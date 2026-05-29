The 31 MPs who will decide President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate were announced on Monday. (Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Unsplash



By Greg Nicolson. The 31 MPs who will decide President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate were announced on Monday. The President could be in for a rocky ride. Read more.

The Limpopo police are on a manhunt following the discovery of an elderly Mossel Bay couple, Dina (73) and Ernst Marais (71), in a river on 22 May 2026. The couple had multiple stab wounds. (Photo: News Update / Facebook)

By Vincent Cruywagen. The manhunt for the killers of a Mossel Bay couple in the Kruger National Park continues as trackers discover tyre tracks leading into Mozambique. The murders happened as SANParks introduced measures to protect tourists in the north of the park. Read more.

The Special Investigating Unit has welcomed the Special Tribunal’s order to freeze upmarket property in Meyersdal Nature Estate, Alberton, Gauteng, linked to businessman Thapelo Samuel Buthelezi. (Photos: SIU)



By Estelle Ellis. Disappearing paperwork and a slew of illegally awarded multimillion-rand Free State contracts are all part of the Special Investigating Unit’s quest to claw back millions from controversial businessman Thapelo Buthelezi – who is nowhere to be found. Read more.

On a dirty pavement outside Durban’s Home Affairs Refugee Reception Centre, a huddle of terrified people is waiting for 30 June, an ominous deadline that anti-illegal immigration groups have set for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa. (Photo: Supplied)

By Greg Arde. Amid growing xenophobic violence in Durban, refugees are terrified as a June 30 deadline looms, exposing the urgent need to address who is fuelling this fear-driven movement. Read more.

A Dis-Chem pharmacy sign in Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / Charles Gallo) | Tweet from Mark Saltzman. (Image: X) | (By Daniella Lee Ming Yesca)



By Neesa Moodley. Pharmacy group Dis-Chem says Mark Saltzman is not a board member, employee or company representative, as the SAHRC launches an investigation into social media posts reportedly linked to him. Read more.

By Michael le Cordeur. The many debates about the proposed new history curriculum indicate that even after 32 years of democracy we are still searching for an appropriate curriculum. Read more.

By Caryn Dolley. In April 2026, Mozambican authorities announced a major crackdown that involved confiscating masses of chemicals used to make drugs. They also announced arrests, including those of two individuals suspected of being Sinaloa Cartel members from Mexico. Mozambique borders South Africa, suggesting that the notorious cartel is on our doorstep.

Nelson Mandela Bay businessman Ignus du Toit with the Tjommie smart geyser management device in Neura’s workshop in Walmer, Gqeberha, on 21 May 2026. (Photo: Kyran Blaauw)



By Kyran Blaauw. The device aims to reduce load during peak electricity times, helping to stabilise South Africa’s national grid while saving municipalities’ power costs. Read more.

Roger Young and Phyllis Midlane at the Kruisrivier Gallery. (Photo: Chris Marais)



By Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit. In the heart of the Swartberg Mountains, Roger Young and Phyllis Midlane blend artistry and nature, creating a harmonious life filled with handmade crafts and culinary delights. Read more.

Fehmz as she appears in her book. No half measures with our Fehmz… she’s full colour all the way. (Images: Donna Lewis)



By Tony Jackman. I wish I were one of Fehmz’ kids, so that I could eat her food every day. Spices are everywhere, and all the spiciest colours of the rainbow fill every page of her fabulous book. Read more.



