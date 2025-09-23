National team coach Sihle Ntuli takes fight to SA Hockey over misconduct verdict

The South African Hockey Association’s (Saha’s) financial struggles have been well documented over the years, with the federation usually battling to cover the costs that come with running the sport.

These financial issues may soon be compounded by the threat of legal action by former national team men’s coach Sihle Ntuli following his dismissal.

Ntuli is challenging the recommendation of a disciplinary process initiated by Saha in May 2025, which ruled that his contract should be terminated. This after the coach was suspended and then found guilty of misconduct during the disciplinary tribunal.

Guilty as charged?

Ntuli is alleged to have been involved in “hazing”, where junior players were subjected to what Saha says was a degrading initiation ritual.

The other main charge pertains to what Saha alleges was inappropriate socialising with players in settings where alcohol was consumed. All this is said to have taken place as far back as 2021.

While he was found guilty on the two aforementioned charges during the disciplinary process, another charge of him partaking in cocaine usage with “at least one player” did not hold due to lack of evidence.

The coach contends that the whole process was “unfair, unjust and procedurally flawed”. Nevertheless, the final recommendation was that Saha terminate Ntuli’s contract. He is not taking this lying down.

Alleged witch hunt

“I feel that Saha has taken sides with a certain player who has been mobilising against my appointment as head coach of the national team due to his own personal ambitions. I intend to prove this in due course,” said Ntuli.

“I am one of the most qualified hockey coaches in South Africa, with over 18 years of experience in coaching. I have built an excellent track record through coaching at several leading institutions in the country. My integrity and professionalism are well respected,” Ntuli stated.

Sihle Ntuli. (Photo: X)

Prior to his short-lived stint as national team head coach, Ntuli served as an assistant in the national team. Before that he was the leader of the U21 team.

“There is absolutely no truth to the allegations levelled against me. In my 18 years of coaching not once have I ever faced allegations of misconduct — until now,” said Ntuli. “The narrative is that, at the time, the complainant was afraid to come forward fearing that it would affect his chances of selection, yet the complainant seems to have lost that fear once I was promoted to the top position. The obvious goal was to have me removed from my position at all costs.”

Comment

Daily Maverick reached out to SA Hockey’s newly appointed chief executive, Phikolomzii Mbuqe, for comment on Wednesday, 17 September 2025.

After initially stating that he would revert to this publication at a time he would communicate for a telephonic interview, he responded on the following day to say that he was not being evasive.

Mbuqe said that the matter took place before his appointment — which was announced at the beginning September 2025. As such, he was not too clued up on the details of the case.

The CEO advised that SA Hockey was busy with a statement in response to Ntuli, but also suggested that Daily Maverick send questions for answering.

This publication sent questions relating specifically to the allegations made by Ntuli in his fiery statement. These revolved around his allegations of a witch hunt by an unnamed player in the national team, as well as the objectivity of the process.

We also posed the question of the financial burden of a legal battle with the coach for a federation that already struggles financially. National teams have in the past found themselves in awkward positions where they are either forced to crowdfund or pull out of international tournaments.

Vague response

In response to our questions Mbuqe shared an SA Hockey communiqué that focused more on Ntuli using an “old SA Hockey letterhead” in his statement, rather than addressing the seven questions sent to the federation.

“South African Hockey is aware of a statement issued by the former men’s national head coach. We note with concern that this was circulated on an old SA Hockey letterhead. At the outset, we must make it clear that this communication was not authorised by SA Hockey and should not be regarded as an official release of the association,” Saha said.

“South African Hockey confirms that the matter in question was addressed through our independent safeguarding process. We are satisfied that due process was followed in line with our safeguarding policy and code of ethics. We respect and accept the findings and recommendations of the independent panel,” the federation said.

“South African Hockey remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful and ethical environment for all involved in our sport.”

The coach says he plans to challenge the findings of the disciplinary tribunal by lodging a dispute with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), as well as proceeding to sue for defamation where necessary. DM