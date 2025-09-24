Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick Life

PHOTO ESSAY

This Is Home: Young photographers challenge stereotypes, capture community

Over recent months, more than 30 young people from Thokoza and Soweto’s Merafe Hostel have taken part in an intensive series of workshops run by the Of Soul and Joy photography programme. Led by women photographers and supported by programme alumni, the participants used the camera as a tool to explore questions of identity, belonging, and self-expression. The result is a body of work that defies stereotype, offering vivid and deeply personal portraits of what “home” and community mean today.
We grow up here. (Photo: Mbalentle Mqatu)
Of Soul and Joy
By Of Soul and Joy
24 Sep 2025
Facebook
0

(Photo: Amogelang Bodibe)
This is where I dream. (Photo: Amogelang Bodibe)
(Photo: Basetsana Diretse)
Swazi Shabalala. (Photo: Basetsana Diretse)
(Photo: Basetsana Diretse)
The street is our barbershop, and the shadow is our mirror. (Photo: Basetsana Diretse)
(Photo: Bothlale Monnakgotla)
This is home! (Photo: Bothlale Monnakgotla)
(Photo: Buhle Dlamini)
Khethelo Sibanyoni, "Church is my home too". (Photo: Buhle Dlamini)
(Photo: Buhle Dlamini)
I carry my faith in my hand. (Photo: Buhle Dlamini)
(Photo: Lethiwe Ntuli)
Our stories are copied here. (Photo: Lethiwe Ntuli)
(Photo: Mbalentle Mqatu)
Sisi has her world in her hands. (Photo: Mbalentle Mqatu)
(Photo: Noluvo Shangase)
Sometimes the daily routine is home. (Photo: Noluvo Shangase)
(Photo: Noluvo Shangase)
Group Exercise. (Photo: Noluvo Shangase)
(Photo: Nolwazi Hadebe)
This is me, Sivuyile Msibi - simple, bright and unbothered! (Photo: Nolwazi Hadebe)
BM jamie Impact Hub
Small business keeps things going. (Photo: Nontobeko Mkhonza)
(Photo: Phethelo Mjoli)
The walls see everything. (Photo: Phethelo Mjoli)
(Photo: Sisanda Mbatha)
The men used to leave the hostels. (Photo: Sisanda Mbatha)
(Photo: Sivuyile Msibi)
This room is still feeding us. (Photo: Sivuyile Msibi).DM

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...