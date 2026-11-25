As of 26 November 2026, Safcei (Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute) has resigned from the Baboon Advisory Group (BAG). We can no longer participate in this forum, which, in our view, has failed to meaningfully consider expert advice on governance processes, public participation, transparency, sustainability and the welfare of the animals concerned.

Our decision to resign follows serious and repeated concerns about the decision-making process that led to this outcome. We believe that lack of transparency surrounding the City of Cape Town, SANParks and CapeNature Joint Task Team (JTT) process, the selection of experts consulted and the apparently predetermined direction of the decisions have not been done in the interests of Cape Town.

The decision to capture and permanently confine wild chacma baboons is an appalling admission of management failure by a city with the resources, scientific expertise and international standing to demonstrate what meaningful human-wildlife coexistence can achieve. It is a deeply concerning direction for a city celebrated for its extraordinary biodiversity.

No transparency or genuine scientific scrutiny

We are particularly concerned by the arbitrary approach to engaging scientific expertise behind closed doors, including the apparent sidelining of relevant multidisciplinary experts with direct knowledge and data on chacma baboons, particularly their interactions with humans in urban landscapes and their welfare.

At the same time, prominence has been given to individuals whose expertise appears to lie in entirely different fields, including the killing of Australian wildlife. The rationale guiding these choices deserves scrutiny.

The impression is that the JTT has been established to develop and legitimise a predetermined removal agenda, rather than to investigate the full range of possible solutions. Removal is repeatedly presented as though it were an inevitable outcome, rather than an intervention requiring extraordinary justification.

This is unacceptable. Scientific advice should inform decisions, not be selectively assembled to support a decision that appears to have already been made.

The extraordinary contradiction of invoking animal cruelty

One of the most disturbing aspects of the current narrative is the portrayal of the baboons as animals who must now be removed to protect them from cruelty.

The authorities should reflect on their own role in creating the circumstances they now describe as intolerable.

For years, Cape Peninsula baboons have been subjected to routine painful paintball shooting as a central component of the City’s management approach, and it has become part of their everyday existence. This is not humane, and it creates an environment of persistent stress, confrontation and fear.

The violence and hostility towards baboons in urban areas cannot be considered independently of the example set by the authorities themselves. When aggressive deterrence becomes routine and is presented as legitimate management, it normalises among the public that hostility towards the animals is a deterrent.

Cape Nature and the City of Cape Town could have invested in education and engagement with the public on baboons, rather than attempting damage control through spamming Cape Townians and the public on social media with distressing images of people fighting during the capture of the baboons. Another example of the misuse of public funding.

Causes of baboons in urban areas have never been adequately addressed

Safcei joined the BAG as we wanted to engage and advocate for more transparent, accountable decision-making and seek a commitment to fund independent and non-lethal alternatives. The fundamental question has always been why baboons enter urban areas and what can be done to prevent this.

Baboons are wild animals trying to survive in an increasingly altered environment. Their access to natural habitat and traditional foraging areas has been progressively restricted by urban development and other human activities, many of which have proceeded without adequate consideration of their ecological consequences.

Human-derived food remains readily available in residential areas. These are human-created pressures. Yet, instead of systematically addressing them, the management response has focused disproportionately on controlling the animals.

Permanent captivity is not a conservation solution

There are established alternatives to aggressive deterrence and removal. Community-based monitoring, trained non-invasive monitors, effective communication with residents, improved waste management, law enforcement, neighbourhood collaboration and habitat restoration offer practical ways of reducing conflict while allowing baboons to remain in their natural habitat. None of this has been done.

The capture and permanent confinement of healthy, free-ranging social troops of indigenous wild animals, to place them in lifelong captivity, represents an extraordinary escalation. Calling the proposed facility a sanctuary does not change the fact that these are wild animals being deprived of their natural range, freedom to forage and complex social lives. In this sense, this is a shameful global first.

The recent capture operation has already raised serious welfare concerns about the separation of animals and the distress of those left behind. Reports of a female baboon repeatedly calling for her troop for almost a week are particularly distressing. The welfare implications of this new attempt to manage wild baboons through captivity cannot simply be dismissed as unavoidable consequences.

Safcei’s position

Safcei has engaged with Gregg Oelofse and the JTT on multiple occasions, explicitly raising concerns about the proposed enclosure and warning that proceeding with permanent captivity would be a grave and costly mistake. We have made clear that this is an unacceptable direction for a city with Cape Town’s global standing, resources, scientific capabilities and reputation for biodiversity and sustainability of the peninsula ecosystem.

Our concerns have been ignored. The decision to proceed represents a profound failure to recognise that human-wildlife conflict is fundamentally shaped by human decisions, land use, urban planning, social behaviour and the management practices of the authorities themselves and therefore within our control.

We call for an immediate halt to further captures of wild baboons, full public disclosure of plans, authorisations, permits relating to the Kogelfontein site, disclosure of the scientific and welfare assessments underpinning the decision and an independent examination of the alternatives that have been neglected.

We will continue to advocate for transparent, accountable decision-making on baboons and non-lethal alternatives that will leave a legacy for future generations of wild animals on this unique peninsula. DM