please don’t stop me at anything there. The second you said, you said I must bring the referees through; yes, we bring referees through, but it has to be accepted by World Rugby.

“If you can help in any way there, it would be really great for you to help us.

“Nick, I’m not going to fight with you in any way. I’m just saying, between what’s happening on the ground and what you guys are showing on your show on SuperSport, somewhere there’s the truth.

“I would suggest hang close to that truth because currently, you are far away from that truth and you’re missing the ball with quite a distance.

“Obviously, you know me well. I love you and I thought you’re a guy with big [inaudible term] but, unfortunately my man, I will have to rectify you and send you some stats and get this (voice note) out there.

“You can’t talk this shit to the people.”

Surely Erasmus could easily have contacted SuperSport’s programme director and requested that he appears on the next episode of Final Whistle and explain exactly what a director of rugby does.

He could have taken the time to inform Mallett and the rest of the rugby-watching public about the programmes in place that are producing referees and coaches. Erasmus could have spent 20 minutes showing us stats and graphs of what is happening, because these are projects that should be lauded.

It would have the double impact of informing fans of other aspects of SA Rugby, and publicly exposing Mallett’s comments as unfounded, which Erasmus claims they are.

Instead, Erasmus’ response was an extremely defensive and angry voice note that has only entrenched the perception that he is increasingly behaving like an entitled man-child.

Erasmus is without doubt one of the greatest rugby brains to ever sit in the coach’s box, and the glory of 2019 will always be cherished by a grateful nation.

But he is not above criticism, or the right of reply. Rassie needs to learn to argue his case in a more constructive way. DM