The City of Cape Town, speaking on behalf of the Joint Task Team (JTT), which also comprises SANParks and CapeNature, released a statement defending the translocation of the Waterfall baboon troop to a new sanctuary. It argued that placing wildlife in captivity is undesirable, but that it was better for the baboons than culling and was carried out as a last resort only after other interventions were deemed ineffective.

Johan Hattingh and Louise du Toit argue that this is “ethical window dressing” for a decision already made, that it is inconsistent with the JTT’s own Action Plan, which, in an Appendix on sanctuaries, argues that baboons would be better off euthanised than spending the rest of their lives in captivity; and that there has been insufficient deliberation, including over alternatives.

Hattingh and du Toit miss the point

Yes, the JTT initially adopted the position that euthanising the troop would be better for them than living in a sanctuary. But after extended consultation, including through the Baboon Advisory Group (which was set up alongside the JTT to provide input from civic associations, baboon advocacy groups, the SPCA and academics), it opted to remove the two highly habituated Simon’s Town troops to a purpose-built sanctuary and wildlife rehabilitation centre.

To accuse the JTT of being inconsistent and not listening is to miss the point that the JTT changed its mind precisely because it was listening (to arguments against culling).

Hattingh and du Toit demand that the JTT provide an ethical justification for keeping the baboons in a sanctuary. They miss the point – again – in failing to appreciate that no one is arguing, or needs to argue, that the sanctuary is optimal. As UCT philosopher and Baboon Matters board member Elisa Galgut explains, the ethical question is: what is life like for the baboons in the sanctuary and how does it compare with the life they were living in the urban area?

Baboon Matters accepts that the sanctuary is better than the alternatives available and will be keeping a close eye on conditions in the sanctuary. The same is true for the SPCA, which recently explained that it is generally opposed to placing baboons in captivity, but in this case considers the removal of the Waterfall troop to the sanctuary as the best available option. It said it would monitor the situation to ensure that the physical, behavioural and social needs of the baboons were met over the long term, failing which, euthanasia would be preferred.

The JTT has de facto taken a similar approach. It has sought to mitigate the costs of confinement for baboons and is monitoring the situation closely. The enclosure for the Waterfall troop is five times larger than required by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuary Standards for Old World Primates. It has trees, varied vegetation, sleep sites, water ponds and structures for swinging and climbing. Baboons can forage, and supplementary food is scattered in the enclosure.

Right now, the baboons seem OK and can be observed playing on the structures, enjoying the ponds and so on, and are making sounds that wildlife specialists regard as contented. However, if things change, and if the baboons become depressed (perhaps in a few years as no new babies are born), then the assessment of their welfare might change. Whether the sanctuary proves to be ethical from an animal welfare point of view is thus going to be a matter of experience and judgement. It is not something that can be resolved philosophically, in a vacuum.

An electric fence as an alternative?

Those who protest against the sanctuary insist that other options – notably an electric fence on the Simon’s Town firebreak to keep baboons out of human residential areas – should have been tried first.

This option, however, was considered by the JTT and rejected inter alia because “expert opinion considers it unfeasible to fence the core of the troop’s ranging area around Admiral’s Kloof due to the rugged, steep terrain, waterfall and stream”.

Admiral’s Kloof with the Waterfall barracks visible in the trees below. (Photo: Nicoli Nattrass)

As can be seen from the photograph, Admiral’s Kloof is indeed rugged. David Gaynor, however, insists that a fence could be constructed across the kloof, hugging the line of the firebreak, and says he has a donor willing to fund it.

The issue is more complex than it might seem. Gaynor’s design is untested; there are question marks about his costing of it, and even if it does prove to be effective against baboons, there may well be opposition to constructing such a fence in an area of great natural beauty and hiking trails. Just as a proposed electric fence encountered resistance in Kommetjie because it would be an eyesore, similar issues are likely to arise in Admiral’s Kloof when the required impact assessment is conducted.

As I have argued before, baboon policy is not merely a matter of animal ethics, but of city politics. Public buy-in is essential.

In the case of the Zwaanswyk electric fence, which was funded through the mechanism of a City Improvement District, majority support was obtained largely because it provided security against baboons and human criminals. In the case of the electric fence going up between Zwaanswyk and Constantia Nek, buy-in was obtained from local wine farms (which also contributed half the costs). An electric fence along the firebreak in Simon’s Town would require buy-in from locals, and if it is to cross Admiral’s Kloof, from SANParks, the Navy and hikers. This requires extensive deliberation and negotiation and will take time.

The way forward

Now that the Waterfall troop is in the sanctuary, proponents of the fence have time to make their case to the City of Cape Town, knowing that the troop is safe from urban harms such as poisoning, shooting, electrocution and vehicular collisions. The male baboons have not been vasectomised (because the City officials listened to protests against that too); only the females have been given contraceptive implants.

The troop thus could, potentially, be returned if conditions become suitable. But that requires a lot of work, deliberation, negotiation, as well as consideration over what is best for the baboons.

Some baboon advocates insist that the Waterfall troop be “returned” to the wild immediately. The problem here is that the Waterfall troop’s territory is largely urban, and far from the ideal “wild” situation. Releasing them back to that existence is thus blind to the welfare costs they experience – and to the damage they cause to people’s homes.

Keeping baboons out of urban areas, including through the use of more baboon rangers and strategic electric fences – where feasible and acceptable – is essential going forward. The baboons in the sanctuary are safe and well, for now. That so many people are interested in their fate is a good thing. Their welfare will be closely monitored and debated, and it will hopefully energise deliberation over alternatives. DM

Nicoli Nattrass is co-director of the Institute for Communities and Wildlife (iCWild) at the University of Cape Town and a member of the Baboon Advisory Group.