After another year of record-breaking climate events and extreme weather changes, discussions and negotiations on climate change will take place at the annual Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The UN is hosting its 28th annual COP from 30 November to 12 December 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which itself has been a source of controversy because the UAE is one of the world’s top oil-producing countries, and is therefore centrally linked to the high levels of carbon emission.