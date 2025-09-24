Daily Maverick
Paracetamol, pregnancy and autism — what the science really shows

The paracetamol-autism debate illustrates a familiar pattern: complex science being reduced to political soundbites. The overwhelming weight of evidence still supports paracetamol as the safest option for pregnant women when used as recommended.
Trump-Tylenol-autism-MAIN_NEW Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr (left) looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, in Washington, DC, on 22 September 2025. Trump announced new recommendations on autism. (Photo: EPA / Francis Chung)
By Dipa Kamdar
24 Sep 2025
US President Donald Trump has claimed that paracetamol (acetaminophen or Tylenol) use in pregnancy is linked to autism in children, urging pregnant women to avoid the painkiller.

This announcement has sparked alarm, confusion and a flurry of responses from health experts worldwide. Trump’s comments come in a long line of unsubstantiated claims about the causes of autism, with paracetamol now the latest target.

To understand these claims, we need to examine what autism actually is and why diagnoses have increased. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or autism is a complex neurodevelopmental condition affecting social interaction, communication and behaviour. It is not a disease, but a lifelong difference in how people experience and interact with the world. 

While diagnoses of autism have increased in recent decades, this is largely due to better awareness, broader diagnostic criteria and improved access to assessments. Many people, especially women and those with less typical presentations, were previously missed or misdiagnosed.

Trump’s recent statements have cited mounting evidence linking paracetamol in pregnancy to autism and suggested the Amish and Cuban communities have virtually no autism because they don’t use the drug. However, there are documented cases of autism in both the Amish community and Cuba.

Both communities also use paracetamol, but it’s not used as widely as in the US or UK, say, which might suggest a link between the drug’s use and autism (high use, high autism prevalence; low use, low autism prevalence). However, attributing low rates to paracetamol use ignores the complexities of diagnosis, reporting, healthcare access and cultural or religious stigma in different populations.

Tylenol is the American branded version of paracetamol. (Photo: James Are / Shutterstock.com)<br>
Tylenol is the American-branded version of paracetamol. (Photo: James Are / Shutterstock.com)

A more nuanced picture

The scientific evidence presents a more nuanced picture than the White House statements. A 2025 review, funded by the National Institutes of Health in the US, analysed 46 studies. Twenty-seven of these found a link between paracetamol use during pregnancy and increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children. The review does strengthen the evidence for a potential connection, but importantly, it does not prove that paracetamol causes autism. Other factors – like why women took paracetamol in the first place (infection or fever) – could explain the results.

More reassuring is the largest and most rigorous study to date – a Swedish nationwide analysis of more than 2.4 million children. It found no evidence of increased risk of autism in children whose mothers used paracetamol during pregnancy, once family and genetic factors were accounted for.

The study provides strong reassurance that paracetamol, when used as recommended, is an unlikely cause of autism. Another 2025 review similarly showed that taking paracetamol during pregnancy is unlikely to significantly increase the risk of autism in children.

Autism does not have a single, simple cause. It develops through a complex interaction of genetic and environmental factors. While genetics play an important role, no single gene or mutation explains autism on its own. Environmental factors – such as an infection during pregnancy, certain medications, microplastics, advanced parental age or complications around birth – may also increase risk. However, in most cases, autism cannot be traced back to any one factor alone.

The clinical reality is that paracetamol remains the first-choice painkiller for pregnant women for good reason. Untreated pain and fever in pregnancy can themselves pose serious risks to both mother and baby – increasing the risk of birth defects like spina bifida, cleft lip or palate and heart problems. 

Other common painkillers, such as ibuprofen and aspirin, are not recommended in pregnancy unless under medical supervision, as they carry risks to the baby, including issues with blood circulation, lungs and kidney development.

The UK’s medicines regulator has reaffirmed that paracetamol is safe to use in pregnancy when taken as directed. There is no evidence that it definitively causes autism, and pregnant women should not avoid necessary treatment for pain or fever. Experts agree there’s no need to change existing advice – paracetamol remains safe to use for pain or fever in pregnancy when taken as recommended.

For pregnant women experiencing pain, the NHS continues to recommend trying natural measures first – getting fresh air, drinking water and avoiding screens. But when these don’t work, paracetamol remains the safest pharmaceutical option when taken at the lowest dose for the shortest time necessary.

Ultimately, the paracetamol-autism debate illustrates a familiar pattern: complex science being reduced to political soundbites. Autism is a multifactorial condition shaped by genetics and environment, not a single pill taken in pregnancy.

The overwhelming weight of evidence still supports paracetamol as the safest option for pregnant women when used as recommended. The real danger isn’t the medicine – it’s oversimplified claims that create fear and undermine trust in healthcare. DM

First published by The Conversation.

Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University, Dipa Kamdar does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

A Z Sep 25, 2025, 07:50 AM

The author opines that autism does not have a single, simple cause. Yet she goes out of her way to argue against a finding that at least one environmental factor, being the use of a drug during pregnancy, shows signs of having an effect on children developing autism. What HHS’ latest pronouncements don’t do is exclude other potential causes. Surely, you help parents by listing these things as you find them and the statistical basis for the finding – in this case 47 trials.

A Z Sep 25, 2025, 07:51 AM

So, in the name of ‘fact checking’, did the author ask NIH/HHS in the US or have you reported on why they went with the 2025 review of 46 studies over the 2024 Swedish study? No. Yet she qualifies the findings of the 2025 review while painting the 2024 study as more reassuring. She fails to mention both the review and study were funded by the NIH (the one just being conducted in Sweden), while Swedish researchers were also directly personally funded by the NIH.

Hari Seldon Sep 25, 2025, 11:38 AM

This is conspiracy theory - readers dont listen to this - see my other responses.

A Z Sep 25, 2025, 12:33 PM

Hari, I looked at the studies myself just this morning so as not to be accused of being a conspiracy theorist. Your approach does not help. You would rather suppress views which don't accord with your own. You fail to offer any data reference to substantiate your position. Instead you try to invoke others to back your unfounded allegation. How does this move the dial towards clarity for the reader, for expecting mothers or parents who are wanting the facts? I await your other responses.

A Z Sep 25, 2025, 07:52 AM

Does the author mention that the NIH is funded by the US Congress, two thirds of whose members are sponsored by the pharmaceutical industry? Just check out Open Secrets to fact check this. That those members of Congress and Senate vote on who the executive officers of the NIH will be. I.e. a pharmaceutical giant like the manufacturer of the ubiquitous acetaminophen has a very big dog in this fight; in the US, as other manufacturers of the drug to around the world.

Richard Bryant Sep 25, 2025, 09:32 AM

My word, if your view is that Paracetamol is being forced on us because the pharmaceutical industry is making big bucks out of it, your argument falls flat because it is probably the cheapest and easiest medication to buy over the counter. I see that the Clicks product is being sold at R52 per 100 tablets. R2 a tablet. Available everywhere. Highly effective and safe. Not addictive in any way. Kennedy and Trump clearly have other political ideas. Don't fall for their hoodoo science

A Z Sep 25, 2025, 12:01 PM

Hi Richard. Not saying paracetamol is being forced on anyone. I'm strictly for transparency and informed consent if a party declares for one study over another, I want them to be explicit as to why. That aside, my argument doesn't fall flat on price when you consider the size of the American market for the drug, even at 2 bucks a tablet. Granted, Trump made a dog's breakfast of that presentation. But Kennedy is about letting the data drive decisions. And that's a threat to profits.

Richard Bryant Sep 25, 2025, 09:42 AM

Remember that Donald Trump recommended injecting disinfectant to deal with Covid. And to use Ivermectin. Where's the science to promote that? We were so lucky that science was able to fast track the mnra vaccine which resulted in 'only' 7 million deaths globally. Compare that to the 50 -100 million who died from the Spanish flu. But Trump and Kennedy refuse to accept this as a covid treatment. UK scientists just announced a potential treatment for Huntingtons. Trust the science.

kanu sukha Sep 25, 2025, 12:08 PM

Further to your observation, I suggest AZ nominates the self proclaimed white house 'stable genius' &amp; his not so stable genius Kennedy, for a Nobel prize (maybe they will have to share it) in Medicine .. because he is not going to make the Peace one (not even short list), with his ethnic cleansing proposal for Palestine (which lit the fuse for BBs less obvious enthusiasm for it, in addition to the military supplies to carry it out), and Putin giving him the middle finger on Ukraine.

A Z Sep 25, 2025, 12:11 PM

I remember Trump on injecting bleach. Bufoon. That doesn't detract from the fact that the same month operation warp speed began fast tracking mRNA vaccines to the tune of $18 billion, the Desmond Tutu foundation highlighted a study out of Monash University, Australia proving ivermectin kills Covid in vitro in 48 hours and pleading for funding to do in vivo trials. Would have cost just R20 million. A drug out of patent which cost cents on the dollar. I took it prophylactically, never got Covid.

Rainer Thiel Sep 25, 2025, 12:55 PM

You took ivermectin prophylactically and never got covid. Good for you but it proves nothing. There are folk who take a spoon of sugar with their coffee and never got covid.

A Z Sep 25, 2025, 03:10 PM

I refer you to Caly et al April 2020 which established its spectacular efficacy in vitro. Then Bryant et al June 2021 meta analysis of 15 separate trials. Sooner or later one has to take one's head out of the sand and consider the data. Had these studies been honestly, openly considered we could have laid waste to this virus for cents on the dollar, safely, prophylactically right through to treatment in ICU as Prof Nathi Mdladla did at George Mukari hospital in the teeth of the pandemic.

Hari Seldon Sep 25, 2025, 11:36 AM

The elephant in the room here is that the big pharma companies likely SUPPORT trying to kill off paracetamol so that the public uses much more expensive and high profit pain killers (and riskier to take). The patents on paracetamol expired decades ago and anyone can produce it at very low cost. The margins are tiny. So your premise fails.

A Z Sep 25, 2025, 07:53 AM

The author discloses that she has no conflicts of interest in this piece. What she doesn’t mention is that her publication The Conversation was founded in the US and SA with funding from the Gates Foundation. Mr Gates who said in a Sky News interview in 2023 that he’s on the phone with the heads of the pharmaceutical companies every day. Mr Gates whose foundation has made major profits from investing in pharmaceuticals and which is a matter of public record.

A Z Sep 25, 2025, 07:55 AM

The author’s fact checking objectivity fails in her 1st paragraph where she declares that the overwhelming weight of evidence supports the use of the drug for pregnant women. How does one trial (albeit of a sizeable cohort) but with the limitations that a single trial design brings, overwhelm the weight of evidence of an analysis of 47 separate trials which can easily pick up biases, objective commonalities and clear, hard fast patterns of evidence?

Hari Seldon Sep 25, 2025, 11:31 AM

AZ - More studies does NOT equal better evidence. One really well conducted large study often trumps lots of smaller or less well conducted studies. Pooling studies or metanalysis is totally overrated in epidemiology. There is no biological reason why the findings of the key Swedish study that found no risk cannot be extended into any human population. Most studies suffer from problems with confounding if trying to look at the relationship between paracetamol exposure in pregancy and ADHD/ASD.

A Z Sep 25, 2025, 12:42 PM

Hari, you hold that the large single study trumps the several smaller ones. I then, as a lay person who tries to read as widely and deeply on the matter as I can, ask myself why would Trump (a pro-business, America 1st Republican) single out a proudly American brand of drug to saddle with the culpability for autism if there wasn't compelling science suggesting its danger to children? HHS must answer why their meta-analysis trumps the single study but the author doesn't ask the question.

Hari Seldon Sep 25, 2025, 11:26 AM

Systematic reviews and metanalysis are highly problematic in epidemiology. The largest well conducted study in the world found that there is no danger or risk ... "To address unobserved confounding, matched full sibling pairs were also analyzed. Sibling control analyses found no evidence that acetaminophen use during pregnancy was associated with autism (HR, 0.98 [95% CI, 0.93-1.04];" (Ahlqvist Jama 2024). I.e. Panado is totally safe to use in pregancy. Do not believe the lunatics in the USA.

Andrew Newman Sep 25, 2025, 11:40 AM

Trump's absurd Cuba remarks tell you all you need to know about how competent this Tylenol announcement is. Zero. Autism rates in Cuba are similar to the US. "Tylenol, usually marketed in Cuba as Paracetamol, is available .There are nine schools for autistic children in Cuba and reporting from the state-run Cuban News Agency said there are about 3,500 people in Cuba diagnosed on the autism spectrum out of a population of 10 million"

Sep 25, 2025, 12:30 PM

These days objective analyses of health protocols must be accompanied by a review of the commercial vested interests of the various parties involved, particularly the pharmaceutical manufacturers involved. In this regard be very careful to diss Ivermectin unless you are very confident you have read ALL the research…

A P Sep 25, 2025, 12:34 PM

Paracetamol, under the brand name Tylenol, has been in common use by pregnant women since the 60's... That's quite a delayed reaction.

Common Sense Is not common Sep 25, 2025, 02:10 PM

Oh my. The comments on this article. I thought only the U.S. was filled with conspiracy theorists and people devoid of scientific literacy. I see there are many in this country too. To be clear, the most recent 2025 gold standard study with 2,5 million children, sibling-controlled, found no causal link.