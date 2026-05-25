SANParks beefs up security after Mossel Bay couple killed in Kruger Park

SANParks has introduced several measures to enhance visitor safety in the north of Kruger National Park, as SAPS investigators continue the manhunt for the murderers of two tourists – the first incident of its kind in the park’s 100-year history.

On Sunday, SANParks said it would deploy additional rangers and monitoring equipment to the Nxanatseni North Region, where the bodies of Dina Marais (73) and Ernst Marais (71) from Mossel Bay were found in the Levubu River.

SANParks said it would strengthen surveillance in the area and enhance early-warning capabilities through technology systems.

The murdered couple were last seen on Wednesday morning, 20 May, at the Pafuri picnic site in the northern area of the park. After they failed to return, a search operation was launched.

On Friday afternoon, tourists reported two bodies floating in the Levubu River near Crooks Corner and alerted authorities.

Crooks Corner in the Kruger National Park. (Photo: Google Maps)

‘Stab wounds’

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the male victim sustained stab wounds to the upper body, while the female victim also suffered severe upper-body injuries, allegedly inflicted with a sharp object,” said Thembi Hadebe, Limpopo’s provincial police commissioner.

The victims’ vehicle, a green Ford Ranger double cab, is missing. Cases of murder and hijacking have been opened.

So far, investigations have revealed that gate security cameras have not picked up the missing car exiting from any of the nine access gates or the two international border posts into Mozambique.

However, park rangers, according to SANParks, did find what they believe are the tyre tracks of the missing vehicle, near the crime scene. The tracks led through the bush over the fence into neighbouring Mozambique. The statement stressed that there was no confirmation that the tracks belonged to the missing vehicle.

On Saturday, members of the SANParks board, executive management and SAPS senior management visited the family of Dina and Ernst Marais to extend their condolences and offer support. During the visit, family members told of how the couple were regular visitors to Kruger and were known to strictly adhere to the park’s rules, and would have never have exited their vehicle where they were not allowed to.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp said over the weekend that he had asked SANParks leadership to ensure continued cooperation with the police investigation.

Crooks Corner in the Kruger National Park. (Photo: Google Maps)

Serious security concerns

Meanwhile, AfriForum called on authorities to treat the investigation as a matter of national importance.

Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum’s chief spokesperson for community safety, said the incident had “sent shockwaves across the country” and raised serious concerns about the safety of visitors to the world-renowned conservation area.

“The safety of all people in South Africa, including tourists and visitors to national heritage sites, is a matter of national importance. AfriForum therefore urges the authorities to utilise all available resources to establish the facts of the case and bring those responsible to justice,” he said.

Last year, two million people visited the Kruger National Park. SANParks has emphasised that South Africa’s largest protected area is safe to visit and that it has effective security protocols in place.

These include a multi-year modernisation programme where SANParks is upgrading and expanding technology infrastructure in the park to support both conservation and visitor safety.

The discovery of Dina and Ernst Marais’s bodies happened on the same day that acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia released fourth-quarter crime statistics for the 2025/2026 financial year, covering the period from 1 January to 31 March 2026.

The release brought some good news. According to the statistics, the national murder rate decreased by 9.5%. During the same quarter last year, 5,727 people were murdered. That figure dropped to 5,181 this year, meaning 546 fewer lives were lost.

Compared with the same quarter in 2024, there were 1,355 fewer murders or a 20.7% decrease.

Cachalia warned that the country’s crime levels remained deeply concerning, despite the decline: “But I must also be clear: the levels of violence and criminality in South Africa remain far too high. A decrease in crime is not the same as achieving safety. The levels of crime are still unacceptably high, with an average of 58 murders per day during this quarter,” he said.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia. (Photo: Suné Payne)



Violent crime over the weekend

Just hours after the minister’s announcement, news of more violent crime broke.

On Friday night, three balaclava-wearing armed robbers reportedly stormed the home of former international relations minister Naledi Pandor and held her and her family at gunpoint.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the suspects ransacked the property and fled with valuables in the family vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information relating to the incidents is requested to contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or use the MySAPSApp anonymously. DM