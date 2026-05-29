Here’s who’s serving on the Phala Phala Impeachment Committee
By Greg Nicolson. The 31 MPs who will decide President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate were announced on Monday. The President could be in for a rocky ride. Read more.
SANParks beefs up security after couple killed in Kruger Park
By Vincent Cruywagen. The manhunt for the killers of a Mossel Bay couple in the Kruger National Park continues as trackers discover tyre tracks leading into Mozambique. The murders happened as SANParks introduced measures to protect tourists in the north of the park. Read more.
SIU’s quest to take down Thapelo Buthelezi’s ambulance empire
By Estelle Ellis. Disappearing paperwork and a slew of illegally awarded multimillion-rand Free State contracts are all part of the Special Investigating Unit’s quest to claw back millions from controversial businessman Thapelo Buthelezi – who is nowhere to be found. Read more.
Xenophobic mobs set June deadline, raising fears of the next July 2021 riots
By Greg Arde. Amid growing xenophobic violence in Durban, refugees are terrified as a June 30 deadline looms, exposing the urgent need to address who is fuelling this fear-driven movement. Read more.
Dis-Chem distances itself from shareholder Mark Saltzman as SAHRC probes racist posts
By Neesa Moodley. Pharmacy group Dis-Chem says Mark Saltzman is not a board member, employee or company representative, as the SAHRC launches an investigation into social media posts reportedly linked to him. Read more.
Why SA must decolonise the curriculum
By Michael le Cordeur. The many debates about the proposed new history curriculum indicate that even after 32 years of democracy we are still searching for an appropriate curriculum. Read more.
Watch – Mounting evidence suggests rise of Mexican cartel activity in Mzansi
By Caryn Dolley. In April 2026, Mozambican authorities announced a major crackdown that involved confiscating masses of chemicals used to make drugs. They also announced arrests, including those of two individuals suspected of being Sinaloa Cartel members from Mexico. Mozambique borders South Africa, suggesting that the notorious cartel is on our doorstep.
How a NMB smart geyser device could help stabilise national grid
By Kyran Blaauw. The device aims to reduce load during peak electricity times, helping to stabilise South Africa’s national grid while saving municipalities’ power costs. Read more.
The couple living and working in majestic mountain solitude
By Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit. In the heart of the Swartberg Mountains, Roger Young and Phyllis Midlane blend artistry and nature, creating a harmonious life filled with handmade crafts and culinary delights. Read more.
Fehmz — all the hues and flavours of the Spice Rainbow
By Tony Jackman. I wish I were one of Fehmz’ kids, so that I could eat her food every day. Spices are everywhere, and all the spiciest colours of the rainbow fill every page of her fabulous book. Read more.