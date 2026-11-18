What happened over the weekend?

On Thursday, 12 November, CapeNature issued the permits for the capture of the Waterfall baboon troop of Simon’s Town. On Friday morning the operation began. By Friday evening 27 baboons had been caught and transported to the Urban Wildlife Centre at Kogelfontein, near Scarborough, and on Saturday another 18 followed. One old female, found to be gravely ill, was euthanised. The other 44 were let into an electrified enclosure of 2.31 hectares, where they are to remain for the rest of their lives. One female of the troop escaped capture altogether.

By noon on Sunday, as Don Pinnock reported in Daily Maverick, more than 100 people sat in silent protest on the grass beside the enclosure. Flowers hung from the fence, and one of those present said simply: “I’m here to grieve.”

The Groot Olifantsbos baboon troop outside communicating to the Waterfall Troupe inside the enclosure at the Cape Town Urban Wildlife Centre in Kogelfontein near Scarborough on November 15, 2025 in Simon's Town, South Africa. It is reported that the gathered protesters said that they want the baboons to be released and the wildlife centre where they are kept to be shut down. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Later that day, the City of Cape Town issued a statement on behalf of the Joint Task Team, in which it works together with SANParks and CapeNature. Its heading read: “Waterfall baboon troop successfully relocated to Urban Wildlife Centre.”

An announcement, and an explanation

The Joint Task Team’s statement does more than announce what was done. It also explains why the authorities believe that it was the morally right thing to do, and it is this explanation that interests us, because of the terms in which it is given. The relocation, we read, was carried out “as a very last resort after other interventions were evaluated and deemed ineffective”. It was done “as an alternative to culling”. It will “improve the welfare of these baboons”. And the Joint Task Team “would like to reiterate that placing wildlife into captivity is always undesirable”.

These four phrases explain the lifelong captivity of the baboons in ethical terms: it was the right thing to do, because there was no other, better way; it is morally better than culling the troop; it improves the welfare of the baboons; and finally, it admits that there is a moral cost to the baboons, namely the loss of their freedom.

A City of Cape Town truck arrives with baboons to the purpose built facilility called Cape Town Urban Wildlife Centre near Scarborough. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

On the face of it, this moral argument should be welcomed. For years people have asked the authorities to show their hand in moral terms: to say why, with reasons, the authorities do what they do with and to baboons. With this explanation on Sunday, which is also a rudimentary moral justification, they have indeed shown their hand, putting their ethics cards on the table, but only after the fact. We believe that giving this moral argument at this moment (on Sunday, after the capture of the troop) and in this manner is problematic in three ways.

First problem: Ethics that arrives too late, after the decision has been made and implemented

Ethics was asked for repeatedly during the drafting of the Baboon Management Action Plan. In 2025, when eight experts reviewed the draft plan, three of them asked for independent ethical review or oversight.

A fourth expert asked for something quite different. Decision-makers, this reviewer wrote, needed an ethical section so that they would have “the tools needed to defend the Plan against the inevitable activism”. This is the only request about ethics that was granted, and it resulted in an ethical assessment that was eventually added as Section 4.3 of the plan, but only after public comment had closed. This means that the public was effectively prevented from participating in co-constructing the most important aspect of the plan: its ethical foundation. The consequences of this omission became visible on Sunday.

Flowers on the fence for captive baboons at the protest on Sunday (Photo: Don Pinnock)

To explain: it is in Section 4.3 of the plan that a recurring habit in the way the authorities use ethics comes to a head. Its stated purpose is “to establish the ethical foundations of the Action Plan”. This is already to put the cart before the horse: who establishes foundations (ethics) after a building (the plan) has been erected? If the authorities had wanted a moral consideration of the plan, then the drafting process should have started with the moral question of what the human population of the Peninsula owes morally to the non-humans with whom they share a habitat. If the thinking had truly started from such a fundamental ethical question as its foundation, then the plan would likely have looked very different. Instead, the plan took the existing practice of removing and killing problem baboons as its point of departure.

This is clear when one notices that the “establishment of ethical foundations” for the plan, after the plan was drafted, consisted of putting a single question to five ethical theories (deontology, virtue ethics, consequentialism, particularism and environmental ethics). The question was this: can the killing of baboons be morally justified? Section 4.3 then demonstrates how these theories can be used to defend the killing of baboons, to produce an unequivocal yes, five times over.

Cape Town Urban Wildlife Centre near Scarborough. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

Section 4.3 itself explains that it uses the five theories together because this “enables ethical defence of animal harm against criticism”. It also provides a table to serve as a toolbox, a quick reference guide in which the right argument for such a defence can easily be found. This is not ethics. It is rationalisation after the fact, in moral language, and used in this way, ethical language serves to silence those who disagree with a decision and ask for the reasons behind it. This, regrettably, is the kind of ethics the public received again on Sunday afternoon.

Second problem: The statement contradicts the Action Plan

Just over two weeks ago, in reply to our colleague Dr Adam Cruise’s concerns about the morality of the plan, Professor Justin O’Riain and Dr Joselyn Mormile reminded readers of these pages that “A formal ethical assessment was included in the Action Plan”. However, the statement of Sunday, and for that matter the action itself, cannot logically rest on that assessment in Section 4.3. Recall that the only act morally considered there is the killing, or culling, of baboons; the assessment itself says: “Ethical issues associated with translocations, removal to sanctuaries, reproductive management and other such issues are not considered here.” In other words, most of the management tools in the arsenal of the Action Plan were excluded from the ethical assessment, and nothing apart from the killing of baboons, whether it is called euthanasia or culling, was ethically assessed.

The capture therefore went ahead without any ethical assessment behind it. The harm that captivity does to the baboons, which the statement of Sunday admits, is not weighed at all; it is merely added as an afterthought, in the word “undesirable”. In effect, the message of the statement is this: morally speaking, the authorities would have been within their rights to cull the troop, so that anything short of culling is a concession to the baboons and to those concerned about their welfare. Captivity is explicitly presented as the lesser of two evils, and culling as the greater.

Waterfall troop member before being trapped. (Photo: Don Pinnock)

But the inconsistencies go further. Section 4.3, as indicated, morally justifies culling, while the plan’s own appendix on sanctuaries judges captivity to be the worse of the two options. The appendix states that the harm done to baboons by moving them into captivity will be “far greater in totality than group capture and humane euthanasia”. It adds that keeping them captive for life, that is, letting them eventually die in captivity, “is not based in the principles of conservation”. This is a much stronger moral judgement of captivity than the admission of Sunday that captivity for life is “undesirable”, a word that makes it sound like a matter of preference. The statement of Sunday thus presents as the lesser evil what the plan’s own appendix describes as the greater one.

The authorities must explain to the public how to make sense of these internal contradictions in their expressed moral reasoning. A fresh consideration of the ethics involved in the authorities’ decisions around baboons is imperative, this time with the broadest possible public and expert inputs. Keep in mind that, once lifelong captivity has become a normalised procedure, other troops may well follow the same route. The Seaforth troop is already named for removal, and the primatologist David Gaynor warns that the Kommetjie troop is next at risk under the Action Plan, where removal would mean killing the whole troop. Capetonians must decide, based on what we can agree upon, what we, as a species but also as a particular community, owe these fellow creatures in a moral sense, and how we can best live with them in the long term.

Third problem: Even the better language does not make the cut

As indicated, we welcome the ethical language of Sunday’s statement, which goes beyond the narrow ethics of Section 4.3. It speaks of the welfare of baboons as something to be improved, and not only of how they may be killed. And it admits a moral cost if a whole baboon troop is confined for life in a sanctuary.

But better language is not yet ethics. Ethics, as we understand it, is a way of deciding on the best moral action to take, in conversation with others, situated in a particular context, and engaging honestly with all the complexities. It is a process of deliberation in which a proposed action is weighed carefully before it is taken: the reasons for it are set against the reasons that count against it, all of those who are affected and those who disagree are heard, and the outcome is open in principle, so that it must be possible to conclude in the end that the action should not go ahead. The opposite of this is justification after the fact, in which the action comes first and the reasons are found for it afterwards. The test that distinguishes between the two is simple. Could serious moral weighing have made a difference to the outcome? We will give only one example.

Our ethical concern should be the starting point for all baboon decisions, not an afterthought. (Photo: Joyrene Kramer)

Take the claim of the Joint Task Team that the relocation was “a very last resort”. A last resort is what remains when everything else has been tried and has failed. Here, this was not the case: other interventions were “evaluated and deemed ineffective”. The statement does not say that they were tried, and the most important of them was not. The baboon-proof fence along the firebreak above Simon’s Town, which Gaynor costed at R6-million and for which, he reports, a private donor offered to pay, was never built. The Joint Task Team turned it down, and the same authorities then found R10-million for Kogelfontein. A measure that was assessed on paper and declined has not failed. It has not been allowed to succeed or to fail.

The other moral claims given to the public after the capture of the baboons are similarly flawed, when considered from the perspective of proper, foundational, moral deliberation that can make a difference to an act or a decision. To say it again: over the weekend a decision to act was carried out, without proper moral consideration before the act; and ethical-sounding language was produced after the fact to disarm the “inevitable” moral objections.

So, is it window dressing?

We have put a question mark behind the title, and we mean it. We do not think that the officials who wrote the statement set out to deceive anyone. We think that they believe what they wrote, and that they worked through a very hard weekend under hostile conditions. Nor do we forget the residents of Simon’s Town, whose fear and whose losses are real and count morally. All of these matters must form part of the careful weighing up when deciding what should be done.

When that proper and inclusive deliberation is absent in the process of decision-making, and ethical language appears only in the announcement of a decision, then that language amounts to little more than a dressing up and an outward display, whatever the intentions of those who placed it there.

More than 60 Baboons will be captives here for the rest of their lives. (Photo: Don Pinnock)

What is the remedy?

The remedy is to move ethics from the window into the workshop, which means: before the decision is made, while the outcome is still uncertain. Our ethical concern should be the starting point for all baboon decisions, not an afterthought. And there are decisions still to come. The 16 baboons of the Seaforth troop are still in Simon’s Town, and the statement confirms that they are to follow.

So here is what we would ask of the Joint Task Team. Tell us which of your two ethics you stand by, the one in Section 4.3 of the Action Plan or the one in the statement of Sunday, because they cannot both be right. Before the Seaforth troop is touched, publish the evaluation that found every other intervention ineffective, and let people who do not advise you examine it. And use the annual review of the plan, which is due about now, to give the sanctuary the ethical assessment that the plan itself says it never received, and to restart the conversation about baboons, this time beginning with the ethics of what we owe our wild baboon cousins.

The baboons of the former Waterfall troop, now captive at Kogelfontein, were owed a proper, foundational moral consideration before they were captured. They (and we, the public) were given an explanation afterwards. The difference between those two is the whole difference between ethics and its imitation. DM



Johan Hattingh is an Emeritus Professor of Philosophy in the Unit for Environmental Ethics at Stellenbosch University. Louise du Toit is Professor of Philosophy at Stellenbosch University, and Head of the Unit for Environmental Ethics.