The Weekend Wrap
Ramaphosa may be called to testify at policing inquiries, Samro’s R62m royalty scandal, and science tests reading vs listening – all in the Weekend Wrap.
Following claims made by Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa may have to appear before the Madlanga Commission, while Parliament’s inquiry into South Africa’s policing also potentially has him in its sights.
By Rebecca Davis
In 2022, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation COO, Mpho Mofikoe, commissioned an investigation into allegations of irregular royalty claims amounting to R62m by four of its board members and 56 other publishers or composers/authors. Upon its completion, Samro immediately buried the report, a copy of which Daily Maverick has finally obtained. This is the first instalment in a series of stories unpacking the report’s findings.
By Diana Neille
The paracetamol-autism debate illustrates a familiar pattern: complex science being reduced to political soundbites. The overwhelming weight of evidence still supports paracetamol as the safest option for pregnant women when used as recommended.
By Dipa Kamdar
With Canal+ in full operational control of DStv, Friday-night movie selection might just get a lot more difficult – and that’s a very good thing for South African viewers.
By Stephen Grootes
Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe’s controversial senior appointment has been rescinded – but young Lesedi Mabiletja still holds a job in the department that she remains unqualified for.
By Rebecca Davis
The Global Sumud Flotilla, more than 50 vessels filled with humanitarian activists from countries including South Africa, has come under attack en route to Gaza.
By Mel Frykberg
On this episode of The Readiness Report, Redi Tlhabi speaks to Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis about the commission of inquiry into the recent claims made by top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, which has been underway since 17 September. From political power to law enforcement accountability, they reflect on the nation’s repeated failures to confront corruption and the long road to meaningful justice.
Coach Rassie Erasmus has marked the end-of-year tour matches against Six Nations champions France and northern rivals Ireland as season-defining, but the next two Tests in Aotearoa may well shape this great team’s legacy.
By Jon Cardinelli
A 3m sawfish, previously thought to be extinct since there had been no recorded sightings of the species in 26 years, was found at the Birha River mouth, about 90km from the East London coast, on Friday, 19 September. The find also has experts in orca predation interested, because it appears something took a big bite out of the fish before it stranded.
By Estelle Ellis
A 3m sawfish, previously thought to be extinct since there had been no recorded sightings of the species in 26 years, was found at the Birha River mouth, about 90km from the East London coast, on Friday, 19 September. The find also has experts in orca predation interested, because it appears something took a big bite out of the fish before it stranded.

By Estelle Ellis
By Estelle Ellis
Eight months ago, the cut in Pepfar funding for HIV programmes led to the closure of three specialised clinics serving key populations in Cape Town. Now, NGOs representing these groups have raised the alarm about a low uptake of individuals affected by the closures at state health facilities.
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
The SA Hockey Association is backing its procedural processes after a misconduct case against men’s national team coach Sihle Ntuli. The coach alleges he was treated unjustly during the disciplinary proceedings that led to his sacking.
By Yanga Sibembe
Listening to podcasts or audiobooks uses different parts of the brain to those that are engaged when you read something. In certain instances, taking in information aurally is more difficult.
By Stephanie N del Tufo
From the arts precinct of Maboneng to a creative hub in the Boland, these two South African coffee shops offer more than just coffee.
By Naomi Campbell
