I am often approached for analysis of the South African political landscape by international investors, and with the election nearing I have spoken to many in the last few weeks. Interestingly, their biggest concern was always the quality of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) leadership.
Given that the latest opinion polls put ANC support around 40%, investors are aware that the ANC might have to choose between the EFF and DA in order to remain in government. If current polls are correct this will also be the case in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KZN (assuming MK doesn’t get above 30%) and even the Free State.
ANC insiders insist that the governing party would only enter into a coalition with the EFF as a last resort. Aware of the chaos the EFF has caused in local government coalitions, they would prefer — albeit begrudgingly — a coalition with the DA should their support fall below 45%.
International and local investors generally agree that an ANC-EFF coalition would be disastrous for the economy and that a coalition with the DA (and/or the IFP and smaller parties), would be preferable. However, many have serious concerns about whether the DA “will come to the table” and do what is best for the country — a concern I share.
It is well known that the DA national leadership vetoed a possible coalition with the FF+ and Patriotic Alliance (PA) in the City of Johannesburg in 2022, because of their objection to Gayton McKenzie (the leader of the PA). Such a coalition would have meant a DA mayor as well as control of the mayoral committee and could have resulted in significant improvements in service delivery to long-suffering citizens of Johannesburg.
It seems Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen decided to rather let the city fall apart than make the deal. It worries investors (and should concern South Africans) that this “let it rather burn and we will later pick up the pieces” attitude might also prevail after the election in May.
For coalitions to succeed it is important that parties (in particular minority partners) come to the table with a sense of humbleness – something the DA is not known for. All parties would like to get as much as they can during negotiations, but these demands need to be realistic. For example, the positions of deputy president, minister of finance or foreign affairs would be a no-go from the start.
In our country, an awareness of racial and gender sensitivities is also vital.
On the offensive
One cannot ignore the shortcomings of the current DA leadership in this regard. Apart from the well-known Helen Zille colonialism debacle, it seems that John Steenhuisen is particularly tone-deaf when it comes to gender and racial sensitivities.
Last year, for example, there was outrage after he described his ex-wife as “roadkill”. Apart from the obvious misogyny, such a comment was particularly unwise in a country where 3 million more female voters are registered than men.
He is also prone to attack commentators and journalists personally if they dare say something critically about him. Recently for example, he launched a vicious personal attack on Nicole Fritz (formerly from the Helen Suzman Foundation) after she spoke at a conference about the need for new leadership in South Africa. I, and many other journalists have experienced his targeted outrage through social media or via phone calls. (I presume he will retaliate after this column again).
In January millions reacted angrily on social media after he criticised the appointment of crime wardens in Gauteng by premier Panyaza Lesufi. “He took your tax money to buy ill-fitting Pep Stores uniforms for untrained cadres and pretended they were ‘crime wardens’. What kind of person pulls a drunkard out of a shebeen, gives him a uniform and a weapon, and then unleashes them onto a community?” he said.
The reference to a shebeen leaves little doubt about the racial undertone of his comment.
During a speech in Paarl recently, he attacked smaller parties such as Rise Mzansi, Good and Patriotic Alliance for running in the elections in the Western Cape. “Why are they coming to the Western Cape?” he asked. “I thought about this and will tell you why. Because they know there is nothing left to loot in the other provinces… They want to get their hands on the budget and the money… and let me tell you if they get that right, it’s going to be the biggest bank heist you have ever seen….Within a few months the money will be finished in this province.”
Of course, the only thing that Rise Mzansi, Good and Patriotic Alliance have in common is that they have black leaders. If Steenhuisen is to be believed, these parties are not contesting elections in a DA-controlled province as part of the constitutionally protected democratic process, but only because they want to steal money.
Statements such as these don’t go unnoticed by local or international investors and should trouble all of us. They raise serious questions about the DA leadership’s ability to form and maintain a stable coalition agreement with the ANC, which could push the ANC into the arms of the EFF. The DA has a responsibility to make sure that this doesn’t happen and if we do end up with the EFF in government, the DA would have to take responsibility for much of the subsequent disaster. DM
This is shallow. IF we end up with ANC-EFF coalition VOTERS would be to blame. The burden of responsibility being place on the DA is unfortunately ridiculous. While perhaps the comments the DA leader has made are unfortunate but it cannot be that the party is blamed for South African voters who continue to vote for parties that have done very little to improve their lives. Voters have a responsibility to choose the parties they vote for wisely. There are many other parties they can vote for if they find that the DA doesn’t truly represent them, and even then the voters will have to live with their choices. You cannot expect the DA NOT to fight for its position in the Western Cape. It is mind blowing how the DA is always singled out as being at fault for the voters poor choices.
This is a bizarre article with only tenuous links to reason. Please don’t get me wrong I’m not a DA supporter. But deciding not to make a coalition with a more right-wing party must be commended?
Phew! I’m glad you made it clear you are not a DA supporter! I was worried for a moment. You obviously do not like right wing parties so I presume in addition to the FF+, the PA, ActionSA, Independent Cape types, the IFP, MK and the EFF, the religion based are not for you. . Maybe you are going for one of the proxy ANC parties such as Good or ATM. Or do you favour one of the new Messiah parties or even the Liberation ANC itself. Not the DA though!
No Melanie, if we fall into an ANC EFF coalition, your party, the ANC is to blame and along with Mthokozisi below, their voters. If the ANC managed the country and its resources properly, it should have easily won the election.
Granted, and I agree with you, Steenhuizen is not the sharpest pencil in the pack, he cannot even answer an email, but to bring a years old Zille colonialism tweet of Zille into this, is really grabbing at straws. Why do you not also state the ANC should in fact not be the one to choose a coalition party? They in fact do not deserve to govern, if they are also in Steenhuizen fashion, are tone deaf to their own shortcomings and still blame apartheid. We all know that you cannot get enough of Cyril and praising him, but RSA is now worse off in comparison to when his administration started to govern. Go figure.
I cannot help but have a sense of disappointment when looking at the DA’s top leadership and their electioneering strategy. But the DA’s proven ability to govern makes them by far the best party to vote for the rational, informed voter. Placing the blame of a possible ANC-EFF coalition solely at the DA’s feet is however telling of another problem in SA: the MSM’s desperate need to find fault with the DA. The DA’s sins are orders of magnitude less than that of the criminal, incompetent parties littering the political landscape. Having principles is labeled “arrogance”; every uttering or tweet is scrutinised for a whiff of racism or being un-PC. Their successes are underplayed and their failures are compared to the disastrous ANC, as if there’s some sort of equivalence. If we end up with a ANC-EFF government the media is as much to blame, this author included.
Melanie – miskien moet jy liewer ‘n skinder kolom begin – jy het laaankal jou greep op wel-deurdagte artikels verloor.
I’ve said it before, in our two previous elections, and I’ll say it again: The appallingly poor leadership of the DA have lost numerous opportunities to lead, but have dithered. These elections are there for the taking, but once again they will whinge and whine and blame everything else except themselves. I disagree with the comments that it’s the voters’ fault. The DA have allowed their shortsighted egos to dominate, and have used pathetic messaging to appeal for votes. One decent ad agency and a couple of good marketing psychology tactics would do wonders, but they have fumbled that one too. It’s a real shame because those dreadful thieves led by Ramaphosa, Zuma and Malema will, like all gangsters, cooperate to destroy what’s left. Me personally? I’m outta here. Even living with a lot less in overcrowded Europe, but with civilised people, is a far better option.
It is a political truism that junior partners in a coalition become irrelevant. Melanie should not expect the DA to sacrifice itself to save the ANC
Is having this ANC wallflower part of our punishment for not paying for the Maverick? Did the author come as part of a three-for-the-price-of one writer deal (Cannot bring myself to call her a journalist). The vacuous, shallow, self-aggrandizing posture is sickening enough (pity it didn’t stay at News24 where at least her scribblings were paywalled), but the leaps of logic! Steenhuisen: one misguided light-hearted comment becomes a damnation of all men and he becomes the poster-boy of misogyny! The DA to blame? No, the voters are to blame, and ANC propagandists like the writer (with all that Verwoerdian guilt-baggage) are to blame. Please don’t have this woman in the Maverick anymore, keep her on Twitter where she belongs.
This article has been written to explain that the DA has principles and is a direct attack on the leaders of the DA.
I for one am thrilled there was no deal-making with Geyton McKensie. His performance at The Gathering showed the vile creature he is! DA all the way