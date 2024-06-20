Millions of South Africans had their thumbs “inked” after voting in general elections on 29 May. By 1 June, it was clear that the country’s political future had been seriously rewritten.

For the first time since democratic elections in 1994, the ANC had seen its support plunge to just over 40%. And former president Jacob Zuma reemerged, claiming to remain a member of the ANC, but forming a new party under the banner of the uMkhonto Wesizwe party (MK).

Despite his party doing remarkably well at the polls, Zuma was quick to insist that the elections were rigged.

He said MK would not participate in the recently formed government of national unity.

‘Anything for the Guptas’

All of this orchestrated political theatre ignored the fact that Zuma, who was president from 2009 before being recalled by the ANC in 2018, is accused of corruption in the Arms Deal saga.

He also faces other serious allegations, including that he “would do anything that the Guptas wanted him to do”. This was a reference in a Zondo Commission report relating to the Gupta brothers from India, who are at the heart of State Capture accusations in South Africa.

‘Good people’ vs corruptors

In fact, the commission also found that Zuma, while president, did not want an investigation into the Guptas to proceed.

“He said, according to the evidence, that there was no need to investigate the Guptas and that they were good people with whom he had a good relationship,” the commission’s report on its recommendations said.

“He defended his friendship with them.”

The commission found Zuma “did in fact himself contribute significantly to the discontinuation of the investigation, with serious consequences to the country.”

Zuma spent a short stint in jail – which sparked deadly protests in some parts of South Africa – for contempt of court after refusing to appear before the State Capture commission.

This culminated in the Constitutional Court ruling last month that he was not eligible to stand for office in the National Assembly.

But none of this has stopped Zuma.

Even the events of about seven years ago, when residents across the country marched and called for him to vacate the presidential seat he had then occupied, seem to have faded.

Despite all that controversial baggage, Zuma is back on South Africa’s political stage.

Making marks

Meanwhile, about 8,250km away in India, on the very day that voters’ ink clearly spelt out South Africa’s new political reality, an incident showed just how much of a marked man one of his allies had become.

On 1 June, a small group of chanting protesters gathered in the Indian city of Dehradun where Ajay Gupta, and his brother-in-law Anil Gupta, were set to appear in court.

As police led the duo from a van to the court building, the protesters chanted. One of them broke away and threw ink on the two men.

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: During the court appearance of the Gupta brothers involved in the Baba Sahni suicide case, they faced opposition. Police had brought them for remand when a youth threw ink at them and started protesting. pic.twitter.com/AVs34btspj — IANS (@ians_india) June 1, 2024

Black streaks could be seen on Ajay’s white T-shirt as he was led into the court.

He and Anil were arrested in Dehradun on 24 May (five days before South Africans went to the polls) in connection with a prominent builder’s suicide.

The builder, Satyendra Singh Sahni, also known as Baba Sahni, left a suicide note saying that he had been severely depressed because of ongoing threats and financial disputes with several businessmen, including Ajay and Anil Gupta.

It was reported in India that they were denied bail and remain in custody.

Meanwhile, it turns out that Ajay’s brothers, Rajesh and Atul Gupta, may also be in India.

India visit

Rajesh and Atul are wanted in South Africa in connection with State Capture crimes, including fraud and money laundering.

In 2022 they were arrested in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Last year they managed to avoid extradition to South Africa.

Daily Maverick recently reported on how the Delhi High Court granted them permission to visit India between 27 May and 8 July to see their ailing mother.

The order said that based on certain conditions, they would not be arrested in India during that time. It provided some insight into how Rajesh and Atul are portraying themselves as victims.

The court order effectively said their case was that they were “innocent” and were the target of “witch-hunting by the law enforcement agencies in Pretoria, South Africa… due to change in regime in the said country”.

‘They must be arrested’

Last week, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola told eNCA that Interpol red notices – an international request for authorities to arrest listed figures – against the brothers were still active and “wherever they land they must be arrested.”

“We are in engagements with the authorities in India,” Lamola said.

“We think that [Delhi court] ruling is not in line with international law governing extradition.”

If South Africa gets its way and Atul and Rajesh are indeed in India, they will be arrested there.

South Africa will then undoubtedly (again) request their extradition.

Writing on SA’s wall

What all this means is that while the political prominence of Zuma – the corruption accused who stepped down as president as allegations against him piled up – has been rising again in this country, his Gupta allies are facing legal problems in India.

The situations, while unfolding concurrently, are contradictory.

While Zuma has found another spot for himself on South Africa’s political stage, Atul and Rajesh Gupta – Zuma’s friends – remain fugitives from the law.

While some of South Africa’s journalists have, in at least one case, been scrumming to get photographs of and quotes from Zuma, a small group of protesters has been confronting Ajay and Anil Gupta.

With the ink barely dry on SA’s ballot papers, ink was thrown at members of the Gupta family in India.

Recent political developments in South Africa could well bring positive change, but most people still want to see those responsible for State Capture charged and held accountable. DM