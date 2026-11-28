Every decision has a cost, and so does the way in which a decision is taken. Since the Waterfall troop of Simon’s Town was captured on 13 and 14 November, the cost of the way in which the decision was taken has been mounting steadily for the City of Cape Town, SANParks and CapeNature, the three authorities that act together as the Joint Task Team.

Consider the account of the costs so far. On 16 November the attorneys of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA put the Joint Task Team on notice that the SPCA would go to court against any further permanent confinement of healthy troops. On 25 November the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (Safcei) resigned from the Cape Peninsula Baboon Advisory Group.

Flowers on the fence for captive baboons at a protest. (Photo: Don Pinnock)

This is the forum that the authorities themselves established in 2025 to “ensure ongoing and constructive engagement” with residents, researchers and animal welfare organisations, and Safcei is the second of its founding members to leave, after Green Group Simonstown. There have been repeated protests at the fence of the wildlife centre. The Joint Task Team has also reported that members of its staff were threatened and attacked, which we condemn without reservation. In the meantime, while no date has yet been announced, the authorities have made it clear that the Seaforth troop is next in line for capture.

The cost of inadequate procedure

It would be easy to read all these objections as simple opposition to the outcome, that is, to the permanent confinement of the baboons. We read them differently, and we do so by looking at the reasons that the objectors themselves give.

A juvenile baboon from the Seaforth troop, with False Bay in the background. (Photo: Joyrene Kramer)

The attorneys of the SPCA ask that “each troop’s circumstances must be independently assessed”. Green Group Simonstown explains that it “did not join the Advisory Group to lend legitimacy to decisions we fundamentally question”. The director of Safcei, Francesca de Gasparis, objects that expertise was engaged “behind closed doors” and that the direction of the decision was “apparently predetermined”. These are not, in the first place, complaints about what was decided. They are complaints about how the decision was taken, and so the costs of an inadequate decision-making procedure are now being exacted from the authorities.

The same holds for the exchange that took place in these pages this week. On 23 November James Styan, chief of staff to the mayor of Cape Town, set out the fullest public account so far of the scientific case for the relocation.

We welcome his account, because to give reasons is to enter into an exchange of ideas in which reasons can be tested and actions can be reconsidered. We do note, however, that the account was given in a newspaper article and not in the record of the Joint Task Team itself, and that the reports and evaluations on which it rests have not yet been shared with the public.

A day later our colleague Adam Cruise replied to Styan. What strikes us most in this exchange is that Styan and Cruise hardly differ about the facts. Both accept that baboons in Simon’s Town are injured and killed by dogs, vehicles, poison and guns, and both hold that scientific evidence is indispensable for handling the situation. And yet Styan concludes that the wildlife centre was “the only viable option”, while Cruise concludes that the City “has not demonstrated that these baboons could not live free”.

People sit in silent protest of the City’s capture of baboons from Simon’s Town. (Photo: Don Pinnock)

How is it possible to reach opposite conclusions from much the same facts? It is possible because Styan and Cruise weigh these facts differently. For Styan, the suffering of the baboons in town weighs heaviest. For Cruise, the loss of the freedom of the baboons weighs heaviest. In other words, the disagreement between them is not a scientific disagreement. It is a disagreement about values, a moral disagreement, and no further scientific study will end it.

Styan writes that “a credible challenge needs peer-reviewed evidence to support it”, that is, that we need more science. We agree that evidence, such as evidence of the extent of the injuries to baboons, is indispensable.

However, evidence alone cannot make a decision of this kind, because any decision is necessarily laden with value judgements. To describe the welfare of a baboon as “shockingly poor”, an option as “viable”, or an outcome as “a compromise”, is to apply a standard of what is good in terms of baboon welfare, what is workable, and what is fair to all parties involved. Such standards are informed by the facts, but cannot be read off from the facts alone.

On 27 November a third contribution to this exchange, by Nicoli Nattrass, confirmed the pattern. Nattrass is co-director of the Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa (iCWild) at the University of Cape Town and a member of the Baboon Advisory Group. She accepts much the same facts as Styan and Cruise, but she weighs these facts in yet another way.

For Nattrass, what weighs heaviest is the comparison between the life of the baboons in the wildlife centre and the life that they were living in town. She holds that the outcome of this comparison is “going to be a matter of experience and judgement”, and that it cannot be resolved “philosophically, in a vacuum”.

We agree, and we have never proposed that ethics be done in a vacuum, that is, without the evidence. Experience is the work of science and of careful observation, while judgement is the work of ethics. Science and ethics are therefore not two procedures between which an authority has to choose. They are two kinds of work that require one another to be complete, and both are thus indispensable for a decision of this moral weight.

Waterfall baboons on the cliffs Above Simon’s Town.

However, a judgement that is left unstated, or that is made behind closed doors, cannot be examined, tested or improved upon by anybody else. Furthermore, a comparison is only as fair as the options that are allowed into it. If the wildlife centre is compared only with the present life of the troop in town, and not also with the options that have not yet been tried, or with a life of freedom in the wild, then the outcome of the comparison is settled before the weighing begins.

Nattrass also holds that we missed the point in our first article. In her view the Joint Task Team abandoned its earlier position, namely that euthanasia would be better for baboons than a life in captivity, “precisely because it was listening”. If the authorities changed their minds because they listened, we welcome it. However, a change of mind of this moral weight belongs on the public record, together with the reasons for it.

At present the Action Plan, as published, still states the earlier position, and the listening took place in a forum that two of its founding members have since left, saying that their concerns were not heard. A public file would have shown when the authorities changed their minds, and why they did so, and nobody would have had to reconstruct the change afterwards from newspaper articles.

We thus hold that a momentous moral decision must be settled through a commonly and publicly accepted procedure, which properly takes into consideration all the factual evidence as well as the moral dimensions of the question before us. At present, no agreed procedure exists in which the evidence, and the moral weighing of the evidence, can be laid on the same table in full view of the public. Without such a procedure each side can only repeat its own conclusion, and the only places that remain in which the public can be heard are the courts and the street.

What an agreed procedure would look like

In our unit we have worked out a proposal for such a procedure in some detail. The proposal consists of three elements: a public file, an independent ethics panel, and a public participation mechanism.

For a decision as grave as the permanent captivity of a whole troop, a public file would be opened and kept open for public comment. The file would consist of answers given to at least the following six questions, in a fixed order.

What is the state of wellbeing of this troop, as assessed by an independent veterinarian and a baboon ecologist? What credible, persistent threats does the troop pose to human wellbeing and to other species? What human actions and omissions produced or contributed to the problems identified in 1 and 2? In the light of the first three answers, what is the full range of options for improving the wellbeing of both baboons and residents, which practices have proved best or worst here and elsewhere, and which promising ones have not yet been tried? Where do interests overlap, where do they compete, and why? How are the competing interests to be weighed against one another, and for what reasons? Finally, what do the authorities, acting through the Joint Task Team, propose as the best course of action, and why?

The order of the questions matters: it ensures that the evidence is on the table before the weighing begins, that all options are considered, and that the weighing is written down before the decision is taken.

An independent ethics panel of seven to nine members, as the second element of the procedure, would then review the file, while the public would have a short, fixed period in which to comment and to propose alternative options, facts and moral reasons. These public inputs form the third element.

The independent ethics panel must properly consider the comments and proposals of the public, so that they become integrated into the weighing and the best outcome that the panel presents to the authorities. The independence of the panel is essential, and it is nothing unusual. Such a panel would function much as a research ethics committee does at a university, or as a clinical ethics committee does in a hospital when an extremely difficult decision about a patient has to be taken.

A committee of this kind does not take the decision out of the hands of those who are responsible for it. It tests the reasons for the decision, the pros and cons, independently, before the decision is carried out.

The independent ethics panel that we propose would probably include at least a wildlife veterinarian, a primatologist, a conservation biologist, an ethicist, an ecologist who also understands climate change, a lawyer, a resident of an affected suburb, someone from the animal protection organisations and a holder of Indigenous knowledge about people and baboons at the Cape.

Protesters show their views on baboon confinement. (Photo: Don Pinnock)

Officials would present their answers to the questions in the file to the panel and answer the questions of the panel, but they would not sit on the panel themselves. The panel would present its thoroughly considered outcome to the officials. After that, the authority would decide, as the law requires that it should. If the authority departed from the advice of the panel, it would have to give its reasons in writing. The file, the advice of the panel, the comments of the public, the decision and the reasons for the decision would all be placed on one public website.

Each of these features answers a complaint that has now been made in public. A public file and open participation answer the complaint about closed doors. An independent ethics panel with a published composition answers the complaint that experts are chosen arbitrarily. And a fixed order of questions answers the complaint that the outcome was decided in advance.

The idea of independent ethical oversight is not ours alone, and it is not new. It has been put to the authorities at least twice from within their own process. In 2022 an “Ethics committee for decisions made” was among the proposals recorded when the Joint Task Team was being set up.

In 2025 one of the experts whom the authorities themselves appointed to review their draft plan proposed an “independent ethics and wildlife panel to assess individual cases”. The response of the authorities at the time was that “it is not a legal requirement to submit management plans to ethics committees”.

That is perfectly true. But it leaves us in a curious position created by the law. No researcher at a South African university may fit a collar to a baboon without the approval of an animal ethics committee. To study a single baboon, therefore, a scientist needs ethical clearance from an independent panel of experts. To confine 45 baboons for life, an authority needs none.

The events of the past two weeks show what this gap costs, and why a decision of this moral weight needs independent ethical review even where the law does not demand it.

The smaller price

Such a procedure need be neither slow nor expensive. We estimate that a decision about a single troop would take about four months. At the fees that the National Treasury sets for committees of i

Tough future ahead for the Waterfall troop. This image was taken before the capture. (Photo: Don Pinnock)

nquiry, an independent ethics panel of eight or nine members would cost about R1-million a year. Nor would the procedure hand a veto to anybody: the panel advises, and the authority decides. But the difference this time would be that all of it happens in full public view, on the basis of an independent process of ethical consideration.

Set this modest price against the account with which we began this article, and it becomes clear that the authorities have more to gain from an agreed procedure than anyone. A decision that stands on a public record is far easier to defend than a decision that has to be explained afterwards, statement by statement and article by article.

An agreed procedure also keeps critics inside the process, where their objections can be heard, tested and responded to. And it protects the members of staff who have to carry a decision out, because the debate can then be conducted on the record, and not with a ranger at a gate.

We therefore propose three immediate steps to the Joint Task Team.

Publish the full reports and evaluations that lie behind the account that Styan gave on 23 November. Publication would allow the public to test the case, and such testing can only strengthen it.

Pause, and put a firm hold on the plans for the Seaforth troop. Open a public file and go through the procedure as described above.

Agree in principle, by January 2027, on a standing independent ethics panel and a public record for all decisions of similar moral weight. And agree to revisit the Waterfall decision using the procedure explained above. This matters all the more because, as Nattrass points out, the welfare of the Waterfall troop will now be closely monitored, and the troop “could, potentially, be returned if conditions become suitable”. Somebody will therefore have to decide, in the years ahead, whether the baboons in the wildlife centre are doing well, and whether conditions allow their return. These decisions carry the same moral weight as the decision to capture the troop, and they need a published yardstick and independent ethical review just as much.

Would the outcome for the Seaforth troop be different? Perhaps not. An independent ethics panel, in deliberation with the public and the authorities, might well conclude that the troop cannot stay where it is. But the panel might also conclude otherwise, and that is the whole point: a weighing whose result is fixed in advance is not a weighing.

Either way, the decision would stand on a record that anyone could read, and it could be defended in public, even to those who would have decided differently.

A pause of a few months is a small price to pay for a decision that cannot easily be undone. It is a far smaller price than the alternative, which is to pay the costs of the past two weeks all over again with the next troop, and with the troop after that, at a higher rate each time. DM

Johan Hattingh is Emeritus Professor of Philosophy in the Unit for Environmental Ethics at Stellenbosch University. Louise du Toit is Professor in the Department of Philosophy at Stellenbosch University, and Head of the Unit for Environmental Ethics. This article is an ethical and policy argument, and not a legal opinion.