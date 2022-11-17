South Africa’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has fallen foul of World Rugby’s code of conduct for the second time in 15 months and has been banned for two matches following his social media outbursts in recent weeks.

Erasmus, who has appeared increasingly disconnected from reality with Twitter rants against match officials, thinly and patronisingly disguised as “lessons for his players” over the past two weeks, appears to be committing professional suicide.

After the Boks lost 19-16 to Ireland in Dublin and 30-26 to France in Marseille, Erasmus took to social media to highlight inconsistencies in officiating. His clips showed what he perceived to be rulings that went against the Boks, but he never showed clips where the Boks might have escaped with the rub of the green.

There is little doubt that Erasmus’s actions have brought the Springboks into disrepute. His painful whingeing on social media has become an embarrassment and it appears he is above the law at the South African Rugby Union (Saru), which has failed to rein him in.

Repeat offender

On 18 November 2021, a year ago to the day, Erasmus was suspended from all matchday activities for 10 months.

Erasmus was also banned from all rugby activities for two months after six misconduct charges were brought against him, stemming from a 62-minute video that “leaked” into the public domain in July 2021 following the first Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions.

The content of Erasmus’s video was embarrassing for referee Nic Berry and World Rugby. It highlighted the problems the sport faces: inconsistent officiating and a lack of consistent protocols to address issues between teams and officials.

But his message was delivered with the subtlety of a goal-line ruck by a clearly frustrated Erasmus, who is many things, none of which is a fool.

He knew that a video of that nature in the public domain in the week before a crucial match (in this case the second Lions Test) would be the rugby equivalent of a nuclear bomb going off. It was, and it did.

There were no winners in that situation. Erasmus overstepped the mark and despite a defence that cast doubt on whether he intentionally leaked the video, there was enough circumstantial evidence for the disciplinary panel to conclude that on the balance of probabilities he did leak it.

But Erasmus made his point and should have left it there. However, he appears unable to resist the compulsion to pillory officials when the Boks lose.

A year on from the start of his first ban, Erasmus’s latest actions have also belittled Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, who is a close friend. You can’t imagine an Eddie Jones, Jake White, Steve Hansen or any other top coach meekly playing spectator as his boss torpedoes his own side.

Two-match ban

In a statement on Thursday, World Rugby was unequivocal in its condemnation of Erasmus’s antics.

“World Rugby has reviewed the recent social media posts by SA Rugby Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus that relate to match officiating in the Autumn Nations Series,” a statement from World Rugby read.

“Match officials are the backbone of the sport and without them there is no game. World Rugby condemns any public criticism of match official selection, performance or integrity, which undermines their role, the trust-based coach/match officials feedback process and the values of integrity, respect, solidarity and discipline that are at the heart of the sport.

“The behaviour of coaching staff and match officials [is] widely observed by fans, media and participants at every level, and such behaviours affect how the values are applied across the game.

“In addition, under the Match Officials Communication Framework, national teams have the ability to enter into a confidential feedback process, which is critical for success in a high-performance environment.

“The success of these communications relies on direct and honest feedback which is delivered and received in a confidential way.

“In line with the framework, World Rugby has the ability to impose a sanction where a breach has occurred. Having considered the matter, World Rugby has issued a two-match ban against Rassie Erasmus.

“Accordingly, he may not take part in any matchday activity in relation to the two upcoming Test matches that South Africa has against Italy on 19 November, 2022 and England on 26 November, 2022. The ban includes engagement with media and social media in relation to match officials.”

Whether World Rugby can stop Erasmus from posting comments and footage on social media is unlikely, and probably unlawful. It does not own or regulate the Twitter space, but Erasmus’s comments, despite what he may think, are always linked to his role at Saru.

The latest decision might also further galvanise the image of Erasmus as a martyr to his legion of followers. They believe he is on a legitimate crusade to expose rugby’s flaws and some sort of plot against the Springboks. The reality though, is that he’s undermining the Boks and rugby.

On the other side of the ledger, Erasmus is viewed as increasingly out of control and unsportsmanlike.

At the time of publishing, Saru had not commented on Erasmus’s fresh ban, or on whether it would impose further sanctions against its rogue director. DM