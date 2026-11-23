Almost everyone in the debate around baboons in the Deep South of Cape Town wants the same thing: baboons that are healthy, safe and living as wildly as possible outside of urban areas. The disagreement is about whether the Waterfall (44 baboons) and Seaforth (18) troops could ever have that in and around the suburb of Simon’s Town.

An intergovernmental task group called the Joint Task Team (JTT) has deliberated on the problems facing baboons in the Deep South for more than three years. The main goal of the JTT was to promote the priorities of animal welfare, wildlife management, conservation and public safety. The JTT – consisting of representatives from CapeNature, SANParks and the City of Cape Town – consulted widely, including a panel of renowned local and international experts, as to the overall baboon management plan for the South Peninsula. The JTT then engaged the public again on what was proposed by that expert group. This was done on a troop-by-troop basis. The plan was put together, based on peer-reviewed scientific research, expert opinion, conservation managers’ experience and expertise, and included extensive public participation at every stage.

Ultimately the JTT concluded it was not in the best interest of the baboons in these two troops in Simon’s Town to continue living in the conditions they live in. Baboon troops cannot simply be moved to another area on the peninsula because in this part of the world baboons are abundant and already widely distributed. Not only would it lead to enormous aggression, but one troop would be forced out, thus simply shifting the challenge. Relocating baboon troops to some distant area would require a suitable natural area which meets an extensive multitude of criteria, and would place baboons under immense stress at significant financial cost with no reasonable guarantee of success. It has been tried before and failed dismally.

After assessing the problem for years, the JTT was finally left with very limited options for these two troops. Based on the available peer-reviewed research, expert and community input, the task team concluded that, if culling was to be avoided and the baboons protected from persistent human-baboon conflict on the streets of Simon’s Town, the only viable option was to place them in a wildlife centre. You can challenge that conclusion, but a credible challenge needs peer-reviewed evidence to support it. This was no arbitrary decision. Placing wildlife in a sanctuary environment is always a last resort, and so it was for the JTT in this case.

Why must these two troops be moved?

Much of the public debate has been shaped by the mistaken perception that these two troops are simple wild baboons living naturally and safely. This is not the case. The Waterfall and Seaforth troops are fundamentally different from other troops on the Peninsula. These baboons forage in urban areas, consume highly processed foods in waste bins, break doors, windows and roofs to access houses for food, and regularly sleep inside the broken roofs of buildings. They are highly urbanised and do not occupy an extensive natural habitat.

These specific baboons fissioned from one parent troop with small ranging areas focused within the urban area. The troops spent most of their waking time in urban areas and, and also foraging there during the night. The health and welfare record for both troops is shockingly poor. Some of the adult females have lost their coats, and endure exposure to the cold in winter and sunburn in the summer. Many have very poor dental health and have serious injuries including amputated limbs. They suffer from causes of death associated with the worst kind of suffering including vehicle accidents, dog attacks, shootings and poisonings. The pictorial and video evidence of the baboons that have been treated by our welfare organisation – such as the SPCA – is proof of the extreme welfare harms individuals from these troops have experienced to date. It shows the violent and horrific injuries these animals are frequently subjected to.

No ecologist, primatologist or American television host can ignore these harms and accept this as a healthy conservation outcome. The JTT’s Action Plan sought to end the proven and ongoing poor welfare for both troops, and to provide the residents of this suburb with a reprieve from daily incursions to their homes with associated property damage, and health and safety risks. There is also a broader conservation context that is often overlooked. The Seaforth troop poses an added and ongoing risk to the critically endangered African penguin colony at Boulders Beach. Baboons from this troop have been recorded moving through penguin breeding areas, investigating nest sites and feeding on penguin eggs. One must take account of the wider ecological system, and the needs of other vulnerable species.

Why not just build a fence?

One scientist widely quoted is Dr David Gaynor who claims a R6-million fence above Simon’s Town will resolve the issues. He has further claimed that a private donor offered to cover the cost and the JTT turned down the offer. Gaynor does not publicly provide much detail of the proposed fence or the donor. The truth is that the JTT did in fact take Gaynor’s proposal very seriously.

The problem is that a fence along the mountain – including naval land – would cost an estimated R38-million – not R6-million – and there is no firm indication that fundraising would be able to cover this. In addition, serious reservations about the effectiveness of a fence aside, the whole process would take years to implement, requiring the consent of various public and private landowners, environmental approvals, and more. All while leaving the two vulnerable baboon troops in town where they are being killed, injured and maimed.

There is no guarantee whatsoever that a fence would end the chronic levels of conflict the troops are experiencing. Many people, innocently perhaps, like to imagine that the baboons, once they meet a fence, will turn around and simply roam in the mountains for food. Scientific peer-reviewed research conducted on the Cape Peninsula has found that the land above Simon’s Town does not contain sufficient low-lying, productive habitat to sustain these troops. If a fence succeeded in excluding them from Simon’s Town itself, the most likely outcome is not that the baboons will remain in natural spaces, instead they will move laterally around any fence in search of food and resources, either into neighbouring urban areas or into the ranges of other troops. In effect, the conflict would be displaced rather than resolved, creating new challenges elsewhere while leaving the underlying welfare problem untouched. The reasonable question to ask here is should the JTT have invested in an option that is enormously costly – much pricier than the wildlife centre – with no guarantee of success?

Importantly, however, the JTT even went so far as to offer to support a trial of Dr Gaynor’s proposed fence design to establish whether it would be effective and cost-efficient under local conditions. No formal proposal for such a trial has been forthcoming.

In contrast, the JTT is already investing in baboon-proof fencing projects elsewhere on the peninsula where ecological conditions make fencing a viable and sustainable management tool for troops living under different circumstances. Those investments prove the JTT’s ongoing interest in ensuring as many baboons as possible continue to live and roam freely in Cape Town. There is simply no overarching plan or ambition to get rid of baboons or any wildlife on the Cape Peninsula. More than 530 baboons continue to remain free-ranging on the peninsula, and the entire baboon management plan is geared towards ensuring that they remain in the wild and safe and without major conflict with humans.

Conclusion

Ultimately people may disagree with the decision to relocate the Waterfall and Seaforth troops. However, it is incorrect on the evidence to state that the decision was taken lightly, without public engagement, or because workable alternatives were ignored. The JTT evaluated all options, including the fencing proposal, assessed its feasibility, examined its likely ecological consequences and considered its costs and likelihood of success. They concluded that the alternative proposals would not adequately address the ongoing daily welfare and public safety challenges facing these troops and the community. These same conclusions were reached by independent groups opposed to any containment of wildlife. They too understood after years of engagement that the only viable option for these two splinter troops was a wildlife centre, to avoid both culling and continued trauma of living on the streets of an urban area.

Ultimately the choice was not between freedom and captivity. It was between continuing an unsustainable status quo of chronic conflict and suffering baboons, or implementing a compromise of a long-term intervention aimed at protecting these vulnerable animals, within a broader plan to promote the peninsula’s 530 free-ranging baboons remaining in the wild where they serve an important ecological purpose. DM