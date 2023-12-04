Defend Truth

COP28 news hub

Climates experts gathered in Dubai for the 28th Congress of the Parties. Below, you’ll find the latest news, in-depth analyses, and explainers of COP28.

What is COP28?

The hottest year yet recorded

Climate Central scientists assessed worldwide air temperatures over 12 months (1 November 2022 to 31 October 2023), and found that with an average warming of more than 1.3°C, the past 12 months were the hottest on record.

El Niño and La Niña

As scientists predicted, these heatwave conditions have made their way to the side of the hemisphere during our summer months, because we have entered the El Niño period.

Yes, it really is climate change

Latest news

Just transition in Africa

A much larger transformation in Africa — why a just transition must be complemented by climate-resilient development

In the lead-up to this year’s Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, this series on climate change and development in Africa presented by the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance aims to help readers in understanding the nuances of the debate on how to respond to the systemic impacts of climate change.

Faizel Ismail 30 November 2023
COP28 and South Africa

The road to COP28 — key debates and expectations for South Africa

After another year of record-breaking climate events and extreme weather changes, discussions and negotiations on climate change will take place at the annual Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The UN is hosting its 28th annual COP from 30 November to 12 December 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which itself has been a source of controversy because the UAE is one of the world’s top oil-producing countries, and is therefore centrally linked to the high levels of carbon emission.

Yashila Govender, Katrina Lehmann-Grube, Sonia Phalatse, Julia Taylor and Imraan Valodia 30 November 2023
climate summit quiz

Quiz — Can you pass climate change 101? Test your knowledge

From the science behind climate change to the nuances of international negotiations, this interactive quiz on COP28 and climate change is your passport to mastering the essentials and intricacies of the latest global climate summit.

Ethan van Diemen 30 November 2023
Attendees walk through the campus in the Blue Zone.

COP28 scores early win with $260 million for climate damages

Delegates at the COP28 summit on Thursday adopted a framework for the World Bank-hosted fund after months of negotiations. The United Arab Emirates, this year’s host nation, said it would contribute $100 million, alongside another $100 million from Germany. The UK committed £40 million ($50 million) and Japan added $10 million. 

Bloomberg 30 November 2023
African Energy Week

As UAE COP28 agenda raises scepticism, African scientists call for end to new fossil fuel exploration scramble

African scientists, experts and some global climate policy leads have called for an ambitious goal-setting COP28 as negotiations start in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 30 November to 12 December. Though many are calling for an end to fossil fuel exploration, especially on the African continent, the location of the negotiations has called into question how ambitious the talks will be.

Onke Ngcuka 30 November 2023
heat records

November breaks heat records in SA — a clear reminder of what’s to come in a warming world

As parts of the country reach day 10 of a heatwave, it’s not hard to imagine that scientists are predicting that 2023 will be the hottest year in history – a clear reminder that the world is catapulting toward the dangerous 1.5°C threshold, and that extreme climate events (like heatwaves) are only going to increase in intensity and frequency as we go.

Julia Evans 29 November 2023
cop dubai congress of the parties

Five things to watch out for at COP’s biggest gathering yet, this time in Dubai

It’s the most exciting time of the year for climate experts as they prepare to gather in Dubai for the 28th Congress of the Parties. This year’s gathering is expected to be the biggest yet and will be watched closely, particularly as the host country generates much of its wealth from fossil fuels.

Onke Ngcuka 27 November 2023
COP28

What South Africa will tell the world at COP28

Briefing the portfolio committee on forestry, fisheries and the environment, Environment Minister Barbara Creecy and deputy director-general of climate change and air quality management Maesela Kekana outlined South Africa’s positions and desired outcomes for the major UN climate summit.

Ethan van Diemen 22 November 2023

cop dubai congress of the parties

