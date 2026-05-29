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THE WEEKEND WRAP

Phala Phala impeachment committee revealed, a Kruger Park tragedy and bold local flavours

In this edition of the Weekend Wrap, we unpack the latest political developments, security concerns and corruption investigations making headlines across South Africa, as well as sharing stories of innovation, food and life beyond the city.

Daily Maverick (dailymaverick@dailymaverick.co.za
By Daily Maverick (dailymaverick@dailymaverick.co.za
29 May
Illustrative image | President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | pngtree | flyclipart Illustrative image | President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | pngtree | flyclipart

Here’s who’s serving on the Phala Phala Impeachment Committee

The 31 MPs who will decide President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate were announced on Monday. (Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Unsplash

By Greg Nicolson. The 31 MPs who will decide President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate were announced on Monday. The President could be in for a rocky ride. Read more.

SANParks beefs up security after couple killed in Kruger Park

The Limpopo police are on a manhunt following the discovery of an elderly Mossel Bay couple, Dina (73) and Ernst Marais (71), in a river on 22 May 2026. The couple had multiple stab wounds. (Photo: News Update / Facebook)

By Vincent Cruywagen. The manhunt for the killers of a Mossel Bay couple in the Kruger National Park continues as trackers discover tyre tracks leading into Mozambique. The murders happened as SANParks introduced measures to protect tourists in the north of the park. Read more.

SIU’s quest to take down Thapelo Buthelezi’s ambulance empire

The Special Investigating Unit has welcomed the Special Tribunal’s order to freeze upmarket property in Meyersdal Nature Estate, Alberton, Gauteng, linked to businessman Thapelo Samuel Buthelezi. (Photos: SIU)

By Estelle Ellis. Disappearing paperwork and a slew of illegally awarded multimillion-rand Free State contracts are all part of the Special Investigating Unit’s quest to claw back millions from controversial businessman Thapelo Buthelezi – who is nowhere to be found. Read more.

Xenophobic mobs set June deadline, raising fears of the next July 2021 riots

On a dirty pavement outside Durban’s Home Affairs Refugee Reception Centre, a huddle of terrified people is waiting for 30 June, an ominous deadline that anti-illegal immigration groups have set for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa. (Photo: Supplied)

By Greg Arde. Amid growing xenophobic violence in Durban, refugees are terrified as a June 30 deadline looms, exposing the urgent need to address who is fuelling this fear-driven movement. Read more.

Dis-Chem distances itself from shareholder Mark Saltzman as SAHRC probes racist posts

A Dis-Chem pharmacy sign in Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / Charles Gallo) | Tweet from Mark Saltzman. (Image: X) | (By Daniella Lee Ming Yesca)

By Neesa Moodley. Pharmacy group Dis-Chem says Mark Saltzman is not a board member, employee or company representative, as the SAHRC launches an investigation into social media posts reportedly linked to him. Read more.

Why SA must decolonise the curriculum

By Michael le Cordeur. The many debates about the proposed new history curriculum indicate that even after 32 years of democracy we are still searching for an appropriate curriculum. Read more.

Watch – Mounting evidence suggests rise of Mexican cartel activity in Mzansi

By Caryn Dolley. In April 2026, Mozambican authorities announced a major crackdown that involved confiscating masses of chemicals used to make drugs. They also announced arrests, including those of two individuals suspected of being Sinaloa Cartel members from Mexico. Mozambique borders South Africa, suggesting that the notorious cartel is on our doorstep.

How a NMB smart geyser device could help stabilise national grid

Nelson Mandela Bay businessman Ignus du Toit with the Tjommie smart geyser management device in Neura’s workshop in Walmer, Gqeberha, on 21 May 2026. (Photo: Kyran Blaauw)

By Kyran Blaauw. The device aims to reduce load during peak electricity times, helping to stabilise South Africa’s national grid while saving municipalities’ power costs. Read more.

The couple living and working in majestic mountain solitude

Roger Young and Phyllis Midlane at the Kruisrivier Gallery. (Photo: Chris Marais)

By Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit. In the heart of the Swartberg Mountains, Roger Young and Phyllis Midlane blend artistry and nature, creating a harmonious life filled with handmade crafts and culinary delights. Read more.

Fehmz — all the hues and flavours of the Spice Rainbow

Fehmz as she appears in her book. No half measures with our Fehmz… she’s full colour all the way. (Images: Donna Lewis)

By Tony Jackman. I wish I were one of Fehmz’ kids, so that I could eat her food every day. Spices are everywhere, and all the spiciest colours of the rainbow fill every page of her fabulous book. Read more.

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