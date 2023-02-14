Podcasts

Investment banker Mark Barnes and Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen unwrap the news in this inaugural edition of StandUp!Business. The big topic this week is Sona, and we discuss the electricity crisis, the Post Office and, of course … balloons. 

A new edition of StandUp!Business midweek, every week.

 

