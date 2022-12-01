SPIES R US
Ramaphosa’s Farmgate scandal – a timeline of what we know (and don’t know) so far
President Cyril Ramaphosa is at the centre of an international scandal involving a seemingly unreported theft of a large sum of cash from his Phala Phala game farm in February 2020. Here is a visual timeline of everything we know (and don’t know) about Farmgate so far.
Note: This timeline contains a summary of complex, intricate and often disputed details. Daily Maverick is not able to document everything. Please consult the supporting documents provided for further information.
This is a developing story and this timeline will continue to be updated. It was last updated on 3 November, 2022. DM
Read more in Daily Maverick: “Phala Phala dollars came from animal sales, not money laundering, Ramaphosa tells MPs”
