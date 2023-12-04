COP28’s ‘fired-up’ photographer changes the focus to highlight the ‘beauty’ of negotiations
As the photographer you are an observer. You’re observing not just the negotiations, but the people, the place, the dynamics.
Climates experts gathered in Dubai for the 28th Congress of the Parties. Below, you’ll find the latest news, in-depth analyses, and explainers of COP28.
Climate Central scientists assessed worldwide air temperatures over 12 months (1 November 2022 to 31 October 2023), and found that with an average warming of more than 1.3°C, the past 12 months were the hottest on record.
As scientists predicted, these heatwave conditions have made their way to the side of the hemisphere during our summer months, because we have entered the El Niño period.
Money is currently pouring into Africa and the Global South to achieve climate mitigation via ecosystem-based approaches. This is both an opportunity and a problem for Africa.
As scientists call for action on the dramatic changes occurring in the cryosphere, it’s time to take notice and act now to prevent irreversible loss of polar ice sheets, glaciers, snow, sea ice and permafrost with disastrous consequences for society and nature.
In the lead-up to this year’s Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, this series on climate change and development in Africa presented by the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance aims to help readers in understanding the nuances of the debate on how to respond to the systemic impacts of climate change.
After another year of record-breaking climate events and extreme weather changes, discussions and negotiations on climate change will take place at the annual Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The UN is hosting its 28th annual COP from 30 November to 12 December 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which itself has been a source of controversy because the UAE is one of the world’s top oil-producing countries, and is therefore centrally linked to the high levels of carbon emission.
From the science behind climate change to the nuances of international negotiations, this interactive quiz on COP28 and climate change is your passport to mastering the essentials and intricacies of the latest global climate summit.
Delegates at the COP28 summit on Thursday adopted a framework for the World Bank-hosted fund after months of negotiations. The United Arab Emirates, this year’s host nation, said it would contribute $100 million, alongside another $100 million from Germany. The UK committed £40 million ($50 million) and Japan added $10 million.
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking … This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
African scientists, experts and some global climate policy leads have called for an ambitious goal-setting COP28 as negotiations start in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 30 November to 12 December. Though many are calling for an end to fossil fuel exploration, especially on the African continent, the location of the negotiations has called into question how ambitious the talks will be.
As parts of the country reach day 10 of a heatwave, it’s not hard to imagine that scientists are predicting that 2023 will be the hottest year in history – a clear reminder that the world is catapulting toward the dangerous 1.5°C threshold, and that extreme climate events (like heatwaves) are only going to increase in intensity and frequency as we go.
Phasing out fossil fuels will be a key element of the COP28 discussions, where a common front is needed, particularly for the Africa group. About 600 million people have no access to energy on a continent with some of the best renewable energy resources globally.
The deals, which give an obscure Emirati firm effective control over millions of hectares of Africa’s wild areas, are having a political impact in the countries where they are being negotiated – Liberia, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Angola.
It’s the most exciting time of the year for climate experts as they prepare to gather in Dubai for the 28th Congress of the Parties. This year’s gathering is expected to be the biggest yet and will be watched closely, particularly as the host country generates much of its wealth from fossil fuels.
Asked about hydrocarbons around Antarctica, and if COP28 could commit never to extract those likely large deposits, Europe’s most senior climate official told Daily Maverick it was time to ‘phase out’ fossil fuels, especially coal.
We can’t address the climate crisis without nature, and you can’t address the nature crisis without cutting emissions. Despite there now being a growing recognition of the critical importance of nature, it often remains in the backwaters of global climate discussions.
Africans displaced by climate change desperately need support, but disputes over the fund’s modalities could hinder progress.
Briefing the portfolio committee on forestry, fisheries and the environment, Environment Minister Barbara Creecy and deputy director-general of climate change and air quality management Maesela Kekana outlined South Africa’s positions and desired outcomes for the major UN climate summit.
The 2015 Paris Agreement marked a pivotal moment in our global efforts to combat climate change. Parties to the agreement have already taken substantial actions. Yet there is an urgent need to set more ambitious targets to accelerate implementation.
The study found that the planet’s largest fossil fuel companies are responsible for R275-trillion in damages caused by climate change.
As the world gears up to meet for yet another climate conference in Dubai, negotiating funding and highlighting shortfalls might seem pointless and demoralising. But there are tangible projects on the ground in SA, working with real people, that demonstrate why the finance and fight for these climate responses are worth it.
The funding developing countries need to deal with the present impacts of climate change (adaptation finance) is 50% bigger than previously thought, with Unep estimating the current adaptation finance gap is now $194bn – $366bn per year.
By Ethan van Diemen
