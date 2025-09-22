Daily Maverick
France, Canada and the UK recognise a Palestinian state – why it matters

Here’s what the wider recognition of Palestine means and why it’s significant.
Tori-Palestinerecognition-explainer(Option2) Illustrative image | A Palestinian flag surrounded by the rubble of destroyed buildings following an Israeli military operation in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Mohammed Saber) | British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Photo: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool / Getty Images) | Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney. (Photo: Manuel Velasquez / Getty Images) | Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (Photo: Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images) | Emmanuel Macron, France's president. (Photo: Nathan Laine / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Victoria O’Regan
22 Sep 2025
15

Australia, Canada, Portugal and the UK recognised Palestinian statehood on Sunday, 21 September, in frustration over the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive. 

The coordinated announcements from the four Western nations comes amid mounting global outrage over Israel’s 23-month campaign in the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians and devastated much of the region. Last week, a United Nations (UN) Independent Commission of Inquiry found that Israel has committed, and is continuing to commit, genocide in Gaza, adding to an increasing number of international bodies and rights groups which have made the same determination. 

The announcements from the UK, Portugal, Canada and Australia were made ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York, and before a high-level conference, hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, on the two-state solution on Monday afternoon.

During the high-level meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron followed suit in recognising the state of Palestine, saying it was the only solution for peace.  

“A solution exists to break the cycle of war and destruction” between Israel and the Palestinian people, Macron told delegates. “It is the recognition of the other – of their legitimacy, their humanity and their dignity.” 

Congratulating Macron on the decision, President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the “demonstrable groundswell of support for the establishment of the much-awaited state of Palestine”.

“The only solution to this conflict is a two-state solution … We call on all states to recognise Palestine and to act in solidarity with its people,” he said.  

In an interview with Daily Maverick in New York on Sunday, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola described the move by several states to recognise Palestine as a “turning point for the entire world”.

The recognition of Palestine by many UN member states, Lamola said, “must force the state of Israel to stop the current genocidal activities, to cease the military operations, and allow humanitarian access [into the Gaza Strip], and go back to the negotiating table that must lead to the two-state solution.”

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola. (Photo: EPA / Andre Coelho)
Reuters reported that Israel’s government condemned the announcements by several of its allies on Sunday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it a “huge reward” to Hamas’ terrorism for its October 2023 attack on Israel. 

Here’s what the wider recognition of Palestine means and why it’s significant. 

What does it mean to recognise Palestinian statehood?

According to the Southern Africa Litigation Centre’s Dr Atilla Kisla, the act of recognition means that the recognising state accepts Palestine as a sovereign nation, with the same legal standing and the same rights as any other nation.  

“The recognition of Palestine as a state not only has relevance for Palestine, but also impacts the recognising state. In bilateral dealings, the recognising state(s) can no longer treat Palestine as an entity that lacks legal personality as a subject of international law. In practice, such states must treat Palestine as a full participant in their respective bilateral relations. 

“Such States must further stop knowingly supporting violations of Palestine’s rights, its sovereignty and equality,” said Kisla. 

Daniel Forti, UN analyst at the International Crisis Group, told Daily Maverick: “Countries that recognise Palestinian statehood are establishing formal bilateral relations with Palestine, which would allow them to exchange diplomatic representation and begin discussions on strengthening economic, sociocultural or political ties.” 

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/25256867/

What is the significance of recognising a Palestinian state?

Most UN member states – 147 out of 193 – have already recognised a Palestinian state. The UK, Australia, Canada and Portugal join this group. 

“Nearly three-quarters of the UN membership recognised Palestinian statehood before 2025, so it is these Western countries who are now catching up with much of the rest of the world,” said Forti. 

Max Rodenbeck, the International Crisis Group’s project director for Israel-Palestine, told Daily Maverick that there’s a significance to which states have recently recognised Palestine. 

“What we have now is the addition of a couple of Western countries that are American allies – significantly – two of which [France and the UK] are members of the UN Security Council, which is also significant, and two of which [France and the UK] were colonial powers in the region, which is also significant,” he said. 

Rodenbeck said the UK’s decision carried particular weight given its role in Israel’s establishment as a Jewish state in Palestine in the aftermath of World War 2. 

“It has more of a symbolic significance than anything else, but the symbolic significance is important,” added Rodenbeck. 

“Another aspect of the significance is that all the previous attempts at peace between Israel and Palestinians under the auspices of the United States, mostly, but also other countries, have put Palestinian statehood at the very end of things – as if Palestinians have to behave in a particular way or do a particular thing in order to reach this statehood goal. But, by declaring Palestinian statehood upfront, it’s a kind of recognition that Palestinians have a right to statehood – it’s not something that they need to earn.

“And that is a profound and important statement, even if it doesn’t have immediate legal implications or immediate practical implications on the ground,” he continued. 

Forti added that recognition of Palestine “without accompanying steps to pressure Israel back to the negotiating table runs the risk that these countries are investing considerable diplomatic capital just to support a largely symbolic move”. 

Palestine currently has observer status at the UN, and UN secretary-general António Guterres last week said the fact that a larger number of states have recognised Palestine “strengthens that position”. 

“But, obviously, it is one thing to recognise the state of Palestine. The other thing is the state of Palestine being able to fully exercise the rights of its sovereignty, and I know that we are very far from that situation at the present moment,” he added. 

Will recognition of Palestinian statehood have any immediate impacts on the realities on the ground in Gaza? 

Forti told Daily Maverick that, in the short term, there is a risk that the Israeli government could use these countries’ decisions to recognise Palestine “as a pretext to escalate their assault on Gaza even further”. 

In response to the countries’ announcements on Sunday, several far-right Israeli officials in Netanyahu’s government have called for the full annexation of the West Bank, including Ramallah and Nablus, reported the Financial Times. DM

Victoria O’Regan is a 2025 Dag Hammarskjöld Journalism Fellow whose reporting on the 80th UN General Assembly and its activities in New York has been sponsored by the Dag Hammarskjöld Fund for Journalists.

Comments

v l Sep 23, 2025, 07:17 AM

As many Palestinians have already said, it would be far more useful to have countries recognise apartheid in Israel. Then something might actually change.

Rod MacLeod Sep 23, 2025, 11:42 AM

Maybe they need to understand that all Israeli citizens [Arabs and Jews] enjoy equal rights, unlike the women of Palestine and unlike non-Islamic religions in the rest of the Middle East. You want to talk about apartheid, talk about that - in an informed manner.

D'Esprit Dan Sep 23, 2025, 01:57 PM

Yip, and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank get equally treated by the Israelis too - beaten, bombed, murdered, chased off their land. Israel has fundamentally lost any moral high ground it once had. Netanyahu doesn't even pretend anymore. A colleague who was an SA diplomat in the 80s went to Israel on a business trip 10 or 12 years ago and vowed never again - closest thing he'd seen to Bantustans the way Israel had carved up the region.

Sep 23, 2025, 09:03 AM

Are Britain and France still supplying weapons to Israel? If they are then this is pretty hollow isn't it? In an ideal world the final decision should in fact be one state with a recognition of the apartheid and genocidal policies acknowledged and dealt with in a Truth and Reconciliation process. Then a government of national unity before free and fair elections are held across the territory. That's a sideline view of course!!

Rod MacLeod Sep 23, 2025, 11:48 AM

In the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, the British armed forces were responsible for the training and planning of the Jordanian armed forces attack on Israel and actively supported and supplied the Egyptian armed forces in their attack on Israel. Churchill himself was once quoted as saying maybe Hitler had the solution to the Jewish problem. Britain has a long history of anti-semitism, as do the fickle French. Both supply military equipment to Israel, Saudi Arabia and Yemen amongst others.

John P Sep 24, 2025, 10:08 AM

I can find no reference to Churchill making any such statement. Accusing Britain and France of anti-semitism is straight out of the Israel playbook, when in the wrong accuse your accusers of anti-semitism. It just doesn't work anymore.

mpadams Sep 23, 2025, 09:28 AM

Perhaps Australia, Canada, Portugal and the UK might get of Hamas themselves.

John P Sep 23, 2025, 11:15 AM

Perhaps a sovereign Palestinian nation out of the control of Israel will no longer have a need for Hamas?

Rod MacLeod Sep 23, 2025, 11:52 AM

Look what happened in 2005/6 when Israel withdrew from Gaza and forced its own settlers out of the area - not only did Gaza not need Hamas, 62% of them voted FOR Hamas in the only election between then and now! Hamas set about killing every Fatah supporter they could lay their hands on.

Confucious Says Sep 23, 2025, 10:03 AM

Oh the irony.... sovereign state, international law, anc blah blah, but it's ok for Russia to invade the Ukraine because we are paid to say that.

John P Sep 23, 2025, 11:36 AM

Nobody other than Russia has said it's OK so I don't see your point.

Rod MacLeod Sep 23, 2025, 01:44 PM

South Africa has avoided criticising Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and instead argued for solidarity amongst BRICS nations, as it has avoided criticism of the current attack on Ukraine. In my book, that's us saying it's OK.

Rod MacLeod Sep 23, 2025, 01:55 PM

While I'm here, you should know on 29/11/47 the UN General Assembly voted 33 to 13 in favour of the Palestine Partition Plan. Arab delegates declared immediately they wouldn't be bound by the decision, and walked out. Jewish leaders said they would work towards a peaceful coexistence with the region. Haj Amin al-Husseini, the Islamic Nazi collaborator, said in '48 that the Arabs did not intend merely to prevent partition but "would fight until the Zionists were annihilated."

John P Sep 24, 2025, 01:20 PM

Funny that, almost 80 years ago the western nations create a Jewish state in the middle Islamic Arab territory and the Arabs get grumpy and walk out. I wonder what the response of Israel would be today if the UN cancelled that decision and told Israel they no longer existed, yup, I think they might get a bit grumpy.

Johan Buys Sep 23, 2025, 06:50 PM

At this rate, the nations that don’t recognize Palestine nationhood will read like a who’s who of the world’s most fascist governments. I have many local Jewish friends and some with strong Israel ties (the obligatory coffee table books on display) but I don’t think ANY of them would even try to defend what Israel is doing. Don’t take anti Israel as pro Hamas. I would willingly sniper Hamas terrorists. Just not Palestinian civilians as well.