Here’s who’s serving on the Phala Phala Impeachment Committee

Julius Malema, John Hlophe, Fadiel Adams, Vuyolwethu Zungula and Faith Muthambi – these are just some of the MPs who will serve on Parliament’s Impeachment Committee inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s conduct in the Phala Phala saga.

Earlier in May, the Constitutional Court ordered Parliament to establish the Impeachment Committee to probe the findings of a Section 89 panel, which found Ramaphosa had a case to answer over the theft of at least $580,000 in cash hidden in a sofa at his Phala Phala farm.

The panel didn’t buy the President’s argument that the cash came from the sale of buffalo to a Sudanese businessman and raised questions over how the head of his police security team investigated the theft without opening a case.

Ramaphosa plans to take the Section 89 report on review in court, arguing that it went beyond its mandate and relied on untested information rather than “sufficient evidence”, as required. It’s unclear whether he will try to interdict the Impeachment Committee from beginning its work, or whether the committee might wait while its foundational document is tested in court.

The issue could lead to a showdown when the committee meets. It includes nine ANC MPs, six from the DA, three from MK, two each from ActionSA and the EFF, and one each from the other parties represented in Parliament (Good and the PAC don’t have members on the committee as their sole MPs serve in the Cabinet).

Parliament first needs to amend its rules to guide the impeachment process, with MPs already raising concerns about delays. When it meets, the Impeachment Committee will have to elect a chairperson, which, considering the political dynamics, could be fraught, as Professor Pierre de Vos has pointed out.

If the Impeachment Committee eventually finds against Ramaphosa, two-thirds of the National Assembly must vote to remove him on the grounds of a serious violation of the Constitution or the law, or serious misconduct. Judge John Murphy has explained that “the wrongdoing must attain the level of ‘high crimes and misdemeanours’ ”.

Here is the full list of the 31 MPs on the committee. Expect fireworks. And delays.

DM



