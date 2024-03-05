Erin-Dianne Richards is an advocate of the High Court of South Africa, practising out of Sandton.

The Cabinet is the primary executive organ of the country, yet much of its work is shielded from public view by the doctrine of Cabinet secrecy. This lack of transparency poses a threat to our nascent democracy, already besieged by corruption, incompetence, and high-level organised crime. It may be time for an honest reassessment.

The Cabinet enacts national legislation, develops and implements national policy, coordinates state departments and administrations, initiates legislation, appoints and reshuffles ministers, and carries out other executive functions as specified in the Constitution or national legislation.

It deliberates and decides on crucial issues such as national security, economic policy, social reforms, and foreign policy.

At the very least, it determines the country’s allies, negotiates and finalises international trade and other agreements, manages SOE policy, and makes decisions on sensitive matters such as intelligence infrastructure, surveillance, and fiscal and social policy.

It is no wonder that the Constitutional Court affirmed in Helen Suzman Foundation v JSC & others (Suzman) that the Cabinet’s deliberations have a profound impact on citizens’ lives.

Despite the importance of these issues to civil society, the Cabinet’s deliberations and decisions are largely confidential. The problems this creates are clear.

Abuses of power within the Cabinet often go undetected or are detected too late. Even if the final Cabinet decisions are publicly announced, those decisions often appear legitimate. However, it is in truth, the reasoning and the preceding deliberations that expose abuses of power and corruption. Refusing access to deliberations quite obviously hinders and substantially delays oversight.

The recent Takatso/SAA debacle serves as an example. Briefly, the privatisation of SAA, including the sale of a 51% stake to Takatso, has been marked by secrecy and lack of transparency, despite concerns raised by Parliament, the National Treasury and the Auditor-General, and despite public funding of R38.1-billion.

More than two years ago, it was reported in Daily Maverick that the Cabinet was deeply involved in this transaction. The Cabinet’s decisions, deliberations, reports, and decisions surrounding this deal were all kept confidential for more than two years. They had no obligation to release those details and no one knew to fight for them in court.

We now find ourselves in a complex mess, untangling what appears to be a Gordian knot with strong potential undertones of malfeasance and corruption plaguing the deal.

This is a perfect example of how Cabinet confidentiality limits Parliament’s oversight functions, and disempowers the investigative arm of the fourth estate — often until it is too late. As disturbing as the example is, it is probably relatively minor if one looks at the extraordinary breadth of Cabinet powers listed above.

But why does the Cabinet enjoy such latitude? The answer lies, at least in part, in the practice of Cabinet secrecy.

The doctrine of Cabinet accountability and secrecy

Notwithstanding that section 32(1)(a) of the Constitution provides that “everyone… has the right of access to any information held by the state”, the legislation enacted to give effect to that right (the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia)) excludes Cabinet minutes, and Cabinet committee minutes from its ambit.

What this means is that any individual wishing to access Cabinet records must rely directly on section 32 of the Constitution, and litigate to gain access.

Cabinet, and its committees, can be expected to guard their records and documents jealously. In so doing, and as they justify their refusal to provide records under section 36(1) of the Constitution, they are likely to rely on what is known as “the doctrine of collective Cabinet accountability” and its associated practice of Cabinet secrecy.

Collective accountability is grounded in the Constitution. Section 92(2) of the Constitution provides that the Cabinet is “collectively accountable” to Parliament for the exercise of its powers and the performance of its functions.

As Geoffrey Marshall described in Constitutional Conventions, there are three traditional branches to the collective responsibility doctrine: the third of the rules is the most relevant. It is referred to as the “confidentiality rule”, which protects the confidentiality of discussions in Cabinet.

This is not expressly provided for in the South African Constitution but it has become a practice and has, to a degree, been judicially endorsed.

The rationale for the collective responsibility is clear. It is to create a situation in which all Cabinet members take collective responsibility for policy decisions, and can be held collectively accountable.

This, in theory, prevents an individual member from distancing themselves from any Cabinet decision. This is supposed to maintain Cabinet solidarity, help Cabinet maintain a united front to the national legislature and the public and maintain a coherent and stable government. The rationale for full Cabinet secrecy, on the other hand, has always been something of an enigma to me.

The convention of collective accountability originated in the 18th century in the Westminster constitutional order. South Africa transported into its pre-1994 constitutions the concepts of collective Cabinet accountability and Cabinet secrecy.

Since 1994, South Africa has departed from the Westminster system, but it has retained the principle of collective Cabinet accountability. As a practice, Cabinet secrecy has been retained too. The issue has seldom been directly confronted in our jurisprudence — but there do seem to be signs of judicial support for Cabinet secrecy. In Suzman, Acting Justice (as he then was) Jody Kollapen in a dissenting judgment had the following to say about Cabinet secrecy:

“There can hardly be an area of decision-making that has greater impact on the lives of citizens than the deliberations of Cabinet. While the requirements of openness dictate that those decisions and the reasons for them be made public, they do not extend to what may be termed Cabinet deliberations that precede a decision. The need for private deliberations of Cabinet was expressed in this Court’s decision in Sarfu, where this Court acknowledged the need for Cabinet deliberations to take place in a ‘robust’ and ‘unhindered’ manner […]. Again, the requirements of openness and transparency do not extend as far as requiring Cabinet deliberations to be ordinarily subject to disclosure. This is largely consistent with ensuring efficacy in government and in striking the appropriate balance between openness and confidentiality.”

Respectfully, I share neither Judge Kollapen’s optimism nor logic. The requirement of openness referenced in the dissent does not exist in a vacuum. It serves a very distinct purpose. It demands that transparency operates in such a way that corruption and malfeasance can be detected and halted through effective, timely oversight.

Against this context, it seems to me to be irrational to exclude Cabinet deliberations from disclosure. Cabinet deliberations, reports and minutes should be disclosed immediately to allow for timely effective oversight.

The only exceptions should be matters involving national security. Names and identifying factors of ministers can be redacted so that ministers cannot be singled out.

And there is no reason to think that such an approach will in any way affect collective Cabinet accountability. It is also perhaps apposite to point out our Constitution provides for collective Cabinet accountability — not Cabinet secrecy. So what, precisely, is our justification for allowing the continuation of this practice?

Cabinet secrecy as it exists in South Africa today is unsustainable. It cannot work in a society riddled with corruption at the highest levels of power. It strikes me as perverse to argue that Cabinet secrecy flowing from collective accountability somehow maintains a coherent and stable government.

Secrecy, when coupled with an administration plagued by corruption, does not maintain a coherent government. It destroys democracies. DM