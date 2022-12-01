South Africa

SPIES R US

Ramaphosa’s Farmgate scandal – a timeline of what we know (and don’t know) so far

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Unsplash
By Victoria O’Regan
01 Dec 2022
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa is at the centre of an international scandal involving a seemingly unreported theft of a large sum of cash from his Phala Phala game farm in February 2020. Here is a visual timeline of everything we know (and don’t know) about Farmgate so far.

Note: This timeline contains a summary of complex, intricate and often disputed details. Daily Maverick is not able to document everything. Please consult the supporting documents provided for further information.

This is a developing story and this timeline will continue to be updated.  It was last updated on 3 November, 2022. DM

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Phala Phala dollars came from animal sales, not money laundering, Ramaphosa tells MPs

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

No Comments, yet

