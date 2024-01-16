Global media interest in South Africa’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel for possible genocide in Gaza was no surprise. The more long-term political, national identity and inter-state issues – considered by this essay – were of less immediate concern than the humanitarian crisis that featured in last week’s debate in the Hague.

Courageous journalists and officials of international relief organisations and the United Nations have been warning of a humanitarian catastrophe for many weeks. They were quoted extensively by South Africa’s legal team in an 84-page pre-hearing published brief and orally in court. Israel did not issue a brief before the 11-12 January 2024 hearing, but their presentations on the second day were widely and fairly reported, including in South Africa.

Under the terms of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide, SA maintained that genocide was at least “plausible” and the ICJ should as a matter of great urgency order “conditional measures” including the suspension of Israel’s military operations to prevent a humanitarian and human rights catastrophe.

Israel denigrated SA’s claims and demanded conditional measures be refused and the case dismissed as beyond the court’s jurisdiction and not “plausibly” genocide. The court’s president promised a decision “as soon as possible”, presumably in a few weeks, if not sooner. The court could approve all, some, or none of SA’s request for six immediate measures to restrain Israel, but a definitive ruling on the merits of South Africa’s case could take years.

Before speculating about the immediate political forces that may be swirling around the deliberations of the 15 ICJ judges from a diversity of nations, a brief reference to the evolving national identities of South Africa and Israel adds context.

That post-apartheid liberal-democratic South Africa chose to bring this case against Israel adds a poignant contrast, as SA had sought a civil solution to its social divisions, while Israelis and Palestinians have engaged in escalating deadly conflict.

Israel’s lawyers contend that a nation whose birth was a result of the genocide that killed some six million Jews — and the 1948 Genocide Convention seeks to prevent a repeat — would never violate that treaty. If SA’s request prevails, however, this would affirm a new degree of accountability to international law which even Israel cannot avoid.

Historically, both nations were settled by Europeans and imbued with similar sectarian national identities. But these were not primarily the “ethnic nationalisms” that became predominant in 20th-century Europe and that Michael Ignatieff describes in Blood and Belonging.

These two colonial nations acquired slightly more diverse identities — white nationalism in South Africa and Zionist religious nationalism in Israel. Both settler nations claimed to be liberal democracies. Those whose land was taken were restricted to “homelands” and other variations of apartheid.

South Africa’s 20th-century history is documented from a black perspective by historian Thula Simpson. Former Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Meron Benvenisti writes about the Israeli version of nationalism and apartheid in his 2021 monograph, “A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution”.

And Israel and South Africa are among the case studies in Mahmood Mamdani’s Neither Settler nor Native: The Making and Unmaking of Permanent Minorities.

A question of alignment?

At the ICJ, approval of SA’s urgent request for a restraining order against Israeli military operations in Gaza requires an eight-vote majority of the fifteen judges. Judges are presumed to issue rulings strictly according to the law, without political interference. The ICJ, however, is a UN institution and most ICJ judges will consult closely with their national governments, especially in a case as prominent and controversial as this one.

Many more UN members — especially in the Global South — have declared their support for South Africa than for Israel. This includes the 57 members of the Organization of Islamic States, plus over a thousand public organisations, according to a Turkish media report. Israel has fewer, but more powerful supporters, notably the US and its Western allies.

South Africa may already have six votes of the judges from countries that have declared their support: Brazil, Jamaica, Lebanon, Morocco, Slovakia, and Somalia. Uganda will remain a question mark, with an unpredictable autocratic leader.

Media reports suggest that the original four BRIC countries will support SA. But I discern only Brazil as China, Russia, and India have not publicly declared their positions. Russia ignored an ICJ ruling calling for it to cease military operations and withdraw from Ukraine. But Russia hosts BRICS in 2024 and may feel a need to back SA, but also win favour at US expense in the Global South.

China and India might face charges of genocide against their Muslim populations, but also have interests in not dividing BRICS and garnering goodwill in the Global South. India’s flourishing relationship with the Biden Administration might also be a factor.

Officially, the US says SA’s claim is “meritless”. It is, however, showing impatience with the aggressiveness of the Netanyahu regime’s hardline policies.

The American on the ICJ, court President Joan Donoghue, has a background that suggests she’ll consult with Washington before deciding. If she does support South Africa, it will likely be with the blessing of President Biden, which will be a huge signal he is serious about significantly reducing hostilities before the November election.

That will also be a signal to America’s allies with judges on the court, Japan, Australia, Germany and France. The EU has not declared its current position.

South Africa’s indictment of Israel under the terms of the genocide convention is moral, and politically bold. It condemns Hamas for attacking civilians but also Israel for its disproportionate response. A favourable World Court ruling on SA’s claim of “plausible” genocide in Gaza would require UN collective action to save civilian lives and suffering and restrict military operations in Gaza.

Whatever the court rules, South Africans, in the spirit of Nelson Mandela, are once again seeking peace with justice, this time on the world stage. DM