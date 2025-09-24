This Is Home: Young photographers challenge stereotypes, capture community

This is where I dream. (Photo: Amogelang Bodibe) Swazi Shabalala. (Photo: Basetsana Diretse) The street is our barbershop, and the shadow is our mirror. (Photo: Basetsana Diretse) This is home! (Photo: Bothlale Monnakgotla) Khethelo Sibanyoni, "Church is my home too". (Photo: Buhle Dlamini) I carry my faith in my hand. (Photo: Buhle Dlamini) Our stories are copied here. (Photo: Lethiwe Ntuli) Sisi has her world in her hands. (Photo: Mbalentle Mqatu) Sometimes the daily routine is home. (Photo: Noluvo Shangase) Group Exercise. (Photo: Noluvo Shangase) This is me, Sivuyile Msibi - simple, bright and unbothered! (Photo: Nolwazi Hadebe) Small business keeps things going. (Photo: Nontobeko Mkhonza) The walls see everything. (Photo: Phethelo Mjoli) The men used to leave the hostels. (Photo: Sisanda Mbatha) This room is still feeding us. (Photo: Sivuyile Msibi).DM