Social Development quietly removes inexperienced 22-year-old Chief of Staff

Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe’s controversial senior appointment has been rescinded – but young Lesedi Mabiletja still holds a job in the department that she remains unqualified for.
becs-chief(Main) Illustrative image | Minister of Social Development Sisisi Nokuzola Tolashe. (Phot by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti) |Recently removed Chief of Staff, Lesedi Mabiletja. (Photo: Supplied)
Rebecca Davis
By Rebecca Davis
24 Sep 2025
Following Daily Maverick’s reporting earlier this month on the questionable credentials of Sisisi Tolashe’s new Chief of Staff, Lesedi Mabiletja, she has been quietly replaced in her position.

A memo sent to Department of Social Development (DSD) staff on 23 September, seen by Daily Maverick, also announces the replacement of the department spokesperson, after just three weeks in the job.

The moves suggest a ministry, arguably one of the most important in the country, in something close to internal chaos.

Daily Maverick can also reveal that the department was previously warned by HR that Mabiletja did not even meet the requirements to be appointed as the minister’s secretary, let alone chief of staff.

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe and Deputy Minister Ganief Hendricks deliver a press briefing, 27 November 2024, following a portfolio committee meeting addressing the allegations of vulnerabilities in SASSA's IT system. (Photo: Nicola Amon)
No reason given for removal

Daily Maverick reported two weeks ago that Minister Tolashe had chosen to appoint Mabiletja, a 22-year-old with virtually nothing in the way of professional experience, to a senior leadership post with an annual salary of around R1,4-million. 

It appears that Mabiletja is the niece of Tolashe’s favoured special advisor, Ngwako Kgatla, who is yet to face disciplinary charges relating to a previous episode, where he was allegedly receiving two government salaries simultaneously without disclosing.

The memo sent to DSD staff, signed off by internal communication, did not give any reason for Mabiletja’s removal.

It stated: “The appointment of Ms Lesedi Mabiletja as Chief of Staff has been rescinded. Mr Abram Phahlamohlaka has been appointed as Chief of Staff in the interim.” 

Phahlamohlaka is a government veteran who has also previously worked as a spokesperson for the Presidency.

The same memo also announced the removal of Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane as department spokesperson. Xulu-Lentsoane had been serving in the role for only three weeks, following the suspension of previous spokesperson Lumka Oliphant.

Social Development Department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant. (Photo: Gallo Images / Rapport / Conrad Bornman)
The DSD has claimed that Oliphant is suspended under accusations of mismanagement, but it seems probable that the real reason is that she is suspected of leaking information to the Sunday Times, revealing an alleged spending spree by top Social Development officials on a trip to New York in March.

The memo also gave no reason for the removal of Xulu-Lentsoane, stating: “The appointment of Ms Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane has been rescinded and she has been replaced by Ms Sandy Godlwana, effective 1 October 2025.”

Godlwana previously worked at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the communication and marketing division.

The appointment of Kgomotso Sefularo from Sassa as Acting Chief Director: International Relations and Executive Support within the office of the director-general was also announced – in what insiders say is a growing drive on the minister’s part to elevate favoured Sassa officials.

Asked for comment by Daily Maverick, Xulu-Lentsoane responded: “I am no longer Head of Communications but we will address all the media enquiries in due course.”

Mabiletja still holds a job she shouldn’t have

Illustrative image | Lesedi Mabiletja, pictured, is allegedly the niece of Social Development Minister Nokuzola Tolashe's special adviser Ngwako Kgatla (right). (Photos: Supplied)
Although the memo made no mention of this, Daily Maverick understands that Mabiletja remains in the employ of the DSD, having been returned to the position she previously held as Tolashe’s private secretary.

This despite the fact that a document in Daily Maverick’s possession proves that the department’s top officials were warned as early as August 2024 that Mabiletja did not meet the minimum requirements for appointment as “Private and Appointment Secretary in the Office of the Minister”.

The document, dated 3 September 2024 and addressed to DSD Acting Director General (DG) Peter Netshipale and Tolashe’s former Chief of Staff Zanele Simmons, is signed off by an unnamed Chief Director: Human Capital Management.

It states that after reviewing Mabiletja’s CV:

“It was determined that Ms Mabiletja holds a National Diploma (NQF level 6), whilst the prescribed educational entry requirement for the position as per the job description for the post is a qualification at NQF level 7 plus five years’ experience at middle/senior management level. She therefore did not meet the appointment requirement in terms of qualifications.”

The HR document proceeds to remind the department that the DSD’s top officials, including deputy minister Ganief Hendricks, were present at a meeting on 1 August 2024, in which they were explicitly told that Mabiletja did not meet the requirements for the post.

Yet acting DG Netshipale proceeded to approve Mabiletja’s appointment regardless.

The HR document warns that this “non-compliance to the regulatory prescripts” – in other words, irregular appointment – risks a negative audit finding.

“There is potential reputational damage to the Department and Minister,” it further warns.

“In view of the above, it is proposed that [Netshipale] and the Office of the Minister have a discussion and advise the Chief Directorate: Human Capital Management on the way forward.”

Whether this discussion took place is unclear. But what is established is that the department would proceed to reward Mabiletja with a significant promotion to the post of Chief of Staff just months later. DM

Comments

Sep 25, 2025, 08:06 AM

Perfect examples of Cyril Ramaphosa's relentless retention of hopelessly ill equipped members in his cabinet. If they aren't actively channeling illegal or , unearned proceeds in their direction, they are proven cadre and ANC buddy deployments who are unqualified for their positions and are simply a drain on the hard pressed tax payer's of this country. Time for change.

Karl Sittlinger Sep 25, 2025, 08:13 AM

Is it almost every day now the ANC is caught either cadre deploying or stealing money?

Una West Sep 25, 2025, 08:22 AM

Is there no end to this patronage and the money to finance it?

Una West Sep 25, 2025, 08:24 AM

Have they "quietly removed" her salary?

Rod MacLeod Sep 25, 2025, 09:08 AM

Nope. One should try and avoid headline scanning - if you read further, Rebecca Davis has dealt with this point. Mabiletja remains in DSD employment as "minister" Tolashe’s private secretary.

Sep 25, 2025, 03:47 PM

Nope. She's been reinstated in her previous position, where HR warned over a year ago that she's grossly underqualified.

malherbec5 Sep 27, 2025, 08:29 AM

One should also avoid sarcasm. Logic dictates that 'removed' should've read 'lowered the her new/old pay grade'.

Michele Rivarola Sep 25, 2025, 08:44 AM

Caught with the hands in the till. I wonder whose favour is being paid back by keeping an unqualified person in her job. The amount and extent of corruption is sickening

Cobble Dickery Sep 25, 2025, 11:45 AM

Corruption, theft, sloth, incompetence, patronage all inherent and deeply ingrained the ANC DNA. No hope in hell of them ever being part of the solution. We need a R-multimillion contract for Orange overalls (each at the price of a Builder's overall with a volume discount) . When this happens we will hopefully see the overall (excuse the weak pun) public service IQ rise from single digits.

Robin Landman OBE Sep 25, 2025, 11:45 AM

The ANC really appears to be corrupt to its core........

chrisf.vz Sep 26, 2025, 07:10 AM

"Appears"?

Penny Philip Sep 25, 2025, 12:23 PM

The absolute arrogance &amp; belief that they are above the law never ceases to amaze.

Barrie Bramley Sep 25, 2025, 06:47 PM

How does this continue to happen? How do senior people continue to think they will not be discovered? How are there so few controls? How, how, how I keep wondering?

User Sep 26, 2025, 10:07 AM

My thoughts exactly - I keep wondering where are the auditors, the checks, the due diligence........are they all part of the problem as well? In the corporate world you can't even go out for a meal without the expense being scrutinized by internal auditors. However, if you view the Cancer as a criminal cabal intent on stealing public funds, then it all makes sense I suppose.......

Mahlasela Ncele Sep 25, 2025, 08:20 PM

I wonder what Ramaphosa is all about. Why would he appoint Tolashe in the first place as a minister. This is a circus. And we want a permanent seat at the UN SC behaving like this? A DG can only behave like this if she thinks less of a minister. Why on earth would a DG rejects an HR warning that this young person does not meet the requirements? And where is the union as I believe it does observe in interviews?

gfogell Sep 26, 2025, 10:34 AM

But Uncle Cyril is "shocked" by this, I'm sure. Will he want a Commission of Inquiry into this as well?

Johan Herholdt Sep 27, 2025, 12:13 PM

Probably.

D'Esprit Dan Sep 27, 2025, 07:34 AM

In a functional system, these appointments and suspensions simply wouldn't be possible. In an accountable system, the Minister would resign or be fired. Our systems are neither functional nor accountable. Disgusting. Typical of Ramaphosa. Dysfunctional lack of accountability will be his legacy, not his delusion of grand statesman.