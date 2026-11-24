James Styan, chief of staff to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, has entered the increasingly heated debate over the imprisonment of Simon’s Town’s baboons with an article titled Baboons, fences and Ellen DeGeneres.

It is a remarkable exercise in political spin, dressed in the authoritative language of scientific consensus. Styan wants readers to believe that the City of Cape Town, SANParks and CapeNature have reluctantly arrived at the only scientifically defensible solution to a difficult problem: permanently confining two troops of wild baboons behind electrified fences.

The alternative, he insists, was continued suffering or culling, yet beneath his carefully constructed argument lies a fundamental sleight of hand. He presents a political and administrative decision as an unavoidable scientific conclusion, while relegating the ethical question of whether wild animals should be imprisoned to an inconvenient distraction.

His article is not so much a defence of animal wellbeing as a defence of the institutions that have failed these animals. And remarkably, he omits some of the most disturbing details contained in their own management documents.

The false choice between captivity and death

Styan’s central argument is that the authorities had exhausted every reasonable alternative. The baboons were suffering in Simon’s Town, other interventions had failed, and permanent captivity represented the only humane alternative to killing them.

This is a manufactured choice. The injuries, persecution and deaths suffered by baboons in urban environments are real. Nobody seriously disputes that dogs, vehicles, poisonings and shootings pose threats. But these dangers are not inevitable features of baboon existence. Instead, they are overwhelmingly associated with human settlement, behaviour and the failure to manage shared landscapes.

If people shoot baboons, enforce the law. If waste attracts them, secure it. If urban development fragments their habitat, address the consequences through planning, connectivity and more effective coexistence measures. The authorities’ failure to resolve these problems does not establish that the animals must surrender their freedom.

Styan’s reasoning effectively absolves the institutions responsible for managing these conditions while placing the consequences entirely upon the baboons. The humans retain their homes, their freedom and their access to the landscape. The baboons lose everything.

Calling this compassion does not make it compassionate.

Science does not grant permission to imprison

Styan repeatedly invokes peer-reviewed research, expert panels and extensive consultation as though these automatically validate the outcome.

He goes further, suggesting that credible opposition requires peer-reviewed evidence. This is an extraordinary demand from a senior political official. Scientific evidence is indispensable to understanding baboon ecology, habitat use, behaviour and welfare. However, as I have said before, science cannot, by itself, determine whether lifelong confinement is morally justified.

That requires ethical judgement informed by scientific evidence, not replaced by it.

An expert may demonstrate that baboons select low-lying, productive habitats or that urban food sources alter their ranging behaviour. Neither finding establishes that imprisonment is an acceptable response.

Indeed, Stellenbosch University philosophers Johan Hattingh and Louise du Toit at the Unit for Environmental Ethics have already challenged the ethical foundations of the Joint Task Team’s approach, observing that substantive ethical consideration was introduced after the management plan had been developed, rather than informing its central decisions from the outset.

Styan’s insistence that the science has effectively settled the matter exemplifies precisely this problem. Scientific authority is being invoked to shield an administrative decision from moral scrutiny. That is not the proper application of science – it is the political appropriation of its authority.

The fence that was never allowed to succeed

Styan devotes considerable attention to dismissing a fencing proposal advanced by baboon researcher Dr Dave Gaynor. He contrasts Gaynor’s estimated R6-million proposal with the authorities’ approximately R38-million estimate for a longer, more extensive barrier.

But these are not necessarily like-for-like proposals.

The more expensive estimate incorporates a substantially different alignment and specification, including additional areas that the authorities believe require exclusion. Disagreement over the appropriate design, ecological implications and cost deserves rigorous independent examination. It does not establish that the less-expensive proposal was scientifically disproven.

Styan concedes that the proposed fence was never implemented. The authorities say they offered to support a trial, but that no formal proposal was forthcoming. This is a disputed history, not evidence of a failed intervention. A proposal rejected or left untested cannot be described as having failed in practice.

Nor am I suggesting that a fence necessarily represents an ideal coexistence solution. Fencing also restricts movement and can fragment habitat, but it’s certainly better than the situation now.

The point is that the authorities must demonstrate, transparently and independently, that less-restrictive alternatives were genuinely exhausted before imposing the most restrictive outcome imaginable. Styan instead presents the Joint Task Team’s assessment as though it were the final word.

A government cannot simply pronounce its preferred option inevitable and expect the public to regard that pronouncement as proof.

What Styan conveniently leaves out

Perhaps the most revealing aspect of his article is what he does not tell readers.

The Cape Town Urban Wildlife Centre’s own documentation acknowledges that the Waterfall troop’s estimated natural ranging area, extrapolated for its current population, would be about 423 hectares. The enclosure into which these animals have been placed measures just 2.31ha. That is a reduction of about 99.45% in available ranging space.

The centre argues that concentrated food, water and sleeping sites will reduce the animals’ need to move. But movement is not simply a means of obtaining food. For wild primates, it enables exploration, environmental choice, social interaction and natural ecological engagement.

Providing vegetables, climbing structures and veterinary care does not replace these freedoms.

The same documentation confirms that the animals will not be released, normal male dispersal cannot occur, and reproduction will be suppressed through contraception. The baboons are to spend the remainder of their lives behind electrified fencing operating at about 9,000 volts.

These are profound restrictions on their biological and social existence.

Yet Styan offers readers little meaningful examination of what those restrictions mean for the very animals whose welfare he claims to defend. Instead, he reassures us that more than 530 other baboons will remain free-ranging on the peninsula. What possible ethical comfort does that provide to the individuals now imprisoned? The existence of free animals elsewhere does not diminish the deprivation experienced by those whose freedom has been taken away.

The death clause Styan doesn’t mention

There is an even more disturbing omission.

The Urban Wildlife Centre’s management plan contains an exit strategy should the facility become financially or operationally unviable.

According to the published management plan, the default exit strategy is the euthanasia of all remaining baboons, subject to the circumstances surrounding closure and possible alternative arrangements. The accompanying FAQ confirms that if closure becomes unavoidable and no approved alternative facility is available, the remaining animals may be euthanised.

Meanwhile, initial funding covers only three years, although the authorities promise continued support over the animals’ natural lifetimes. This does not mean the baboons are scheduled to be killed, but it does mean their continued existence remains conditional upon the viability of the very institution that deprived them of their freedom.

Think about the extraordinary contradiction.

Styan tells us the baboons have been imprisoned to save them from death. Yet the authorities have explicitly provided for their deaths should the captive facility fail.

How can an institution claim to have resolved a welfare crisis when its ultimate contingency is to kill the animals it purportedly rescued? If this is truly a commitment to lifelong welfare, the City should immediately remove euthanasia as a response to institutional or financial failure and provide enforceable guarantees of continuing care.

Styan might explain why his defence of the project overlooks this rather consequential detail.

Even the SPCA rejects permanent confinement

Styan invokes the horrific injuries treated by welfare organisations, including the SPCA, to reinforce his case for captivity.

What he does not adequately confront is that the Cape of Good Hope SPCA is itself vehemently opposed to the permanent confinement of healthy, free-ranging baboons. Its inspectors monitored the capture to safeguard the animals’ immediate welfare. The organisation has explicitly clarified that this did not constitute endorsement of the relocation. Its lawyers have also warned against treating the operation as a precedent for further permanent removals.

Ensuring that an ethically questionable operation is conducted without unnecessary cruelty does not make the underlying decision ethically acceptable. Veterinary oversight is necessary. It is not a moral absolution.

The Ellen DeGeneres distraction

And then there is Ellen DeGeneres.

Styan’s headline deliberately draws attention to an American television personality who has criticised the relocation. It is a familiar political device: personalise the opposition, introduce a celebrity, and make the controversy appear driven by outsiders unfamiliar with local realities.

But Ellen DeGeneres is not the issue.

Neither are the protesters, concerned residents, independent academics, primatologists or animal welfare organisations who have questioned the decision.

The issue is whether the authorities have sufficient scientific, legal and ethical justification to permanently deprive wild animals of their freedom. That question does not become less legitimate because an international celebrity asks it. Nor does it disappear when a mayoral chief of staff dismisses criticism as uninformed.

The real failure is political

Cape Town prides itself on environmental leadership. Yet when confronted with the difficult task of accommodating intelligent, socially complex wild animals in an increasingly human-dominated landscape, its authorities have chosen permanent confinement. This is not a demonstration of innovative conservation governance. It is the administrative removal of animals whose presence exposes the inadequacies of that governance.

Styan wants the public to accept that years of meetings, scientific assessments and consultation have made the decision ethically unassailable.

They have not.

The public is entitled to demand independent scrutiny of the evidence, meaningful reconsideration of coexistence alternatives, transparent long-term welfare monitoring and a full accounting of the extraordinary restrictions now imposed upon these animals.

Mr Styan, no amount of scientific language or political spin can alter the central reality. Forty-five members of the Waterfall troop have been deprived of their freedom, their reproduction is to be controlled and their future now depends upon the institutions that confined them.

The City has not demonstrated that these baboons could not live free. It has demonstrated that it was unwilling or unable to find a way for them to do so.

That is not a conservation victory. It is a political failure. And dressing it up as animal welfare only makes the failure more profound. DM