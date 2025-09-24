PHOTO ESSAY
This Is Home: Young photographers challenge stereotypes, capture community
Over recent months, more than 30 young people from Thokoza and Soweto’s Merafe Hostel have taken part in an intensive series of workshops run by the Of Soul and Joy photography programme. Led by women photographers and supported by programme alumni, the participants used the camera as a tool to explore questions of identity, belonging, and self-expression. The result is a body of work that defies stereotype, offering vivid and deeply personal portraits of what “home” and community mean today.
We grow up here. (Photo: Mbalentle Mqatu)