The NHI debate revisited — accurate information and understanding the potential impact are essential

By Olive Shisana
12 Dec 2023
Dr Olive Shisana is an honorary professor at the University of Cape Town and special adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On this Universal Health Coverage Day, observed on 12 December, it is fitting to re-evaluate the discourse surrounding the National Health Insurance in South Africa. Previously, I emphasised the evidence suggesting the private sector’s inefficiency and unsustainability in the long run, while advocating for the NHI as a cost-effective solution. In the context of UHC Day, let’s revisit and reframe these arguments.

First, as South Africa joins the community of nations implementing universal health coverage, it’s crucial to dispel misinformation surrounding the NHI. The NHI, classified as a Schedule 3 Public Entity, aligns with reputable entities like the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the Medical Research Council. These entities have demonstrated unqualified audits, and the NHI is expected to operate similarly, fulfilling specific economic and social responsibilities mandated by the government.

Contrary to misconceptions, the NHI, as a Schedule 3A entity, won’t lead to the collapse of the private sector. Operating under the Public Finance Management Act, the NHI Fund will accredit both public and private facilities, reimbursing them for services. This ensures that the NHI covers reimbursable services without impeding the private sector’s operation. The inefficiency and unsustainability of the private sector make a compelling case for the NHI.

Read more in Daily Maverick: NCOP passes NHI Bill in face of widespread condemnation by health professionals, business and opposition

Critics argue that the private sector is more efficient, but evidence suggests otherwise. The Health Market Inquiry exposed the private health sector’s lack of competition and efficiency, resulting in exorbitant costs. In contrast, the NHI’s administration costs are expected to be less than 3%. Concerns about the potential collapse of medical schemes under the NHI are unfounded, as the NHI aims to offer year-round coverage at a reduced cost, addressing the failures of the current system.

Addressing concerns about healthcare quality, the NHI emphasises certification and accreditation standards. By linking reimbursement to certification, the NHI incentivises establishments to enhance compliance and improve service quality, benefiting both the public and private sectors.

Read more in Daily Maverick: The NHI debate is throwing up misconceptions – here are the facts

Acknowledging the historical context of apartheid policies contributing to healthcare challenges, the NHI aims to rectify disparities in access. Despite claims of insufficient funds, other countries with fewer economic resources have successfully implemented NHI. The key lies in optimising resource allocation to ensure effective NHI implementation and improved healthcare access for all South Africans.

Resistance from health professionals and medical scheme administrators is not new, but similar challenges were overcome when introducing national health services elsewhere. 

In conclusion, focusing on accurate information and understanding the NHI’s potential impact are essential. As a Schedule 3 Public Entity, the NHI operates within a robust framework, and the evidence suggests it provides a sustainable and cost-effective solution for South Africa’s healthcare transformation. DM

