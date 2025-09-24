Humanitarian flotilla under attack, en route to break Gaza siege

Dive Deeper

More than 50 vessels sailing as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, filled with in excess of 500 activists from 44 countries aboard, have come under attack en route to Gaza, to break the crippling Israeli siege on the coastal territory. South Africa is one of the affected countries. The flotilla came under attack near Greece after Israelis warned the humanitarian activists that the flotilla would be intercepted. Overnight, explosions and unidentified drones were reported around some of the boats as communications were jammed. These developments followed days of drones hovering in the air above the flotilla and two drone attacks on a couple of boats two weeks ago as they docked in the port of Tunis, causing slight boat damage with style="font-weight: 400;">video footage showing the remains of projectiles landing on the boats after fiery explosions were recorded descending. They also followed a warning from the Israeli Defense Forces that the flotilla would be intercepted if it continued. In 2010 a previous flotilla, the Mavi Marmara, was intercepted and attacked by Israeli special forces, resulting in the death of 10 activists. The Israelis claimed they felt threatened but participants said excessive force was used. Illustrative image: The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Barcelona towards Gaza on 31 August. (Photo: Albert Llop / NurPhoto via AFP) | The 10 South Africans aboard the flotilla (from left):⁠ Fatima Hendricks. | ⁠Nurain Saloojee. | ⁠Jared Sacks. | ⁠Reaaz Moola. | Mandla Mandela. | ⁠Zaheera Soomar. | Elham Hatfield. | Fazel Behra. | Zukiswa Wanner. | Irshaad Chotia. (Photos: Supplied) South Africans ‘won’t be intimidated’ South Africans aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla have warned that they will not be intimidated, with Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, who is part of a delegation of several South Africans, issuing his own video statement. “Let me be clear, this is a non-violent mission. We carry no weapons but only food, water, medicine and hope for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. An attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla will be a violation of international law, maritime law and basic human rights,” he said. “Israel is not acting in self-defence, it is acting as a threat not only to Palestinians but to the entire region and the global community from Gaza to Lebanon to Yemen and beyond,” Mandela added. Another South African participant, Dr Fatima Hendricks, said she was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who penned from his cell in his prison letters: “Honour belongs to those who never forsake the truth even when things seem dark and grim, who are never discouraged by insults, humiliation and defeat.” The foreign ministers of 16 countries including South Africa, whose nationals are on board, also issued a statement requesting restraint, and warning of consequences if the boats were attacked in international waters. The Global Sumud flotilla – a coalition of everyday people including organisers, humanitarians, doctors, artists, clergy, lawyers and seafarers – set sail from Spain several weeks ago in an attempt to create a humanitarian corridor to Gaza to deliver desperately needed supplies. Read more: France, Canada and the UK recognise a Palestinian state – why it matters Israel’s blockade of Gaza has led to famine and charges of genocide as the humanitarian catastrophe on the ground escalates, despite calls from human rights organisations, the UN and global capitals

style="font-weight: 400;">condemning Israel’s actions.

Jared Sacks from South African Jews for a Free Palestine, who flew to Tunis to join the flotilla, said participants were willing to sacrifice themselves for a larger cause.

“Everybody knows the risks involved in participating. We know the Israeli army is brutal and that extends to beyond the Palestinians,” Sacks told Daily Maverick.

Raeez Moola said that when the goal and the cause were kept in mind, there were very few barriers he and others were not willing to traverse. Furthermore, they were willing to go to any lengths.

“We are all aware of the risks, but our humanity supersedes our fear. Our primary mission is to form a humanitarian corridor to Gaza to ensure the food and medication get to Gaza,” said Zukisa Wanner.

All the activists underwent compulsory training, Sacks explained, to avoid violent confrontations and interceptions.

“Everybody has been trained accordingly, including no violent statements, extending empty hands in front of us, told not to throw anything overboard, not to shoot anything into the air such as flares, and not to respond to any beatings or questions, to prevent giving the Israelis any excuse to be violent,” said Sacks.

Not smooth sailing

In addition to drone attacks and threats of violent interception, the flotilla’s mission has not all been smooth sailing.

It faced several setbacks during the last few weeks, including severe weather and some boats malfunctioning, forcing some volunteers to return home early, including Sacks, due to a lack of seats.

Flotilla organiser, Capetonian Basheerah Soomar, said arranging a coalition of different groups amid time constraints had put pressure on the organisers to get things done quickly in only a few months. “But we couldn’t wait any longer with the situation in Gaza deteriorating so rapidly,” Soomar said.

She said she wasn’t personally afraid but that her family was worried about her and the possible dangers ahead.

Soomar also dismissed an Israeli smear campaign against her and other organisers, accusing them of serving Hamas. “We have made it clear we are not affiliated to any political entity and are completely non-violent and peaceful.”

The South African participants said that even if they were intercepted, their mission wouldn’t have been a failure.

“There are no failures, only justice delayed. Wave of flotilla after flotilla, the blockade will end eventually,” said Dr Hendricks.

“I also don’t think it will be easy for the Israelis to intercept over 50 vessels with more than 500 people on board and some of the vessels may get through,” Soomar added.

Flotilla ‘terrorists’

As for Israel’s threats to treat all participants as “terrorists” after interception, Soomar said organisers had deliberately excluded Palestinians or Egyptians in the flotilla out of fear for how they might be treated.

In a related development, former enemies Egypt and Turkey’s recent rapprochement has included a joint maritime exercise, which is currently taking place in the eastern Mediterranean over several days, in the area through which the flotilla is passing.

“I don’t see this as a coincidence and believe it’s related to the many Turks on the flotilla and protection for us in general,” said Soomar.

The South Africans believe their mission will be impactful on the global situation, with more countries now recognising a Palestinian state, and unprecedented international solidarity for Palestinian rights continuing to grow.

Wanner said all those involved in complicity with war crimes in Gaza, not just foot soldiers, needed to be held accountable, including South Africans who served in the Israeli forces, and politicians and media members who took part in paid propaganda junkets to Israel.

They said more action needs to be taken by the international community beyond platitudes to ensure justice for Palestinians.

“We are tired of words. It’s time for action now,” said Moola. DM