Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world

In this aerial view a beach chalet adorned with 'RIP HOME' is demolished by workers before it falls down the sea cliff on The Marrams at Hemsby Beach on December 11, 2023 in Hemsby, England. The collapse of a private access road in November, prompted by high tides and winds, led Great Yarmouth Borough Council to declare the rapidly eroding homes on The Marrams 'not structurally sound and unsafe.' This demolition coincides with the 10th anniversary of five village houses lost to the sea in 2013 when storms undermined foundations by stripping away significant sand. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
11 Dec 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A beach chalet is demolished by workers before it falls down the sea cliff on The Marrams at Hemsby Beach on December 11, 2023 in Hemsby, England. ‘ (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In this aerial view the road on The Marrams at Hemsby Beach, begins to be claimed by sea erosion of the sand dunes on December 11, 2023 in Hemsby, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The collapse of a private access road in November, prompted by high tides and winds, led Great Yarmouth Borough Council to declare the rapidly eroding homes on The Marrams ‘not structurally sound and unsafe.’ This demolition coincides with the 10th anniversary of five village houses lost to the sea in 2013 when storms undermined foundations by stripping away significant sand. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A person walks amongst clothes scattered on the sand at the Barceloneta beach in Barcelona, Spain, 11 December 2023. The NGO Open Arms organized this installation in the memory of more than 2,600 migrants who have died by drowning in the Mediterranean sea so far this year. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Tourists enjoy a beach in the resort of Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, 10 December 2023. 47 days after Hurricane Otis hit Acapulco, tourists return to the beaches of one of the main tourist destinations in Mexico. EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN

Lights illuminate the ruins of the Salgo Castle near Salgotarjan, northern Hungary, 10 December 2023 (issued 11 December 2023). EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA HUNGARY OUT

Smoke rises following an Isareli airstrike om Gaza’s al-Shuja’ia district as seen from Nahal Oz, Israel, 09 December 2023. Israeli forces resumed military strikes on Gaza after a week-long truce expired on 01 December. More than 16,200 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Doctors wear surgeon’s apron with mock blood effect during a march to protest against Israel’s attack to hospitals in Gaza, in Istanbul, Turkey, 09 December 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Emirati men perform a traditional dance at the UAE House of Sustainability inside the Green Zone, a part of the venue of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai in Dubai, UAE, 09 December 2023. COP28 runs from 30 November to 12 December, and is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference as over 70,000 estimated attendees, including the member states of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples and other relevant stakeholders will attend. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

People participate in a jump roping contest while dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual bar hopping event SantaCon on the streets of New York, New York, USA, 09 December 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

People take a selfie picture amid the Christmas lights at the St. Stephen’s Square on the second Sunday of Advent in the city centre of Debrecen, northeastern Hungary, 10 December 2023 (issued 11 December 2023). EPA-EFE/JANOS VAJDA HUNGARY OUT

Estonian Director Anna Hints poses with her European Documentary 2023 Award for ‘Smoke Sauna Sisterhood’ during the 36th European Film Awards in the Arena Berlin in Berlin, Germany, 09 December 2023. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Lu Kala performs onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok)

Anitta (R) performs onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok)

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator looks on during a march towards the Victorian Parliament in Melbourne, Australia, 10 December 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/DIEGO FEDELE

Artists participate in the traditional Parade of Myths, Legends, Carnivals and Ancestral Manifestations of Colombia, in Medellin, Colombia 08 December 2023. The parade highlights local legends like El Dorado, typical Colombian celebrations such as the Barranquilla Carnival, and recalls beliefs about ancient pre-Hispanic gods, in a colorful and cultural route that remembers and exalts the folklore and cosmogony of Colombia. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega Arboleda

A supporter of Argentinian elected President Javier Milei gestures in front of the National Congress prior to the investiture ceremony, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 December 2023. The far-right libertarian economist Milei will be sworn in at the National Congress to become president of the South American country for the period 2023-2027 after winning the runoff election on 19 November. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party supporter reacts during a campaign rally in Kaohsiung city, Taiwan, 10 December 2023. The Taiwan presidential election is scheduled to be held on 13 January 2024. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Security officers escort indigenous climate activist from India, Licypriya Kangujam (2-L), 12, as she protests at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 December 2023. COP28 runs from 30 November to 12 December, and is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference as over 70,000 estimated attendees, including the member states of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples and other relevant stakeholders will attend. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK. DM

